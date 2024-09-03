PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that by an order dated the 30.07.2024 the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench has directed that separate meetings of the Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors of the Applicant Company for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving with or without modification, to approve the scheme of amalgamation proposed to be made between Innovation Imaging Technologies Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Innvolution Healthcare Private Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors of the aforesaidCompanies.

In pursuance of the aforesaid orders and as directed therein, further notice is hereby given that a separate meeting of the Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors of the Applicant Company will be held through video conferencing/ other audio visual means (VC/OAVM) as per the schedule mentioned below, at which time and date the said Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors are requested to attend the respective meetings. Class of Meeting