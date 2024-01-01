Russell Okung Weight Loss: Russell Okung’s Weight Loss Journey | How He Shed Over 100 Pounds and Rejuvenated His Body and Mind

Russell Okung is a former American football player who retired from the NFL in 2020. He played as an offensive tackle for teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Carolina Panthers. He was listed at 310 pounds and 6-foot-5 during his final NFL season¹. Okung decided to embark on a personal fitness journey after his retirement, as he faced various health issues and challenges during and after his career. He suffered from a pulmonary embolism, lacerated lungs, a series of surgeries, ligament and tendon damage, and depleted testosterone². He said he felt desperate and needed to make a powerful decision to change his life².

He started a 40-day water-only fast on June 6, 2023, and continued till July 17, 2023. He documented his progress on his Instagram account, where he posted pictures of his transformation every day. He claimed that he lost over 100 pounds by fasting, surviving only on water³. He said that long-term water-only fasting was one of the best and hardest things he ever did⁴.

Okung's weight loss journey has attracted a lot of attention and admiration from his fans and followers, who praised him for his perseverance and discipline. However, some people also criticized him for promoting an unhealthy and dangerous method of losing weight, as water-only fasting can have serious side effects and risks. Some experts also questioned the validity and transparency of his claims, as they doubted that he could survive on water alone for 40 days.

Okung said that he felt alive and vital after his weight loss, and that he was happy with his results. He also said that he was not trying to influence anyone else to follow his example, but rather to inspire them to find their own path to wellness². He said that he consulted with his doctors before starting his fast, and that he was aware of the potential consequences. He also said that he planned to resume eating healthy foods and maintain his fitness level after his fast.

Okung's weight loss story is an example of how a former athlete can achieve a dramatic physical transformation after retiring from a demanding sport. However, it is also a controversial and extreme case that may not be suitable or advisable for everyone. Okung's weight loss journey should be viewed with caution and skepticism, as well as admiration and respect.

