RMS Stonex: Your Destination for Imported and Exotic Marble in India

Kishangarh (Rajasthan) [India], August 22: RMS Stonex stands out as a premier destination for imported and exotic marble in India, offering an impressive range of premium-quality stones. Established in 1978 by the visionary Mr. Mahesh Chand Ladha, and now led by Mr. Rohit Ladha and Mr. Rahul Ladha, the company has become a leading name in the marble industry. Located in the renowned Marble City of Kishangarh, Rajasthan, RMS Stonex excels in manufacturing, importing, exporting, and wholesaling a diverse selection of both Italian and Indian marbles.

For over 45+ years of experience, RMS Stonex has built a strong reputation for its exceptional range of Italian marble like (Statuario, Michelangelo, Calacatta, Cararra marble). Known for its timeless beauty and superior quality, Italian marble is highly sought after for luxury interiors. The company offers an array of Italian marble options, including stunning varieties of white marble, beige marble, and grey marble, each known for its unique veining and polished finish. These marbles are perfect for enhancing the elegance of flooring, countertops, and wall features in residential and commercial spaces.

In addition to Italian marble, RMS Stonex is a prominent supplier of imported marble. Their collection features exquisite exotic marble that adds a touch of sophistication and uniqueness to any project. Among their offerings is the distinctive Onyx marble, with its striking patterns and colors that make it a standout choice for high-end interiors.

The company also provides a wide selection of Indian marble, including the famous Makrana white marble, which is celebrated for its quality and durability. This marble has been used in some of the most iconic buildings in India, including the Taj Mahal. Alongside Makrana, RMS Stonex offers a variety of other Indian marbles, including rich beige and elegant grey marbles, each chosen for their beauty and suitability for different applications.

RMS Stonex’s expertise extends beyond marble to include travertine, another popular choice for both indoor and outdoor use. This natural stone, with its distinctive texture and versatile appearance, is perfect for creating unique and stylish spaces.

As a leader in the marble industry, RMS Stonex combines tradition with modern technology. Their advanced facilities and extensive network ensure that they can provide high-quality marble solutions to clients across India and beyond. Whether you’re looking for the opulence of Italian marble, the charm of exotic marble, or the reliability of Indian marble, RMS Stonex is your trusted source for the finest stones.

With a legacy of excellence and a commitment to quality, RMS Stonex remains dedicated to delivering top-notch marble products that meet the highest standards. Their extensive experience and broad range of offerings make them the go-to destination for all your marble needs, whether you’re an architect, interior designer, builder, or homeowner.