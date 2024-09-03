Reframing the Climate Change and Crypto Narrative: Can Blockchain Be a Force for Good?

Climate change and cryptocurrency are arguably two of the most discussed topics of our era. Still, negativity seems to cloud arguments associated with these subjects. People view climate change as a crisis with no solution, and crypto as an ultra-volatile industry gorged on energy. But what if there is another perspective? Can blockchain—the technology underpinning crypto—be one of those forces that would do good in fighting climate change?
The overwhelming scientific consensus is that human activity is causing accelerated climate change. This threatens our planet, from shifting weather patterns and rising sea levels to food security and biodiversity. That supposes a global transformation into a sustainable future. It means cutting greenhouse gas emissions, investing in renewable energy sources, and working towards more sustainable practices in all sectors.
Cryptocurrencies are digital assets protected by cryptography. They thrive over decentralized (distributed) networks—essentially public ledgers recording every transaction in a quite open and nearly immutable way. While crypto is offering exciting promises of financial inclusion and innovation, many have started to question its impact on the environment.
Proof-of-work, the consensus mechanism employed by Bitcoin, the most famous cryptocurrency, requires vast amounts of computational effort, which most of the time comes down to high energy consumption. It has been leading many to ask if crypto can be sustainable and remain a part of a climate-conscious world.
Despite the concerns, a growing movement is exploring ways blockchain technology can be harnessed for environmental good. Here are the ways blockchain can be a force for good in fighting climate change:
● Renewable Energy Management: Blockchain can be used in developing safe, transparent peer-to-peer energy trading platforms. This may enable people with solar panels or microgrids to sell their excess energy directly to consumers, hence circumventing the former utility companies and giving way to changing power to local renewable energy production.
● Carbon Offsetting and Tracking: Blockchain data can trace carbon footprints and enable the trading of compensated carbon emissions. This can incentivize firms and other entities to compensate for their GHG emissions by investing in projects that reduce such emissions elsewhere. This is one way through which blockchain can guarantee legitimacy and prevent fraudulence concerning carbon credits.
● Sustainable Supply Chain Management: With blockchain technology, the origin and successive movements of goods can be traced through a supply chain, offering transparency and accountability to consumers when making purchasing decisions that have a bearing on the environment. Besides, such approaches can help in combating deforestation and other illegal wood logging and environmental demolition activities.
● Climate Finance and Impact Investing: Blockchain can make the process easier and more transparent in terms of where funds go, especially towards mitigative and adaptive projects. It is going to ensure transparency on the usage of money and facilitate impact investing, whereby investors target generating financial returns besides positive environmental and social outcomes.
Indeed, the energy consumption of blockchains based on PoW represents a serious issue, but the industry has not been sitting on its hands. To be more precise, there are quite promising approaches in the following lines:
● Proof-of-stake (PoS): This alternative consensus mechanism uses a staking system to secure the network, significantly reducing energy consumption compared to PoW. Many new blockchains are already adopting PoS.
● Renewable Energy Integration: Incentivize crypto miners to farm renewable energy for running their operations. This way, it serves the crypto industry and sets up a mutual relationship with the clean energy sector.
● Efficiency Improvements: There's ongoing research into improving the efficiency of blockchain protocols to further reduce their energy footprint.
While the potential benefits of blockchain in terms of sustainability have been promising, it is not yet free from some concerns that need to be addressed:
● E-waste: The mining hardware that comes with PoW systems can generate electronic waste (e-waste) if not appropriately disposed of. Increasingly, as the industry scales, e-waste management would be of significance.
● Scalability and Energy Consumption: Some argue that blockchain consumes increasing amounts of energy with each increased adoption, even with PoS or other efficiency improvements. One will have to monitor this extremely carefully and be continuously innovative to ensure that blockchain remains sustainable as it scales.
Valid concerns, but certainly not the kinds of things to nullify blockchain's potential for good. The industry is already working on solutions, and indeed, improvements in areas like integration of renewable energy and hardware efficiency significantly temper these drawbacks.
The blockchain potential for sustainability is anything but theoretical. Many innovative crypto projects have already been established to contribute to the fight against climate change in the most remarkable ways.
KlimaDAO is an open-source, climate finance protocol aiming to solve existing fragmented and inefficient approaches to the carbon markets; it presents a clear, drummed pathway for the purchase, sale, and retirement of carbon credits by blockchain.
Carbonmark API provides a programmatic access pathway to huge, verified pools of carbon credits, enabling companies to automate their carbon offsetting and allowing developers to build apps that empower people to take action against climate change.
Toucan's CHAR platform uses blockchain to make it easy to purchase and sell biochar carbon credits. Biochar is a charcoal-like substance, made from heating organic matter in an oxygen-limited environment. It has this very special characteristic that allows it to store carbon for thousands of years, so it proves very useful in fighting climate change.
CHAR aggregates high-quality biochar credits from a trusted registry, facilitating the sale of credits by project developers and enabling buyers to invest in projects that are verified for carbon sequestration with biochar.
DevvStream connects green technology and financial markets. They work with both governments and corporations to seek out and realize projects that would increase the production of renewable energy, provide more energy efficiency, or even capture carbon directly from the air. Tradable carbon credits are given to this category of projects if stakeholders in such processes wish to be sustainable while contributing towards a cleaner future. DevvStream uses blockchain technology to instill transparency and traceability along each step of the process and eventually build trust within the carbon credit market.
This will require the effort of all stakeholders toward a sustainable future. As such, the collaboration of governments, businesses, NGOs, and the crypto community in the creation and application of blockchain solutions to meet the challenges of climate change becomes very important. Non-stop innovation is also necessary. We may expect even more creative applications of blockchain for sustainability as the technology matures further.
Blockchain technology has the potential to be a powerful tool for positive change. The applications of blockchain extend way beyond the environmental initiatives into various sectors like online gaming. We will unlock its potential for climate change only through a shared commitment to collaboration, continued research, and sustainability.