Rybelsus for Weight Loss 2024: Benefits, Risks, and Alternatives

You cannot buy rybelsus without a doctor’s order. It is made by Novo Nordisk and you can only get it from drugstores with a valid prescription.

Some of these drugstores and health shops might have it. But be careful: There is not enough of the medicines rybelsus, Ozempic and Semaglutide in the world right now.

Lowest price for rybelsus from Drugstores in the US

● WALMART - $1618.82

● CVS PHARMACY - $1459.94

● WALGREEN - $1469.97

● KROGER PHARMACY -

● TOMBALL HEALTH MART PHARMACY -

● MEDICAP - $1345.97

Why Do You Need a Prescription for rybelsus?

rybelsus (semaglutide 2.4 mg) needs a prescription for many reasons:

It has a lot of the diabetes shot Ozempic (semaglutide). Semaglutide is a type of medicine that acts like a natural hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). More semaglutide can make you lose a lot of weight but also make you feel sick like throwing up or having stomach problems. It needs careful medical check-ups. When you start rybelsus, you need to watch out for side effects and change the dose if needed. You also need to check your blood sugar and nutrition often because you might eat less or differently. It might not work for everyone. rybelsus might not be good or safe for people with some health problems like slow stomach movement or pancreas inflammation. It also has not been tested on kids, teenagers or pregnant women yet. It could be harmful if used wrong. rybelsus is for weight loss, but semaglutide and other GLP-1 medicines lower blood sugar a lot. Using them wrong or too much could make your blood sugar too low which needs medical help to fix and can be very dangerous if not treated. It needs lifestyle changes to work well. rybelsus helps you lose weight by making you less hungry and eat fewer calories, but you still need to change your diet and habits for lasting results. You need to follow advice and guidance on how to do that. Medicine alone does not change the things that make you gain weight. You need more support and help.

To sum up, rybelsus has a lot of prescription diabetes medicine and can make some people lose up to 15-20% of their body weight. But because it is strong, has side effects and needs medical supervision, you should look for other ways and alternatives.

Other Pills and Shots for Losing Weight Instead of rybelsus Injections

There are many other medicines for losing weight and diabetes that you can use instead of rybelsus, such as:

Here are some other medicines that you need a doctor’s prescription for that are like rybelsus (semaglutide):

• Mounjaro (tirzepatide): A new medicine that works on two hormones, GIP and GLP-1, that help with diabetes and weight loss. It helps your body make more insulin and makes you feel less hungry. Studies show you can lose up to 22.5% of your weight with it.

• Ozempic (semaglutide): A medicine that you inject into your skin that works on GLP-1, a hormone that helps with diabetes and weight loss. It makes your food digest slower, makes you feel full, and may make you like different foods. You can lose up to 12% of your weight with high doses of it.

• Rybelsus (oral semaglutide): A pill that has the same ingredient as Ozempic, semaglutide, that can help you lose 12% of your weight. It works in the same way by turning on GLP-1 receptors to make you feel less hungry, control your blood sugar, and maybe speed up your metabolism.

• Contrave (naltrexone/bupropion): A medicine that has two parts, one that blocks painkillers and one that helps with depression, that works in your brain to make you feel less hungry and change how you eat. You can lose up to 10% of your weight with it if you also eat healthier and exercise more.

• Qsymia (phentermine/topiramate): A medicine that has two parts, one that reduces your appetite and one that prevents seizures, that helps you lose weight. Phentermine works in your brain to make you feel less hungry while topiramate changes how things taste and makes you feel full. You can lose up to 9% of your weight with it.

Orlistat (Xenical, Alli): A medicine that stops some of the fat in your food from being absorbed by your body. It comes as a capsule and can help you lose a little bit of weight, about 5%, if you also eat less calories and fat. Common side effects are loose stools, gas, and stomach pain.

• Lorcaserin (Belviq, Belviq XR): A medicine that you take as a tablet that works on a chemical in your brain called serotonin that affects hunger and fullness. Studies show you can lose 8% of your weight on average with it if you also change your lifestyle. Side effects may include headache, dizziness, tiredness, nausea, and diarrhea.

• Bupropion-zonisamide (Empatic): A medicine that has two parts, one that helps with depression and one that prevents seizures, in capsules that last longer. It is supposed to work by changing dopamine and serotonin levels in your brain that affect your mood, rewards, and cravings. A study showed 9.7% weight loss in one year. Side effects include nausea, dizziness, tiredness and dry mouth. It is not approved by the FDA yet.

• Liraglutide (Saxenda): A medicine that has more of the same ingredient as Victoza (injectable) for weight loss. Saxenda is a shot that you give yourself under your skin to turn on parts of your brain that make you feel full. You can lose 8-10% of your weight with it if you also diet and exercise. The most common side effects are nausea, diarrhea, low blood sugar, and vomiting.

These pills and shots are other options for losing weight instead of rybelsus. But you still need to make big changes to your lifestyle and the results may be different for different people depending on many things. Ozempic and rybelsus - Differences

The two diabetes medicines are very similar and often mixed up. To make it short, both medicines have the same ingredient Semaglutide.

Ozempic and rybelsus are both names of medicine that you inject that have the drug semaglutide. But they are not the same and they have different uses that the FDA says are okay: Ozempic is for treating Type 2 diabetes, while rybelsus has more semaglutide and is for managing your weight.

Because semaglutide can lower your blood sugar levels and make you feel full, these medicines can help and improve your health if you have diabetes or need to lose weight.

What is the Price of rybelsus?

rybelsus is a medicine that helps people lose weight. It costs about $1000 for one month (as of June 2023). The price may change depending on your situation, your insurance plan and where you get it from. The original price of rybelsus is $1,349.02 for one pack.

Can You Get rybelsus With Insurance?

Some insurance plans may pay for rybelsus (semaglutide 2.4 mg), which is a stronger version of Ozempic for weight loss. These include:

• Medicare Part D: Medicare Part D is a program that pays for some medicines. rybelsus is one of them. But different plans have different rules, limits, and costs for members.

• Private Insurers: Some big insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Aetna agree to pay for rybelsus, especially for people with a BMI over 30. But different plans have different details. Some may need your doctor to approve it first or ask you to make some changes in your lifestyle.

• Medicaid: Medicaid is a program that pays for health care for some people who have low income or other needs. Each state has its own rules for paying for medicines. Some states may pay for weight loss medicines like rybelsus for some people who have health problems because of their weight. The rules and eligibility may change often, so you need to check with your state’s Medicaid program.

• Commercial payers: Some employers or groups that pay for their own health plans may include rybelsus in their benefits. This depends on their policies, drug lists, and contracts with Novo Nordisk, the company that makes rybelsus. But many small employers or groups do not pay for weight loss medicines or other treatments for obesity right now because they are expensive.

What are Some Other Options Besides rybelsus?

rybelsus is a shot that works well for men and women who have a high body weight and cannot lose weight with diet and exercise. You cannot buy rybelsus without a prescription from a doctor. You can buy the medicine from some drug stores like Walmart, Walgreen and CVS.

But there are some risks of using shots that are for diabetes to lose weight. The most important one is the side effects. Almost every month in 2023 there is a new report that links Semaglutide to bad reactions - one of them is thyroid cancer.

The serious side effects of rybelsus and the high price are also a problem. The latest price for May, June and July 2023 is around $1000 for one month of the new medicine.

That is why using other choices instead of Wegogy like PhenQ are better. They are cheaper, easier to use, less likely to make you gain weight again and most of all - safer.