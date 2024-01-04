Saxenda vs Wegovy: A Comparison of Two GLP-1 Agonists for Weight Loss

"What Is Saxenda?

Saxenda is a type of liraglutide that you inject once a day. You use a pen injector to put it under your skin. In 2014, Saxenda was the first GLP-1 agonist that the FDA said was good for weight loss in people who don’t have diabetes. You should use it with diet and exercise if you have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kilograms per meters squared (kg/m²) or more. This number is your weight in kilograms divided by your height in meters squared.

The FDA also said it was OK to use it in teens 12 to 17 years old who weigh more than 132 pounds (60 kg).1

How Does Saxenda Work? Saxenda is a GLP-1 agonist, which acts like GLP-1, a hormone your body makes naturally. GLP-1 makes your body release insulin, lowers your hunger, and makes you feel full for longer. These things together can help you lose weight.2

The same drug, liraglutide, is also sold as a brand-name product, Victoza, to treat type 2 diabetes. This product has a different dose than Saxenda, so you can’t use them instead of each other.

What Is Wegovy? Wegovy is a type of semaglutide that you inject once a week. It comes as a pen injector that you put under your skin.

Wegovy was approved by the FDA in 2021 and was the first drug approved for weight loss since 2014, when Saxenda was approved.

Semaglutide is also sold in other brand-name products, Ozempic and Rybelsus, approved for treating type 2 diabetes. These other brands have a different dose than Wegovy.

How Does Wegovy Work? Wegovy works like Saxenda because they are in the same drug class. It is also a GLP-1 agonist that lowers your hunger and helps you feel full for longer. But it works for much longer than Saxenda. Wegovy stays active for about 165 hours after injection, while Saxenda lasts only 13 to 15 hours.

"What are the different amounts of Wegovy?

Wegovy has five different amounts: 0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1mg, 1.7mg, and 2.4mg. Each amount has its own coloured pen. You need to keep Wegovy pens in a fridge.

What is the right amount of Wegovy to take?

You should take Wegovy on the same day every week.

Month 1: You will start with the right amount of 0.25mg. Month 2: Your amount will go up to 0.5mg once a week. Month 3: Your amount will go up to 1mg. Month 4: Your amount will go up to 1.7mg Month 5 and after: After Month 4, your amount will go up to 2.4mg. This is the amount you will keep taking for the rest of your treatment.

Your doctor or healthcare person will tell you clearly what amount to take and how to increase your intake. Each amount of Wegovy has a different coloured pen, to make taking the right amount easier.

What are the different amounts of Saxenda?

Saxenda comes in a ready pen. Each pen has 3ml liquid and can give amounts of 0.6mg, 1.2mg, 1.8mg, 2.4mg and 3.0mg. You turn the dose selector to the amount you need and then inject. You should keep your pens in a fridge. Always use a new needle for each injection.

What is the right amount of Saxenda to take?

You should take Saxenda at the same time every day. If you need help to remember when to take your medicine, make a reminder on your phone or write yourself a note.

Week 1: You will start Saxenda with the right amount of 0.6 mg daily Week 2: Your amount will go up to 1.2mg daily. Week 3: Your amount will go up to 1.8mg a day. Week 4: Your amount will go up to 2.4mg a day. After week 4: Your daily amount will go up to 3.0mg. This is the amount you will keep taking for the rest of your treatment. Side effects The side effects of Wegovy and Saxenda are very alike, but studies say that semaglutide (Wegovy) is easier to take than liraglutide (Saxenda). In a random trial, 13.5% of people in the semaglutide group stopped their treatment because of side effects, compared with 27.6% of the people taking liraglutide. But 80% of people in both groups had common side effects and GI (gastrointestinal, or stomach and intestine) problems.

Amounts of both drugs are increased slowly to reduce side effects and to let you know of any reactions you might have. The slow increase also lets your body get used to the drug.

"Some serious side effects are:

possible thyroid growths, including cancer (you should not use Saxenda if you or anyone in your family ever had a kind of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system problem called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)) swelling of your pancreas (pancreatitis) gallbladder issues higher chance of low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia) in patients with type 2 diabetes kidney issues and kidney failure bad allergic reactions change in eyesight in patients with type 2 diabetes faster heart rate sadness or thoughts of killing yourself

If you see signs of any of these serious side-effects, you should talk to your doctor or healthcare person.

Less serious side effects that the drugs have in common are: feeling sick loose stools throwing up hard stools pain in lower stomach headache feeling tired stomach trouble feeling dizzy feeling full burping and gas burning in chest

Talk to your doctor or healthcare person if any of these side effects make you uncomfortable or stay for long. How often to inject You take Wegovy once a week, while you inject Saxenda every day. People who don’t like injecting, have a changing schedule, or who are scared of needles might like a weekly rather than daily dose. How well they work Studies have shown that Wegovy is the better weight loss drug. In a 2022 study that compared the effects of Wegovy and Saxenda on people with obesity showed that those taking semaglutide (Wegovy) lost 15.85% of their body weight compared to 6.4% in the liraglutide (Saxenda) group. Both groups did the treatment with diet and exercise.

Some people who took semaglutide (Wegovy) stopped using it because of side effects. The study said 13.5% of them did this. More people who took liraglutide (Saxenda) stopped using it. The study said 27.6% of them did this.

How are Wegovy and Saxenda alike? Wegovy and Saxenda do the same thing. They copy the GLP-1 hormone. This hormone affects the brain parts that control how hungry you are. They both make you feel not hungry, so you eat less and lose weight.

You use both of them by injecting them with a pen. They have similar side effects, like stomach problems.

You need a doctor’s permission to use them. You can only get it if you have:

a BMI between 27 kg/m² and 30 kg/m² and a health issue that makes you gain weight, like diabetes a BMI of 30 kg/m² or more, even if you are healthy otherwise

Your doctor will also tell you to join a weight loss plan that may include changing what you eat, working out or having an operation.

Can you get Wegovy and Saxenda from the NHS? You can get Saxenda from the NHS and Wegovy will be there soon. But it is hard to get them from the NHS. You have to try other ways to lose weight first.

Only special weight loss services (at Tier 3 level) can give them to you, not your regular doctor. Your regular doctor can send you to the Tier 3 Weight Management Service.

If you get them, you only have to pay the NHS fee (or get them for free if you can).

Your regular doctor may also suggest other ways to lose weight, such as:

going to a local weight loss group getting exercise on prescription eating differently trying a diet plan or eating very little doing more exercise making realistic goals and checking your progress Back to top"

You need a doctor's permission to buy Saxenda. You can buy it online or at a drug store. Wegovy is not ready yet, but it will be soon. You can buy Saxenda and will soon be able to buy Wegovy from Superdrug Online Doctor.

Dr Babak Ashrafi checked this article with the Superdrug Online Editorial Process.

GMC no. 6077866

Dr Ashrafi learned at King’s College London and is good at heart, diabetes, and stroke medicine.

Last checked on: 23/06/2023

