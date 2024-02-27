Rocket Languages Reviews 2024

"What is Rocket Languages?

Rocket Languages started in 2004 and has been going strong ever since. And it keeps changing and improving with every new version. The program now has classes in 14 languages, and it created modern online study tools and used effective methods. One thing is certain: this popular language program will help you learn well. Whether you just want to learn some basic words for travel or learn how to have a smooth conversation with a near-native accent, Rocket Languages will help you achieve that.

Rocket lessons are focused on improving all main language skills: writing, listening, speaking, and reading. And that’s one of the best things about Rocket Languages.

It’s very complete and detailed but it also won’t confuse you with too much information at once.

You’ll learn grammar and culture in a good way.

And you’ll also improve your pronunciation.

Every Rocket Languages package has hundreds of hours of lesson time, audio interactive audio lessons, language & culture lessons, and extra Survival Kit lessons.

But how does Rocket Languages really work?

How Does Rocket Languages Work?

Basically, Rocket Languages is a combination of audio tracks and interactive exercises. But it’s also more than that.

Rocket’s main lessons are based on interactive audio and natural conversations between native speakers. You’ll hear their conversation (with moderator’s explanations) and you’ll answer questions. That way, you’ll actually join the conversation.

So, the main part of Rocket Languages could be called guided conversation if you like.

It will take you 20 to 30 minutes to finish each lesson.

And you’ll be able to check your knowledge with different drills and exercises.

Rocket Reinforcement activities include listening, speaking and writing drills as well as short quizzes. They are made to remember skills in a fun and interesting way."

"A Simple Review of Rocket Languages

Rocket Languages is a great app for learning languages.

This app is easy to use and very smart.

Rocket Languages helps learners to speak like natives. Rocket Languages shows how to talk fluently and naturally. The app uses voice recognition to make sure the learner says each word correctly.

Rocket Languages uses many methods to teach languages. Learners can learn through podcasts, flashcards, writing activities, interactive exercises, and more. The app lets learners repeat lessons as much as they want to remember what they learned.

Also, Rocket Languages teaches culture along with languages, so learners get the whole picture and not just the words.

This strong app for learning languages has a wonderful 60-Day money-back guarantee. So trying it is basically risk-free. Rocket Languages has many languages to pick from, starting with different levels based on experience and skill.

Between the two, Living Language (free on Apple and Android) is more reliable and more generous. The French, Spanish, Italian, German, Chinese and Japanese apps have 11 beginner lessons, with another 35 lessons for $20 on iPad and $15 on iPhone. On Android, the first three lessons are free, and languages are Spanish, French, German and Italian. The full app is $15.

The app has all 46 lessons if you buy the Living Language Platinum service, which, for $179, has books, CDs, a personal online tutor and a online community, and other things.

Rocket Languages is like a Web-based service, and it does not have a special app, but if you use it from a mobile device it is almost the same as an app. Rocket Languages also teaches Korean, Arabic, Hindi and American Sign Language.

The big difference is that you cannot use the service without a Wi-Fi connection for a long time, unless you can pay extra data charges. You can download audio files before to save some data charges."

"If your internet connection is not good, the pages will be slow.

Rocket Languages lets you try some of their lessons for free. You can access at least 10 out of more than 60 lessons in the paid versions, which are priced between $100 and $150.

If you want to learn Italian, you should start with Living Languages. I enjoyed their lessons very much, even though there were some minor problems.

No matter which language you pick, the lessons have many fun and interesting activities and games that help you learn and improve.

The main part of each lesson is virtual flashcards that turn over when you touch them, to show you the English meanings of Italian words and sentences. When you learn a card, you press a button to show that, and the app changes its activities to match your level.

The hardest of the games is Fill in the Blank, where you have to write the Italian word to complete a sentence. The app gives you clues, like some letters of the word, if you are stuck.

On the Sentence Builder page, you pull words from a list to make the Italian version of a given sentence, while another game asks you to touch the Italian sentence and its English translation as they move around the page in bubbles.

The games are well made. The Sentence Builder, for example, has enough different words to make you think hard about your choices. And the app’s makers paid attention to small details, like how the software reacts to your touch. The font and colors, too, are easy on the eye.

Living Language scores you every time you play a game, and if you get everything right, a gold ribbon icon shows up on that page. It’s a nice reward, even if the system doesn’t always work as it should.

In the word-finder puzzle, for example, you have to find Italian sentences in a grid. Twice, the Italian sentence for “good evening” (buona sera) was not in the grid, which was annoying.

But this is the kind of mistake that you can overlook, because everything else works so well. I finished Lesson 1 with much better knowledge and a desire to go to the next one.

It took me about 45 minutes to finish the lesson, but I had some knowledge of the language already, so I was a bit faster than a complete beginner. If you think about one hour per lesson, the app’s 11 lessons give you a lot of value for free.

There is a drop in quality from Living Language to my second-best mobile teacher, Rocket Languages, which is good for those who like to learn by listening. The teaching is high quality, and the system works well enough on small devices, like an iPhone or Android phone, but it doesn’t really use the features of mobile devices.

For example, instead of playing games to check your knowledge, the mobile version has tests and a place for you to write your own notes.

The main feature of the service is its audio lessons, which are helpful. In the Italian version, a man and a woman teacher took turns between teaching and talking, while stopping sometimes to let you practice."

"Main Things About Rocket Languages

You can take “benchmark” tests to see how much you understand and make sure you’re learning at the right level. You can mark words, sentences, and phrases in the audio text of the lesson for easy reference later. This is good to know what you need to work on and then to be able to find those words fast. You get a certificate after each module You can join a community forum to improve your learning and ask questions You learn common words, phrases, sentences, listening skills, and more You can download lessons for learning without internet with the Rocket Languages app You can access the courses forever once you buy them The lessons have a lot of useful information. (Cultural tips, local words and slang, and more.) The audio is high quality The audio files have a voice recognition button to help you practice how you say things. You can skip the lessons and learn what you want to. Students get lifetime access to lessons when they buy them and they can choose how they learn on Rocket Languages. Good role-play activities to use your new language skills in everyday talk 60-Day money-back promise Free trial Rocket Languages has a long list of main things that make it different from other language learning software. So if you want to learn a new language, refresh one for a trip, or need to learn a new language for work reasons, Rocket Languages is the platform to look at.

The active language learning software gives you a free trial with some access to lessons and exercises. This is very helpful to see how the lessons are and learn the software. When you finish the free trial lessons, the software will ask you to buy the rest with a one-time payment.

Rocket Languages is amazing software. They’ve made learning a language possible.

Also, in their lessons, you’ll see things about the culture that are good for travelers. Rocket Languages lets the student control the learning ride, and they can choose the lessons, the playback, pause, stop, replay, etc. The software cares about the student, and you can see that at every point of the experience.

So, how much is it? Good question!

How Much Is Rocket Languages?

Rocket Languages has three levels. Students can buy the levels one by one or as packages. The lessons try to get the student to talk in the language they choose. Each level has hours of lesson time, voice recognition phrases, interactive audio lessons, culture and language lessons, and more.

Rocket Languages Level 1 – $149.95 Rocket Languages has lessons for many languages. Each language has three levels. Each level has a mix of audio, language, and culture lessons.

On the platform, the usual price of a level 1 language course is $149.95. Also, Rocket Languages often has sales and discounts, and right now, a level 1 course is $99.95 (a discount of 33%!)

"It has a feature for connecting with people!

My main complaint with most language learning software is that they don’t give you much chance to connect with and talk to other real, living people.

Rocket’s forums make it very easy to find both real teachers, native speakers and other learners. Each forum is for one language. So if you’re learning with Rocket French, your forum will be for French.

I can’t stress enough how important real communication is among learners. While yes – you can maybe find learning partners for free somewhere else, the fact that it is part of the course makes it much easier to find people who know exactly what kind of help you need.

It’s nice to see that more and more companies have started to understand that the best way to learn a language is by talking to people.

The mobile app is actually very good

Earlier this week I wrote a very harsh review of some of the worst language learning apps I’ve seen this past year. Despite my recent frustration with apps I was happily surprised – being a fan of mobile learning – how good Rocket Languages’ app actually is.

Most mobile apps – like the ones I mentioned above – do not have most of their main program’s content. For example Living Language; a fairly big and fairly complete piece of language learning software has a terrible app. It has only a few vocabulary words in a simple, dull flashcard format.

Proven audio feature

Rocket Languages gives you a very Pimsleur-like audio lesson in each unit. Pimsleur – another program I actually really enjoy – uses a very strong system of spaced repetition, a system Rocket copies and adds to its lessons very well.

The audio lessons have native speakers (and also non-native “co-hosts”) whose accents and how they say things are very good. You the learner then say what they say after their talk with each other.

This way of learning a language has worked very well for a long time and definitely is better than picture/word matching.

"Rocket is forever!

You don’t have to pay any monthly or yearly fees. Once you buy it, it’s yours. A common thing these days among bigger, more costly programs is to ask for a “lower” amount for yearly fees.

If you only want to learn your language for a few months, this might be a good choice for you, but Rocket’s team seems to understand that you’re likely to keep learning for a long time. By giving you a forever package, you are getting more value from your purchase.

The Rocket team is very active in taking care of and improving its product. Updates are often, making it easy for users to see that the company does care about its product and its learners’ experience.

Who is Rocket Languages Good For? Rocket Languages is good for anyone who wants to learn a language.

Whether you’re a traveler and need to learn simple travel words, or a skilled business person who needs to learn more words, Rocket Languages is for you.

Courses are split into levels, and students have full control over their learning. Skip lessons, go back and check, or go ahead; it’s up to you!

It still doesn’t give you a lot of speaking practice

There are some really good features in Rocket’s package, like the ability to record your voice and learn from how you say things. The problem is that talking to yourself – while still useful – isn’t really as good as talking to another person.

Now, we’ve already said that Rocket makes it quite easy to connect with other people, which is great. The problem is that it lets you do this networking yourself. While some freedom can be good for some learners, in general we’re very lazy.

When we have to make our own contacts and start our own chat sessions with another person, many of us give up and never do it.

Rocket could do more to make sure that learners are using the most valuable parts of its product seriously. It would be good to see more direct interaction in the regular lessons.

Rocket Languages is an online language learning course for complete beginners up to middle level. The courses can be used on a smartphone app and online on a computer or tablet. Courses are now available for these languages:

Rocket Languages likes to teach by immersing you in the language, rather than teaching grammar and vocabulary like you would in a grammar book. You will learn a lot of grammar, vocabulary and phrases in this course, but most of this is taught in the form of audio lessons with explanations, not the usual ‘this is the past tense’ and ‘this is how you make the present tense’ book style.

You will also learn a lot about the culture of the language you want to learn. This is something that Rocket Languages really puts you in during the audio talks, not only will you learn a lot of new words and phrases, you’ll be learning about the local culture at the same time.

"Rocket Languages has 3 levels for these languages: Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Italian, German, French and Chinese.

The prices below show the normal price and the lower price. Most of the time Rocket Languages will use the coupon code ‘ROCKETDEAL’, which gives you the one-time payments like this:

$149.95 $99.95 Rocket Languages also gives you a 60 day money-back promise if you are not happy with it!

Rocket Languages Review: What Do You Learn? Now let’s explore Rocket Languages and see how it works. In this review I will take you through Rocket German (Level 3), but all the Rocket Language courses are similar.

Rocket Languages works on smartphone app (Android and iPhone) and online on computer, laptop or tablet. You can download all the audio files, so you can listen to your lessons without the internet if you want to."