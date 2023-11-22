RoundUp Lawsuit Reviews: How Victims of Glyphosate Exposure Can Get Justice and Compensation

New Updates on Roundup Cancer Lawsuits As of Nov. 16, 2023, there were 4,239 lawsuits against Roundup waiting to be heard in a group of cases in California. Bayer, the company that owns Roundup, offered to pay $10.9 billion to end about 100,000 lawsuits in 2020, but Roundup lawyers are still taking new cases that could get money or go to court. The group of cases is still open.

October 2023: A jury in San Diego gave $332 million to a person with cancer, saying Roundup did not warn enough about the cancer risks. July 2023: There were 4,212 lawsuits against Roundup waiting to be heard in the group of cases in California. June 2023: The number of active cases was 4,193. Bayer agreed to pay millions of dollars to the New York Attorney General for a lawsuit that said Roundup was not safe for the environment. The money will help protect water animals and insects that help plants grow.

May 2023: Roundup won its seventh trial in a row in the latest trial in St. Louis, Missouri. The person who sued was Sharlean Gordon. September 2022: Roundup won its fifth trial in a row in St. Louis, Missouri. May 2021: A judge in California said no to Bayer’s offer of $2 billion to end future lawsuits, saying it was not enough, according to Reuters. Thousands of lawsuits against Roundup for causing cancer are still waiting in California and other places.

Juries in California have given a lot of money to people who said Roundup caused cancer: $2 billion in May 2019, $80 million in March 2019 and $289 million in August 2018. Roundup lawyers are still taking new cases that could go to court or get money.

How to Sue Roundup for Cancer?

People who used Roundup and got cancer may sue Roundup to get money for their medical bills and their family’s future. They may also get money for losing their jobs, losing their loved ones, losing their chance to earn more and suffering pain. They also want to make Bayer and Monsanto pay for being careless.

In the Roundup lawsuits, some documents from Monsanto showed that the company lied about the science and used their power to hide that Roundup can cause cancer for a long time.

Monsanto and Bayer still say that glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, is safe, but the juries who saw the evidence gave a lot of money to the people who sued them. They did this to punish Monsanto and Bayer for being very bad.

New Update on Roundup Lawsuit If you want to know the latest news about Bayer Roundup, this page is updated often with new information about the cases and the settlement.

November 20, 2023: A huge $1.561 billion Roundup verdict on Friday in Missouri. The jury in the state court in Jefferson City gave James Draeger, Valorie Gunther and Dan Anderson a total of $61.1 million in real damages and $500 million each in extra damages for their claims that using Roundup on their lawns and gardens for many years gave them a type of cancer called non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

We said the last three verdicts were big changes. This is a bigger change. To give you an idea, Bayer’s stock went down 19.31% when I wrote this post.

People are suing Roundup weed killer because they say it made them get a type of cancer called non-Hodgkin lymphoma or similar cancers. They say Monsanto and Bayer, the companies that make Roundup, did not tell people about the cancer risk. They also say the companies lied to people about how safe Roundup is.

Some documents from Monsanto, called the “Monsanto Papers,” showed that the company may have known that Roundup can cause cancer for a long time. These papers also showed that the company had friends in the government and other ways to hide the truth about Roundup and cancer.

Bayer says that Roundup is safe and does not cause cancer. But the company has said it will stop selling Roundup for home use in 2023. Roundup for business use will still be sold.

Cancers Named in Roundup Lawsuits Lawyers are suing Roundup for people who have non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells. There are also other cancers that are related to this type in the lawsuits.

Some of the cancers that are in the Roundup lawsuits are: Anaplastic large cell lymphoma B-lymphoblastic lymphoma Burkitt lymphoma Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Extranodal marginal zone B-cell lymphoma, mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue Follicular lymphoma and hairy cell leukemia Large granular lymphocytic leukemia Lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (Waldenström Macroglobulinemia) Mantle cell lymphoma Marginal zone B-cell lymphomas Mycosis fungoides Nodal marginal zone B-cell lymphoma Peripheral T cell lymphomas Primary central nervous system lymphoma Sezary syndrome Small lymphocytic lymphoma Splenic marginal zone B-cell lymphoma Different groups have different opinions about whether Roundup can cause cancer. The World Health Organization says that glyphosate, the main thing in Roundup, can probably cause cancer in humans. But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says that glyphosate is “not likely to cause cancer in humans.”

Some studies that are not from the government have found that Roundup can cause cancer. For example, some researchers from the University of Washington wrote a study in a science magazine called Mutation Research. They found that people who work with a lot of Roundup had a 41% higher chance of getting non-Hodgkin lymphoma than people who did not use Roundup or used very little.

But Bayer says that more than 800 studies that they gave to the EPA show that Roundup is safe and does not cause cancer.

Are All Roundup Lawsuits Over?

No, there are still many lawsuits against Roundup that are not over. Bayer offered to pay up to $10.9 billion to end more than 100,000 lawsuits, but thousands of cases are still waiting. Bayer also offered to pay almost $2 billion to end future lawsuits, but the judge said no to the offer in 2021. He asked both sides to make another offer.

People may still get non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup, and they may get money from future settlements or jury decisions. Lawyers are still taking new cases that could get money or go to court.

How Can a Roundup Lawyer Help Me?

A good Roundup lawyer can help you sue big companies like Bayer. Lawyers who know a lot about things that harm the environment like pesticides can also help you get money and prove your case in court.

Roundup lawyers who have done well in big cases about the environment are more likely to have the skills and experience to help you against Bayer.

Drugwatch works with a very good national firm called Weitz & Luxenberg. It was the first law firm to sue Roundup against Monsanto as early as 2015. The firm was one of the leaders in the group of cases in California and helped get a lot of money for more than 100,000 people who sued Roundup. W&L has also helped get billions of dollars for people who were harmed by water pollution and other things that hurt the environment.

“It has been a long journey, but we are very happy that we got justice for the many people who got non-Hodgkin lymphoma from using a product that Monsanto said was safe,” Robin Greenwald, the head of the Environmental Pollution and Consumer Protection group at Weitz & Luxenberg, said in a news release.

What Are the Bad Effects of Using Glyphosate?

The worst effect of being exposed to glyphosate is cancer – non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL), leukemia, and B-cell lymphoma (mantle cell lymphoma or MCL).

People who work on farms are said to have the highest chance of getting NHL, a cancer that can start anywhere in the body from white blood cells that fight germs. (To give you an idea, the American Cancer Society expects 80,550 Americans to get NHL in 2023.)

Anyone who uses this product could be at risk. But people who work with plants, such as landscapers, gardeners, groundskeepers, and farmers, are more likely to be exposed to these pesticides.

How to Take Legal Action Against Roundup

To take legal action against Roundup, victims need to contact a lawyer who knows how to handle these cases. Without help from reliable Roundup legal teams, it can be very hard to fight for justice.

Taking legal action against Roundup involves the following steps:

Collecting Information: A legal team will collect basic information of the victim’s Roundup use and health history. With permission, Sokolove Law can also get records for the victim. Build Evidence: The team will get more evidence, including your work history and medical records. Also, the legal team will do research to see if it has already helped someone affected in a similar way. File a Claim: Once the team has collected all the evidence it needs to link a victim’s illness to Roundup and glyphosate, the legal action will be filed in the right court system for the case. Each step in this process requires a skilled legal team to avoid mistakes in filing the legal action. Sokolove Law works with lawyers who have many years of experience helping those injured by big corporations, and they can make sure your legal action against Roundup is correctly filed on time.

Monsanto Roundup Cancer

Cases The first Roundup cancer case ended with a $289 million decision against Monsanto, after the jury found that the company did not warn about the dangers of glyphosate. The San Francisco jury gave the plaintiff, who had lymphoma, $33 million in money for losses and a huge $250 million in money to punish Monsanto, but a judge later lowered the amount to $78 million.

The second important case, by Edwin Hardeman who got non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup for years, also won. Hardeman got an $80 million decision against Monsanto, which the company wants to fight.

As many people in the United States say that Monsanto was dishonest in selling its popular weed killer, the company and Bayer say that Roundup is safe and fight both court decisions.

For almost 15 years, Showard Law Firm has given strong help to clients in difficult legal cases. Our skilled team have taken many cases to court against big companies, and give the kind and legal advice you need. Learn about your rights to get money with a law firm that cares about your recovery and success, contact us today and book a private glyphosate cancer case meeting.