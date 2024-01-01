Ross Mathews Weight Loss: Ross Mathews on His 60-Pound Weight Loss: 'You Win By Being in the Fight’3

Ross Mathews started his career as an intern on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and later became a regular correspondent and guest on various shows, such as “Chelsea Lately”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, and “Celebrity Big Brother”. He is also an author of two books, “Man Up!” and “Name Drop”.

Mathews has struggled with his weight for most of his life and has tried different diets and programs to lose weight. In 2007, he participated in the fifth season of “Celebrity Fit Club” and lost more than 40 pounds, but he gained some of it back over the years.

In 2020, Mathews decided to make some changes in his lifestyle and eating habits, especially after losing his mother to breast cancer in May. He said that he wanted to gain something positive from the COVID-19 pandemic and honor his mother’s memory by taking care of his health.

Mathews did not follow any specific diet plan, but he focused on cooking his own meals, eating more vegetables and fruits, cutting out snacking and junk food, and drinking more water. He also exercised regularly, mostly walking and jogging. He said that he did not deprive himself of anything, but he made conscious choices and enjoyed his food in moderation.

Mathews revealed his weight loss transformation on Instagram in September 2020, where he posted a before-and-after photo of himself and wrote: “Breaking the pattern. 50lbs down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time). I will always be a work in progress. I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m grateful. And very happy. And that I have learned, once again, that I can do it.”

Since then, Mathews has maintained his weight loss and continued to share his progress and tips with his fans. He said that he feels more confident, energetic, and happy with his new body and mindset. He also said that he never wins the battle with his weight, but he wins by being in the fight.

