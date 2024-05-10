“Rocking Rickshaw” by Anil Goswami! Singapore's trending Hotspot for Indian Food & Bollywood Music

As one of the largest cinema hubs in the world, the Indian film industry is renowned for its glitz, vibrancy, and drama (source). The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) actively seeks collaborations with leading film production houses in India, aiming to showcase the city in upcoming Bollywood movies seamlessly (source). Which also resonates with Singaporeans' immense love for Bollywood movies. Singapore has always been well known for its hawker food and ever-evolving restaurant scene, which presents new dining opportunities and exciting visitor experiences. The one and only brand that promotes Bollywood music and movies with delectable food based in Singapore is Rocking Rickshaw.

The Rocking Rickshaw is not just a cafe; it's a cultural phenomenon that encapsulates the essence of Bollywood. Situated in the bustling streets of Singapore, this one-of-a-kind themed cafe brings to life the energetic spirit of Indian cinema and music. It's a place where Indian tourists and Singaporeans find familiarity and nostalgia, surrounded by the pulsating beats of Bollywood hits and the iconic scenes decorating the walls. The perfect place for Indian food lovers and Bollywood's craziest fan lovers, which has a wide variety of appetite foods

Mr. Anil, the Founder of Rocking Rickshaw, stated that “he believes in creating unique customer experiences.” There are no other establishments like this, it's a haven for people looking for entertainment and relaxation at the same time, expertly fusing the charm of Bollywood with a fine selection of food. “He further added that the journey started modestly, with a small outlet that caught the attention of Kallang Wave Mall, paving the way for expansion. “We also act as promotional partners for Indian movies and also organise live Indian music shows for the customers to give the real essence of Bollywood”.

The venue entertains its patrons with Live Bollywood Music, Open Mic Sessions, Showcasing Sporting Events, and Fusion Cuisines, offering “wholesome entertainment“ to its customers. The place also acts as a promotional partner for Bollywood movies and many Bollywood celebrities. In recent times, several Bollywood stars have promoted their films in collaboration with Rocking Rickshaw. Kareena Kapoor Starer's movie ‘Crew’, and Ranbir Kapoor Starer's movie ‘Animal’ also stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ayushman Khurana, etc. promoted their various movies with the brand. These events highlighted the cafe’s pivotal role in connecting the dots between Bollywood and its fans in Singapore.

Additionally, in preparation for its May 2024 openings in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Rocking Rickshaw, a Bollywood Rock Cafe, is looking for music bands and signing contracts with many Indian Bollywood Music Bands. To promote Bollywood Music, the company is also planning a South East Asia Music tour across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, Bangkok and Jakarta. Through carefully chosen musical groups and artists, the brand hopes to offer its clients variety as well as some fascinating experiences and opportunities.