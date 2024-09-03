PUBLIC NOTICE

Before the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal Bengaluru Bench C.A. (CAA) No.02/BB/2024
In the matter of section 230 to 232 read with section 66 and other applicable provision of the Companies Act 2013
AND
In the matter of scheme of Amalgamation between Innovation Imaging Technologies Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Innvolution Healthcare Private Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors
Registered office: Plot No.121-F, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Phase-I Hulimangala Road, Hosur Main Road, Anekal-Taluk Bengaluru Bangalore KA 560099 IN
Form CAA.02
[Pursuant to Section 230 (3) and rule 6 and 7)] NOTICE AND ADVERTISEMENT OF NOTICE OF THE MEETING OF SECURED CREDITORS AND UNSECURED TRADE CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that by an order dated the 30.07.2024 the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench has directed that separate meetings of the Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors of the Applicant Company for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, approving with or without modification, to approve the scheme of amalgamation proposed to be made between Innovation Imaging Technologies Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Innvolution Healthcare Private Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors of the aforesaidCompanies.
In pursuance of the aforesaid orders and as directed therein, further notice is hereby given that a separate meeting of the Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors of the Applicant Company will be held through video conferencing/ other audio visual means (VC/OAVM) as per the schedule mentioned below, at which time and date the said Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors are requested to attend the respective meetings
The Company has provided facility of voting by remote electronic voting as well Depository Limited so as to enable the Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors to cast their votes on the resolution proposed to be passed at their respective meetings. The detailed instructions for joining the meeting through VC/OAVM and manner of casting vote through e-voting during the meetings, are given in the notes to the notices of the meetings.
The Notice together with the documents accompanying the same, of the aforesaid meetings has been dispatched to the Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors through registered post/speed post/ electronic mode, whose name appears as on cut off date i.e. 30th June 2023.
The Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors, whose names are recorded in the records of the Company as on the above cut off date, shall only be entitled to avail the facility of e-voting and attend the meeting of the Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors respectively. The voting rights of Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors shall be in proportion to the value of debts recorded in the books of the Company as on cut-off date. The Security Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors who have caste their votes by remote e-voting prior to the Meeting may participate in the Meeting but shall The Secured Creditors and Unsecured Trade Creditors who have cast their votes not be entitled to cast their votes again.
Copies of the said Scheme of Amalgamation and of the statement under section registered office of the company between 10.30 A.M. and 05.30 PM. on all days 230 can be obtained free of charge and will be available for inspection at the (except Saturdays, Sundays and Public holidays) up to the date of the meeting. Since the meeting will be held through VC/OAVM the facility for appointment of proxies will not be available for the meetings. However, institutional/corporate creditors etc. are entitled to appoint their authorized representative for the purpose of voting through remote e-voting and e-voting at the meeting.
The NCLT has appointed Shri Tushar Tyagi, Advocate, as the Chairperson of the said meetings and also appointed Shri Ravishankar Srinivasan, PCS, to be the scrutinizer for the meetings.
The result of the meeting shall be announced by the Chairperson of the Meetings within a period of three days of the conclusion of the meetings. The above mentioned Scheme of Amalgamation, if approved by the meeting, will be subject to the subsequent approval of the Hon'ble Tribunal.
Place: Bengaluru
Date: 03-09-2024
Sd/- Chairperson