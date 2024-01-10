Saxenda vs Ozempic: A Comparison of Two GLP-1 Agonists for Weight Loss and Diabetes

Saxenda (liraglutide) is a medicine that the FDA says is good for people who are overweight or obese and have a BMI of 30 or more or a BMI of 27 or more with a health problem like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes. Since December 2020, Saxenda is also good for kids ages 12-17 who are obese and weigh at least 132 pounds.

Novo Nordisk makes Saxenda, which is in the GLP-1 receptor agonists group of medicines. What does that mean? Your body makes the GLP-1 hormone to help you feel less hungry. Liraglutide acts like the GLP-1 hormone, helping you eat less.

Liraglutide also makes the food in your stomach stay longer, which makes you feel full longer.

What is Ozempic? Ozempic (semaglutide) is a medicine that the FDA says is good for people with type 2 diabetes. It has become popular partly because it can help people lose weight. That is why some doctors give it to people for weight loss even though the FDA did not say it is good for that.

This weight loss medicine works like Saxenda (it is also made by Novo Nordisk) and acts like the GLP-1 hormone that makes you feel full. But it also helps lower blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes by making the pancreas release more insulin to control blood sugar levels.

Saxenda vs Ozempic: which one is better for losing weight? Saxenda

Many studies on liraglutide have shown good weight loss results. The CDC says that losing 5 to 10 percent of your weight can make you healthier and lower your chance of getting sick from being overweight or obese.

The studies show how good Saxenda is for losing weight. A review in Obesity Science & Practice in 2017 looked at five studies where some people got liraglutide and some got a fake medicine. The people who got liraglutide lost 5 to 10 percent of their weight in the studies, while the people who got the fake medicine did not.

The people in the studies also had to eat healthy and exercise. And the maker of Saxenda says you have to keep doing that to keep losing weight and stay healthy.

Ozempic

A study in 2022 in JAMA Network Open looked at how different doses of semaglutide (0.25 mg, 0.50 mg. 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg) affected 175 people. The results were amazing. The people who got the highest doses of semaglutide (1.7 mg or 2.4 mg) every week lost the most weight in three and six months. After six months, the people who got semaglutide lost 12.1 percent of their weight in the high-dose group and 9.2 percent in the low-dose group.

Even the low doses of semaglutide helped a lot, and the people who got the high doses lost even more weight.

Bad Effects

Saxenda Some bad effects of Saxenda that happen often are:

Feeling sick, throwing up, and hurting in the stomach Having loose or hard stools Feeling pain where the needle goes in Having a headache Having low blood sugar Having trouble digesting food Feeling tired Feeling dizzy Hurting in the belly Having a yellow skin and eyes Having a high temperature Having an inflamed stomach Some bad effects of Saxenda that happen rarely but are very serious are:

Having a swollen pancreas Having a sick gallbladder Having low blood sugar Having a fast heartbeat Having a damaged kidney Having an allergic reaction Having thoughts or actions of killing oneself Serious Warning:

Risk of tumors in the thyroid Ozempic Some bad effects of Ozempic that happen often are:

Feeling sick Throwing up Having loose or hard stools Hurting in the belly Some bad effects of Ozempic that happen rarely but are very serious are:

Having a swollen pancreas Having a sick gallbladder Having a blurry vision Having low blood sugar Having a damaged kidney Price The prices of these medicines are from Novo Nordisk, the company that makes both Saxenda and Ozempic. They are based on the original price and do not include insurance.

SaxendaOzempicAmount:How much:Original Price: Amount:How much:Original Price:

Ending: A Way to Live Healthier

Saxenda and Ozempic are amazing improvements in the area of medicines that help lose weight, giving hope for people who have problems with being too heavy and other health problems. While no medicine can replace a good diet and regular exercise, these medicines give useful tools to help people in their journeys to lose weight.

As the world deals with the problem of too many people being too heavy, more research and new ideas in the area of medicines that help lose weight are very important. Saxenda and Ozempic show the progress that is being made, giving new hope for a healthier future. However, people who think about using these medicines should make smart choices, with the help of doctors, and with a complete plan for their overall health.