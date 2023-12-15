Programme Musculation FULL-BODY 2024

Summary

How to Train for Mass Gain What kind of weight training exercises for mass gain? How hard should I train? How often should I train? How long should I train? Fitadium Mass Gain Weight Training Program Program for Beginners to Advanced Program for Confirmed to Expert How to change training according to your progress Mass Gain and Nutrition How to Train for Mass Gain A good mass gain program aims to make the muscles bigger and mainly works on the explosive muscle fibers. That’s why it’s based on:

A training plan 100% focused on weight training 80% basic exercises and 20% isolation exercises* 50% medium weights and 50% heavy weights* A frequency of 3 training sessions per week* A training time of 1 hour *This data may vary based on your progress.

SEE THE PROGRAM What kind of weight training exercises for mass gain? To gain muscle mass, the recommended mass gain program for men consists of 100% weight training.

You should avoid cardio training for now because it does not go well with a fast mass gain program. You should focus on the basic exercises and not forget the rest periods and the warm-up.

Warm-up

The warm-up of the mass gain training program is very important when you work with heavy weights, especially for beginners, so you should not skip it. At the start of each session, it consists of:

5 to 10 min of cycling or rowing 2 long sets 15-20 reps of each exercise with low weights (25% RM) As you get better, you will do:

1 light and long set at the start of exercise (15-20 reps at 25% RM) 1 slightly heavier and shorter set (8-15 reps 50% RM) before starting the workout Basic Exercises VS Isolation The basic exercises of this muscle building program are those that work the big muscle groups and use several joints (multi-joint).

They are the best for fast mass gain, as they involve both the main and the supporting muscles, which increases the intensity of the mass gain. They work the upper body or lower body in general and also use the abs.

In a beginner mass gain program for men, there is no point in working on certain muscles that you want to see grow. The best fast muscle mass gain workout includes the basic exercises which are: squat, bench press, deadlift, rowing, pull-ups, dips…

The technique of each movement of your beginner mass gain training must be learned well to let you lift more and more without hurting yourself. Take it easy. That’s how you’ll build mass and gain strength.

When you’re just starting out, you mostly do basic exercises and then as you get better, the proportion of isolation exercises increases. Isolation exercises are about working on the muscles, for example leg curl, biceps curl, triceps extension, lateral raises and kick-backs.

How to adjust your workout to your progress?

Depending on your level of experience, you will need to adjust the frequency of your muscle building program, but also the duration, rest, difficulty, weights and exercises.

Day 2: Rest

Day 3: Legs Muscles Training Number of series Quadriceps Warm-up 10 minutes on bike Horizontal press 4 x 12 reps Leg extension 4 x 12 reps Static lunges 3 x 2 – 12 reps Hamstrings Leg curl 5 x 12 reps Calves Standing Extensions 5 x 12 reps

Day 4: Rest

Day 5: Back / Biceps / Abs Muscle Exercises Number of series Warm-up 5 minutes of rowing machine Back Neck Pull-ups 4 x 12 reps Narrow grip horizontal pulls 4 x 12 reps Push down high pulley 4 x 12 reps Biceps Z bar curl 4 x 12 reps Alternate seated dumbbell curl 3 x 2 – 15 reps Abs and obliques Crunch 4 x 15 reps Twist crunch lying on the floor 4 x 20 reps Plank Front Plank 4 x 45 sec

Day 6 and 7 rest I want to improve

SUPERSET NUTRITION ADVANCED BULKING PROGRAM 89.9 € 137.3 € VIEW PRODUCT Advanced level program = 4 sessions

Day 1: Back / Triceps Muscles Training Number of series Warm-up 5 minutes of rowing machine Back Pull-ups 45° Narrow Grip 6 (Pyramidal) Bent-over Rowing 4 x 8 to 12 reps Push down high pulley 4 x 8 to 12 reps Narrow grip horizontal pulls 4 x 8 to 12 reps Triceps Lying bar at the forehead 6 (Pyramidal) Dips 4 x max Low Pulley Rope 4 x 8 to 12 reps

Day 2: Shoulders / Trapezius / Abs Training Number of series Muscles Warm-up 5 minutes of rowing machine Shoulders Military Bar Press 6 (Pyramidal) Lateral raises 4 x 8 to 12 reps Reverse pec deck 4 x 8 to 12 reps Chin Rowing 4 x 8 to 12 reps Trapezoids Dumbbell Shrugs 4 x 8 to 12 reps Abs & Obliques Roman Chair 4 x max Lateral flexes high pulley 3 x 2 – 15 Plank Front Plank 4 x 90 seconds Side Plank 3 x 2 45 seconds

Day 3: Rest

Day 4: Legs Training Number of series Warm-up 10 minutes on bike Quadriceps Squats 6 (Pyramidal) Leg extension 4 x 8 to 12 reps 45° Press 4 x 8 to 12 reps Dynamic forward lunges 4 x 20 reps Hamstrings Lying leg curl 4 x 8 to 12 reps Straight leg deadlift 4 x 8 to 12 reps Calves Standing Extensions 6 x 15 reps Seated Extensions 4 x 15 reps

Day 5: Chest / Biceps Muscles Exercises Number of series Warm-up 5 minutes of rowing machine Chest Bar bench press 6 (Pyramidal) Incline dumbbell press 4 x 8 to 12 reps Incline flyes 4 x 8 to 12 reps Pec deck 4 x 8 to 12 reps Biceps Z bar curl 6 (Pyramidal) Alternate seated dumbbell curl 4 x 20 reps Cable curls face-to-face 4 x 8 to 12 reps

Day 6 and 7: rest I keep going

SUPERSET NUTRITION ADVANCED MUSCLE BUILDING PROGRAM 119.9 € 172.2 € VIEW PRODUCT

How to change your workout as you get better?

Depending on your level of experience, you will need to change the frequency of your muscle building program, but also the duration, rest, difficulty, weights and exercises.

Phase #1

Beginner to advanced level (Up to 1 year of practice)

Session duration 1H Training ratio: 100% strength training Frequency: 3 times a week Rest: 1 day out of 2 and 48h on the weekend Difficulty: Low to moderate Intensity techniques: NO Weights: 50% heavy /50% moderate Exercises: 80% basic/20% isolation Phase #2

Advanced level (+ 1 year of practice)

Session duration 1H10 Training ratio: 100% strength training Frequency: 4 times a week Rest: 1 day out of 3 and 48h on the weekend Difficulty: Very high Intensity techniques: YES (Pyramidal) Weights: 80% heavy /20% moderate Exercises: 75% basic/25% isolation I want the best

SUPERSET NUTRITION EXPERT MUSCLE BUILDING PROGRAM 149.9 € 247.2 € VIEW PRODUCT You can also follow our other additional workouts:

Double Split Routine: This program includes 2 upper body workouts and 2 lower body workouts each week.

Compound Program: This program focuses on the basic exercises, the foundation of strength training.

Hardcore GVT program: this program consists of 10 sets of 10 reps + 3 for large muscle groups and is to be used to reach a goal, 1 to 2 times a year.

High Intensity Hit Program: This high intensity program includes few sets with a limited number of reps (failure at 8th or 10th rep). Do it in a 4 to 6 week cycle, 3 to 4 times a year.

Muscle Building and Nutrition: It’s not just strength training that makes you bulk up. Managing food intake well is essential to provide the body with all the necessary elements for muscle building and enough energy to support the difficulty of strength training sessions.

You need to eat a lot and at specific times, the recommended amounts, choosing the healthiest foods without cutting out any type of food.

For example, you will mainly eat a protein base (meat, eggs, fish, dairy products). To gain weight, carbohydrates are also essential (rice, pasta, sweet potato, oats).

When you’re looking to gain weight, it’s easy to increase calories with a few servings of good fats (olive oil, nuts, etc.). For a complete and detailed plan, check out our bulking diet plan.

The best supplements for muscle building Do you want to speed up your training results? Good nutritional support is necessary and if your diet is not optimal, be sure to include these supplements.

Gainers: The weight gainer is the No. 1 friend for those who have trouble gaining weight. It is a mix of proteins and carbohydrates in equal proportions, which is the perfect post-workout snack to guarantee the growth of muscle mass. It’s a convenient way to take advantage of the anabolic window that follows your workout and make sure you’re giving the muscles everything they need.

Amino Acids and BCAAs

Amino acids are essential in bodybuilding because the effort of training tends to destroy their reserves, unless you take a supplement to compensate for this loss. Without amino acids, there is no protein synthesis and therefore no muscle. Compared to proteins, amino acids provide free fractions of protein. BCAAs are simply the most important of them for muscle growth.

Creatine

Creatine is recognized as a supplement for increasing strength and building muscle mass and volume. However, it is important to train regularly to take advantage of all its benefits on strength, performance and explosiveness.

What to do when you’re done with your free muscle mass gainer program? You can continue to gain mass, adjusting calorie intake and training to your level, if you want to be even more massive. If you are happy with the mass gained, you can keep your gains and gain lean mass only with the lean muscle building program.

To learn more about bulking up, read all our tips.

Do you need support to progress and take a step forward? Looking for a custom program that meets your goals? Fitadium coaches support you with personalized follow-up of your training, your diet or both.