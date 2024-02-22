ProstaThrive Reviews (2024-Update) Does It Work? What They Won’t Say Before Buy!

ProstaThrive is a product for men who have a swollen prostate. OptiMale Labs says that ProstaThrive can make your prostate smaller and fix your bathroom problems by dealing with the main reason. Is ProstaThrive effective? How does ProstaThrive help your prostate? Read on to learn everything about ProstaThrive in our review.

What is ProstaThrive?

ProstaThrive is a supplement that has natural ingredients to help your prostate stay healthy and normal-sized.

By taking one pill of ProstaThrive every day, you can supposedly deal with the main reason for a swollen prostate: a hormone called DHT. If your prostate is swollen, then your DHT levels may be out of balance.

About half of men over 50 have a swollen prostate. It happens as you get older. It is also called benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH. A swollen prostate can make it hard to pee, affect your life, and make you get up many times at night to go to the bathroom.

OptiMale Labs, the company that makes ProstaThrive in the US, says that the product can “fix your swollen prostate & bathroom problems by dealing with the main reason,” helping you sleep without waking up and improving your health.

ProstaThrive Benefits

OptiMale Labs says that ProstaThrive can give you benefits like:

Sleep without waking up Have normal bathroom habits Empty your bladder completely every time you go Avoid weak urine streams Deal with the main reason for prostate problems: DHT Fix your swollen prostate and help your prostate health ProstaThrive: Get the benefits you want!

How Does ProstaThrive Work?

ProstaThrive works by dealing with a hormone called dihydrotestosterone, or DHT.

OptiMale Labs calls DHT “testosterone’s big brother.” Like testosterone, DHT is important for male health, and growth.

When you are in your teens and early adulthood, DHT helps to change your body. As part of this change, DHT makes your prostate bigger, turning your prostate from a kid-sized organ into an adult-sized organ.

Sadly, when DHT gets turned on again later in life, “it can make your prostate too big,” according to OptiMale Labs.

By taking one pill of ProstaThrive every day, you are giving your body a mix of ingredients to help your prostate stay normal-sized, balance DHT levels, and deal with the main reason for prostate problems.

Why Your Body Turns on DHT Again

Why does your body turn on DHT again if it causes prostate problems? Why does DHT get turned on after puberty?

OptiMale Labs says that your body meets a group of pollutants called androgen disruptors that make DHT turn on again – even after puberty.

Sadly, we meet androgen disruptors every day. They are everywhere – including in plastics, receipts, hygiene products like soap and shampoo, deodorant, and even the food we eat and water we drink. The more you meet androgen disruptors, the higher your chance of prostate health problems.

Have you used other prostate health products and not seen any results? It may be because you ignored the main reason for prostate health problems: your meeting with androgen disruptors. You can use all the saw palmetto extract and prostate health products you want, but it won’t matter if you still meet androgen disruptors.

Who Made ProstaThrive?

ProstaThrive is a product of Dr. Jacob Khurgin, a doctor and urologist from New York City.

Dr. Khurgin works at the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, where he helps men with prostate issues, infertility, and other health problems. He grew up in New York and studied at Columbia University and the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He did his urology training in Philadelphia at Einstein Medical Center and his fellowship in Baltimore at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Khurgin is also part of the American Urological Association (AUA), the Medicine Society of North America, and the American Medical Association, and other groups.

With ProstaThrive, Dr. Khurgin wants to give men a natural way to deal with prostate problems. He joined forces with OptiMale Labs to create ProstaThrive.

What Happens When You Take ProstaThrive

Dr. Khurgin and OptiMale Labs say that ProstaThrive can give you many benefits.

Some of the things you can expect from ProstaThrive are:

Empty your bladder completely every time you go to the bathroom Feel more energetic and less tired in your daily life Stop having to pee all the time and at random moments Sleep better without waking up to go to the bathroom

ProstaThrive Ingredients

ProstaThrive has a mix of plants, vitamins, minerals, and other things that help your prostate. These things work in different ways to make your prostate healthy. Some of them also help fight against things that mess up your hormones and keep your DHT levels normal.

Here are all the things in ProstaThrive and how they help, according to Dr. Khurgin and OptiMale Labs:

AGEprost: AGEprost is a special kind of whiteweed, a plant that people have used for over 600 years to heal themselves. Scientists and doctors around the world have studied whiteweed and found that it helps men in many ways. OptiMale Labs says that the thing in AGEprost that works “stops the 5-alpha reductase enzyme,” which is the enzyme that makes more DHT in your body. A lot of prostate health products – and some hair loss products – work by stopping this enzyme. To show that whiteweed works, OptiMale Labs points to a study where 109 people had less trouble peeing and went to the bathroom 21% less after taking the plant. AGEprost was made by a company called Gencor Pacific, who made it just for prostate health.

African Cherry: African cherry “makes the prostate smaller” because it reduces swelling, according to ProstaThrive’s makers. This can take away the pressure on the bladder and make more room for pee to pass through the tube. This means that ProstaThrive does not only say that it makes your prostate normal; it says that it can make your prostate smaller and healthier. When your prostate is normal, it is easier to pee, empty the bladder, and pee when you want to. To show this, OptiMale Labs points to a study of 18 trials with 1,562 men. In those trials, African cherry made men go to the bathroom 19% less at night and pee 23% faster. Men were also twice as likely to say that they felt better in all ways related to prostate health, compared to a fake pill.

Stinging Nettle: ProstaThrive contains stinging nettle, an herb with high levels of beta sitosterol. Found in many prostate health supplements, stinging nettle is believed to work by blocking the production of DHT. Plus, like whiteweed, it may inhibit 5-alpha reductase, helping to target DHT imbalance at the source. Like African cherry, stinging nettle also has anti-inflammatory effects on the prostate, which could help support normal prostate size. In addition to prostate health, stinging nettle was traditionally used for bladder issues, kidney stones, and UTIs, among other areas of health and wellness.

Pumpkin Seed: One of nature’s most popular and best-known prostate health supplement ingredients is pumpkin seed. Pumpkin seed is packed with antioxidants, essential fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals linked to prostate health and overall male wellness. According to OptiMale Labs, the pumpkin seed in ProstaThrive “can help improve prostate health by reducing inflammation and improving blood flow.” Pumpkin also has another unique effect: it boosts the bioavailability of complementary ingredients like whiteweed, helping to unlock the full power of the ProstaThrive formula.

Lycopene: ProstaThrive contains lycopene, a natural antioxidant found in certain fruits and plants – including the tomato. The antioxidant appears to be particularly effective for supporting inflammation around the bladder, and many prostate health supplements contain lycopene to support normal prostate size. In one study cited by OptiMale Labs, researchers found lycopene slowed the growth of normal prostate cells, helping to reduce symptoms of BPH.

Beta Sitosterol: ProstaThrive contains beta sitosterol, a plant sterol shown to help with BPH and urinary flow. Like pumpkin seed and lycopene, beta sitosterol is found in many prostate health supplements sold online today. OptiMale Labs added beta sitosterol to the formula for its ability to “decrease the amount of urine left in the bladder.” As proof, the company cites one study published in the Journal of Nutrition where researchers found lycopene slowed the growth of normal prostate cells, reducing symptoms of BPH – similar to how lycopene works.

Overall, the unique blend of ingredients in ProstaThrive can support prostate health, bladder function, and overall male hormone balance in multiple ways using science-backed ingredients.

You have many choices for prostate health supplements. What makes ProstaThrive better than the rest? How is ProstaThrive different?

These are some of the benefits that make ProstaThrive stand out from other common prostate health supplements:

Designed & Approved by a Urologist: ProstaThrive was made by Dr. Jacob Khurgin, a urologist and doctor in New York City. Dr. Khurgin suggests using ProstaThrive to improve healthy prostate function and fix the main problem of a big prostate. Unlike ProstaThrive, many other prostate health supplements online today are not made by doctors or medical experts.

Fix the Main Problem of Prostate Issues: ProstaThrive fixes the main problem of prostate issues: DHT imbalance caused by androgen disruptors. DHT is a helpful hormone for a young male body. But DHT imbalance in old age makes the prostate bigger. Nowadays, more men have a big prostate because of androgen disruptors, which are harmful chemicals everywhere. ProstaThrive works by fixing DHT imbalance and a big prostate, helping you get back normal prostate function.

Guaranteed Moneyback: If ProstaThrive does not work for you, then you can get your money back. The company does not have a specific time limit for refunds on the official website, and it seems you can get a refund anytime if you are not happy with the product.

Made in the USA: ProstaThrive is made by a supplement company in the USA, and that company makes all products in the USA at FDA-registered, GMP-certified places.

Stop the Effects of Androgen Disruptors Everywhere: You meet androgen disruptors every day. They are everywhere. They are connected to hormone problems, and they can make your prostate bigger. ProstaThrive stops the effects of androgen disruptors, helping to improve prostate health.

Fix the Main Problem of Prostate Issues – DHT Imbalance: Androgen disruptors change dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels, causing prostate issues. DHT is the main problem of a big prostate and ProstaThrive specifically says it fixes DHT.

Regain Control of Bathroom Needs: A big prostate makes it hard to pee when you want, empty your bladder, and pee as you usually do. ProstaThrive has a mix of ingredients to help urinary flow in different ways.

Ingredients with Science Support: ProstaThrive has a mix of tested ingredients related to prostate health – including AGEprost, lycopene, and stinging nettle, among others. All of these ingredients have shown prostate health effects in double-blind, placebo-controlled studies with hundreds of men.

Shrink Your Prostate: Some prostate supplements say they support normal prostate size or keep the current size of your prostate. But the makers of ProstaThrive say African cherry – one of the active ingredients in the product – “helps shrink the prostate.” If your prostate is big or swollen, then ingredients like African cherry may help.

Scientific Evidence for ProstaThrive

ProstaThrive was created by a urologist and medical doctor, giving the supplement added scientific legitimacy over competing supplements sold online today. The manufacturer, OptiMale Labs, also cites evidence justifying each ingredient within the formula. We’ll review that evidence below.

Stinging nettle is one of the most important ingredients in ProstaThrive, and studies suggest it can support prostate health and urinary flow in various ways. According to Mount Sinai, stinging nettle could help relieve symptoms of an enlarged prostate like reduced urinary flow, incomplete emptying of the bladder, post-urination dripping, and the constant urge to urinate.

In a 2013 study, researchers tested stinging nettle (Urtica dioica) on a group of 100 patients with BPH (an enlarged prostate). Participants took 600mg of stinging nettle or a placebo daily for 8 weeks. After 8 weeks, researchers found those in the stinging nettle group experienced a significant improvement in BPH symptoms as recorded by the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS), compared to a placebo.

Beta sitosterol is backed by similar science. A 1999 study found beta sitosterol could help with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). That study reviewed four randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind trials involving 519 men. Researchers found men in the beta sitosterol group experienced a significant improvement in IPSS scores compared to men in the placebo group. Although researchers did not find beta sitosterol physically reduced the size of the prostate, they found men experienced a significant improvement in urinary flow measures regardless.

Pumpkin seed extract has been linked to bladder function and urinary health across multiple trials. In a 2015 study, researchers found pumpkin seed extract improved symptoms of BPH in a double-blind, placebo-controlled setting over a 12-month period. The study involved a total of 1,431 men who took 500mg of pumpkin seed extract or a placebo daily. After one year, men found those in the pumpkin seed group experienced a significant improvement in urinary symptoms compared to those in the placebo group.

Lycopene is an antioxidant that appears to be particularly helpful around the prostate. Like other antioxidants, lycopene could support healthy inflammation by neutralising free radicals. However, lycopene’s effects on the prostate could go beyond inflammation: the antioxidant has been extensively studied for its effects on prostate cancer, with some studies finding men who get high doses of lycopene from their diet tend to have a lower risk of prostate cancer than men who don’t get much lycopene.

African cherry, or Prunus Africana, is one of the more unique ingredients in ProstaThrive. You can find other supplements with beta sitosterol, pumpkin seed, and lycopene, but African cherry is less common. Nevertheless, studies show African cherries are rich with phytochemicals (plant-based chemicals) that could support prostate health. in a 2017 review, researchers found the phytochemicals within African cherry could help with prostate cancer, according to results on tumour cells in labs. More research is needed to verify these effects, but early research suggests a connection between prostate health and African cherry.

AGEprost is another unique ingredient in ProstaThrive. It’s a proprietary version of whiteweed developed by Gencor Pacific. Gencor extracts whiteweed (Ageratum conyzoides), also known as billygoat weed, then turns it into a proprietary formula with better absorption and bioavailability. According to studies performed by Gencor and cited on the official Gencor website, taking 250mg of AGEprost daily is shown to:

Significantly reduce symptoms of BPH in healthy men Significantly reduce day and nighttime urinary frequency Significantly inhibit 5-alpha reductase enzyme activity Although OptiMale Labs does not disclose the dose of AGEprost and other ingredients in ProstaThrive upfront, studies suggest these ingredients can support prostate health in a powerful way by interacting with multiple areas of bladder health and prostate function.

ProstaThrive Cost

You can buy ProstaThrive for $69 for one bottle, but you can save money if you buy more bottles at once.

This is how much you pay for ProstaThrive when you order it online now:

One Bottle: $69 Three Bottles: $177 ($59 for Each Bottle) Six Bottles: $294 ($49 for Each Bottle)

Each bottle has enough ProstaThrive for 30 days, or 30 pills. You take one pill every day to keep your prostate healthy.

ProstaThrive Money-Back Guarantee

OptiMale Labs gives you a general money-back guarantee on all ProstaThrive orders. The company seems to give you your money back on all ProstaThrive orders no matter how long ago you bought it.

If you are not happy with ProstaThrive for any reason after you buy it, then contact OptiMale Labs to ask for your money back.

About OptiMale Labs

ProstaThrive is made by OptiMale Labs, a company in Sheridan, Wyoming.

There is not much information online about OptiMale Labs or the people who started the company. But, according to online records of business registration, the company is part of Better Health Brands Inc. and was started in August 2023.

To make ProstaThrive, OptiMale Labs worked with Dr. Jacob Khurgin, a doctor for men’s problems in New York City.

You can contact OptiMale Labs and the ProstaThrive customer service team by using these:

Email: support@tryprostathrive.com Phone: 833-689-0979 Mail Address: 30 N Gould St Ste R Sheridan, WY 82609

Last Word

ProstaThrive is a supplement for prostate health that you can only get through GetProstaThrive.com.

ProstaThrive is made by a supplement company in Wyoming and a doctor for men’s problems in New York City. ProstaThrive has natural ingredients that help with the main reason for a big prostate: DHT imbalance caused by things that mess up your hormones that you are exposed to every day.