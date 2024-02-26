Saatva Mattress Reviews (Good Sleep) An Honest Assessment for 2024

Is the Saatva mattress good for you? Beds with two layers of coils give a lot of support and last longer for sleepers. I think many people will like the Saatva, but some might think the coils are not needed. The Saatva mattress has three options for how hard or soft it is (on our scale of firmness). This means the beds are usually more hard and supportive, which is good for people who sleep on their back or stomach. Body type If you are 150 pounds or more, the Saatva mattress gives you enough support and durability. Unless you want a very soft mattress, most sleepers in this range can enjoy a Saatva mattress.

For small sleepers under 150 pounds, I would suggest you use your money on a different bed. You don’t really need the two layers of coils this bed has, and that’s one of its main features.

Saatva mattress cost-For a high-quality mattress like the Saatva bed, I thought a queen size would be about $2,000 or a bit less. A queen size costs around $1,700. The company also has some deals now and then that lower the price. I call Saatva “cheap luxury”: You get a great product for a good price.

On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Saatva has very good discounts on their mattresses and bedding sets. If you were thinking of buying, now is a good time to save money.

Saatva trial, warranty and shipping When you buy a Saatva mattress, you get a few benefits to help you and make you feel better about buying a mattress online.

First is free delivery by experts, which means they will bring and set up your mattress for you in your house. To give you enough time to try your bed, you’ll get a 365-night trial where you can choose if you like or don’t like your mattress. If you don’t, you will have to pay a $99 fee to send it back. But if you keep the Saatva bed, you’ll get a lifetime warranty policy to protect it.

The Saatva mattress gives you a strong, dependable and cozy feel that you don’t find in any bed. Most hybrid mattresses only have one spring system, but Saatva’s two-coil layer gives twice the support and durability. I think this bed is for that person who wants a classic bouncy and quick mattress feel with some soft foam. If you have the money to spend on a $1,500 mattress, Saatva is a good option unless you want something with a softer shape.

You might like Saatva if:

You sleep on your back, stomach or both. You’re a side sleeper over 150 pounds. You want a very supportive mattress. You have a normal to heavy body type. You want your mattress brought and set up in your house. You might not like Saatva if:

You don’t have much money. You sleep on your side and want a very soft bed. You weigh less than 150 pounds. You want free returns ($99 fee). You want a foam mattress feel.

How is Saatva different from other mattresses?

The Saatva Classic is a strong hybrid mattress with luxury all over it. Here are some other beds that are like the Saatva mattress.

DreamCloud vs. Saatva The DreamCloud mattress is a high-quality hybrid bed with a pillow top like the Saatva bed, but it only has one layer of coils in the bottom layer and has more of a memory foam feel. The DreamCloud Hybrid is also only in one size and one hardness level. Saatva has three hardness options, two of which are harder than DreamCloud. Saatva feels more like a spring, bouncy mattress, while DreamCloud has more of a memory foam feel. The DreamCloud is also cheaper.

Purple vs. Saatva The Purple mattress is very different from the Saatva mattress. First of all, it feels very different. It has a springy, bouncy gel-like feel that makes you feel light. The Saatva, on the other hand, has more of a normal mattress feel. Purple is a medium on the hardness scale, so it’s softer than Saatva’s Luxury Firm and Firm models. Purple is also a thinner, all-foam mattress. Purple also makes a hybrid model that has coils for more support. If you want a cool bed, Purple is the best as it’s one of the most airy beds you can get. If you care about price, Purple is the cheaper option.

Saatva vs. WinkBed The WinkBed mattress is a hotel-luxury-grade hybrid bed with a pillow top like Saatva. It used to have two layers of coils, but the brand changed the top layer of coils with more foam layers in a new update. Now it has more of a foam feel than Saatva does. WinkBed has three different hardness levels for the Classic model, including a Softer model that’s around a three out of 10 on the hardness scale. It’s soft, cushy, and better for side sleepers than the Saatva mattresses. It’s also close in price to the Saatva. The one you pick will depend on which company has the best deal.

More mattresses from Saatva Here are some other mattresses you can buy from Saatva.

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid: This is Saatva’s memory foam mattress. It feels more foamy and soft than the Saatva Classic. But it doesn’t have a strong memory foam feel. It’s very mild, and much simpler to move on than normal memory foam. I’d say it’s a medium on the hardness scale, and I think it’s good for all body types.

Saatva HD: A mattress made for heavier people who need more support and durability. It has very strong coils that have Saatva’s spine zone technology. It’s also softer than other mattresses made for big people and has a large soft pillow top that makes it feel very light and breezy. It’s a medium on the hardness scale, making it good for all sleeping positions.

Saatva Latex Hybrid: This is the brand’s natural and organic mattress. It has coils, natural latex, organic wool and organic cotton. It’s one of the more costly mattresses from Saatva because of its natural materials, but it’s worth it if you want a safe, green mattress.

Saatva mattress questions Is the Saatva mattress a good buy?

It’s a good buy if you want a hotel-luxury mattress with a lot of support and durability. It’s good for most sleeping positions, especially back and stomach sleepers who want a hard and supportive mattress. It’s also good for people who have back pain. If you’re fine with a simple, normal mattress, you could spend less money by choosing something else.

Where do Saatva mattresses come from?

Saatva mattresses are made in one of the 19 factories in America, never in other countries. It also gets all of its foam and most of its other bed materials from America.

How long do Saatva mattresses stay good?

Your Saatva mattress should stay good for about eight to 10 years or more. The Saatva Classic mattress has two metal coil layers, making it stronger and more supportive than many other mattresses. Its solid construction helps prevent sags and bumps. The brand also gives a lifetime warranty to keep your mattress safe for its whole life.

Do Saatva mattresses have discounts? Yes, they do. Saatva mattresses often have discounts. But the brand usually has the best prices around holidays like Presidents’ Day or Black Friday. During Saatva’s Presidents’ Day Sale, Good Housekeeping readers could save 20% off their order of $1,000 or more when buying through one of our links, which is the same price cut that was given last year. What’s more, that sale lasted a few more days, meaning you could keep buying a new mattress or bedding until February 23.

Is Saatva a good value? Saatva mattresses have many benefits. The Classic Mattress got high marks for comfort and sleep quality, while also being the best mattress for side sleepers. Our customer testers even said it was the “best mattress ever” and liked that it came in three different hardness levels. Each mattress is made by hand using materials such as cotton cloth, metal coils and CertiPUR-US-certified foams for a mix of support, bounce and comfort.

Which Saatva mattress is the best? That depends on what you like. The brand’s most liked model is the Classic Mattress, a hybrid spring and memory foam mattress with soft-to-hard support. Of the three hardness levels you can choose (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), Luxury Firm is the most liked. GH Textiles experts also said Saatva’s Latex Hybrid Mattress was their favorite luxury latex mattress among the best natural mattresses. Its special latex and coils have zones that help keep your spine straight as you sleep.

Can you send back a Saatva mattress? Saatva gives you a 365-day free trial period, one of the longest around. If you’re not happy with yours (though, we hope you are!), you can call Saatva to arrange for the brand to come and get your mattress. Note that there is a $99 fee for this.

My first thoughts on the Saatva mattress

Even if you don’t know what’s inside the Saatva mattress, the first time you see it you can tell it’s a big bed. I tried the 11.5-inch model, but Saatva also has a 14.5-inch mattress that would probably last longer and give more support.

Saatva is not a bed-in-a-box company, so it doesn’t come in a cardboard box. Instead, two experts bring it to you, ready to use. It’s a very heavy mattress, so this makes it easier for you to set it up and move it around.

When I first lay down, I could feel there were springs in the base, but only by how lively and quick it was. Saatva did a good job at putting foam and a cozy, light pillow top to make sure you don’t feel the metal coils sticking out of the bed. Instead, it feels like the best mix of bouncy, soft and comfortable.

The perfect balance (not too soft, not too hard) We chose the Luxury Firm, the middle option of the Classic’s three levels of firmness, and it was the best choice for us. Its luxury firmness suited my desire for feeling like I was on clouds and my husband’s preference for sleeping on a hard surface.

Our bed feels like a real treat. It’s like we moved from a cheap hotel to a fancy one.

This mattress has a perfect amount of springiness, which is good for sleeping well, and liveliness, good for other things you do together in bed. It has a soft pillow top, which helps to make sure your partner’s restless night won’t affect your own sleep. And overall it has the quality of a luxury item, but without the outrageous price.

It has helped me through recovering from giving birth, recovering from COVID-19, watching The Sopranos for hours, birthday breakfasts-in-bed made by my kids, and weird family photo shoots (where we pretend we are normal while lying on top of each other for the holiday cards).

Some minor problems In our article, we say that thick pillow tops or Euro tops—like the Saatva has—can get body dents. And our guide writers did see a few bad comments about this from users. But that’s the chance you take with the softer top on this kind of mattress.

Turning your bed every six months might help (and Saatva’s big lifetime warranty does cover body dents of 1.5 inches or more).

For me, after five years, I’ve had no problems with body dents on our mattress.Getting it was easy, and giving it back was easy too I can’t say enough how simple it was. Saatva customer service was so helpful. And its delivery team took the new mattress up four floors—a boxed-mattress benefit but with a spring outcome—and got rid of our old mattress.

If we didn’t like the mattress, we could have given it back or changed it for a $100 cost, as part of Saatva’s big, 365-night trial offer.

But we never thought of giving back our mattress. In fact, I got another one for our guest room.

This mattress is really a great mix of soft but hard, plush but sensible—and it’s one of the only expensive things I suggest without any doubt.

I actually can’t wait to get into bed every night. I’m sure that has something to do with being a tired working parent and the state of the world and everything else that makes me go to bed by 9 p.m. exactly almost every weekday.

We at Mattress Clarity really like Saatva mattresses and the company’s growing range of products. They have everything from a more normal hybrid to a latex mattress that you can flip over.

I think everyone just wants to know how to get a Saatva mattress. There are some physical stores in 11 cities in the U.S. but most people won’t be able to go there easily. Luckily, Saatva mattresses are for sale online with free delivery and setup and they don’t come squeezed in a box, if you don’t like that.

Buying online is very easy and gives you a 365-night trial period, letting you give it back if it doesn’t suit you.

Loom & Leaf

The Loom & Leaf is Saatva’s fancy version of the memory foam mattress. The mattress has many layers of strong, high-density memory foam. Low-density memory foams can sink, but this should not be a problem with the Loom & Leaf. The Loom & Leaf comes in two firmnesses: Relaxed Firm and Firm. We tried the Relaxed Firm mattress and thought it would work for people who sleep on their sides, people who sleep hot, and people who want a long-lasting investment.

Even though this bed has two layers of strong steel coils, you really don’t feel them at all, so they won’t annoy you while you sleep. Instead, they make the bed have a nice bounce and extra-supportive feel.

Saatva mattress performance Motion isolation I should say that the motion isolation was better than I thought on the Saatva mattress, and my water glass didn’t fall over on the bed during my water glass test. But the motion isolation is not like Casper or Nectar because of those two spring layers inside. The memory foam layer and different foam and fibers in the bed’s pillow top help the bed stop motion better than a normal spring mattress, but you will likely feel some motion if you have a restless sleeper next to you.

Edge support Saatva has great edge support for several reasons. One, the bed is very supportive because of its two-coil design. Two, Saatva built the mattress with foam edges around the edge of the bottom coil layer to help make edge support better. If you’re pushed to the side of your mattress because of a busy co-sleeper, Saatva will make you feel like you won’t roll off the edge. This also makes getting in and out of bed a bit easier because the sides don’t sink.

Temperature Hybrid mattresses like Saatva (beds that have both foam and coils) are more airy than all-foam mattresses because the coils let more air flow. Saatva is not really a cooling mattress and won’t make you feel cold, but it should sleep at a normal temperature. I think it does a good job of not keeping your body heat while you sleep, and things like room temperature or your clothes will matter more for how hot you sleep.

Durability The Saatva Classic is as durable as you can want in a mattress. With its two spring layers and extra-strong coils in the base layer, the Saatva Classic should last long and not sag for at least 10 years. While I haven’t had the chance to try the Saatva for that long, its solid build and lifetime warranty show how long it should last.

Off-gassing The Saatva Classic mattress is one of the few online beds that don’t have a bad off-gassing smell. Saatva brings the mattress to you fully made, fresh and ready to use – there’s no opening or spreading involved. It also uses thistle pulp as a natural fire stopper instead of chemicals. Because of that, there’s no chemical off-gassing smell when you get it.

I was already in my mid-30s when I bought my first new mattress.

Before that, I had only slept on old or very cheap mattresses, like many people who have student loans.

But my husband and I finally agreed that we needed to act like adults. Our backs couldn’t stand the springs from a 20-year-old mattress that we didn’t know where it came from.

That was the easy part. The hard part was finding a new mattress that we both liked.

He loved the Tempur-Pedic guest bed at my aunt’s place. I found it too firm.

I raved about the bed at a fancy hotel we spent a lot on. He found it too soft.

So I looked at Wirecutter.

This was before I worked here. And the sleep experts (who I now know personally and trust even more as the best in the business) praised Saatva, a brand I had never heard of.

They explained the difference between spring and foam, used words like “soft” and “pillow top,” and stressed firmness. I felt like I had found everything I wanted.

I didn’t even test it out. I just clicked the buy button for a Saatva Classic, our choice from the guide to the best spring mattress. And it was a great choice.