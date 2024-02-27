Soulmate Reading Reviews (2024) - Legit or Worth?

Finding someone to love can be very hard, so meeting your soulmate can seem like a dream. Maybe you’ve been alone for a long time and you’re losing faith or maybe you’re with someone, but you’re not sure if they are your perfect match. Getting advice from different places can be very useful when it comes to finding your way in love. Soulmate tarot card readings are a great way to learn more about your relationships. These kinds of relationships can be very strong so picking the right cards and patterns is very important. It doesn’t matter if you’re an expert or a beginner in tarot, it’s always good to know more about which cards and designs can help you the most with your love life.

Everyone has a soulmate out there who they can grow with. The universe has brought you to this tarot pick a card to help you find this person or check if the person you’re with is your true love.

Spirit today chose not to show you only the good side of your soulmate, but the whole picture. That means you will see both the good and bad things about them. But that should make it easier to recognize them too!

All you need to do is look at the stacks of cards above. Which love emoji catches your eye the most? That’s your stack and that’s your tarot reading!

After you pick your cards, scroll down to your stack or choose below.

Today I’m using the Tarot of the Divine and the Angel Answers Oracle decks (these are links that support me if you buy something). Remember that you have free choice. That means you can make the good things happen and avoid the bad things of any reading.

What Is A Soulmate?

A soulmate is a person who you feel a strong connection with. It could feel like you’ve met this person before, and if you believe in rebirth, you probably have. Soulmate connections are very similar to connections from past lives and twin flames. A soulmate is a person who you are very drawn to and who you understand right away. Relationships with soulmates can last forever or be short-term. Either way, it’s going to be a meaningful one that changes you as a person and how you love. Soulmates can be lovers or friends, but the powerful feeling of being together somehow feels the same. You can also have more than one soulmate in your life because you’ve lived many lives and had close relationships with many people. These are very beautiful and personal connections, and each one should come with heavenly lessons and gifts.

Soulmate Tarot Cards There are many cards in the tarot deck that can show you good things coming your way, but in a soulmate reading there are four main cards that will tell you if your true love is near.

The Lovers – This is the best soulmate card of the whole tarot deck. It shows important relationships and lasting bonds. If the lovers card appears during a reading, it’s a sign that you are now with or soon to be with a person who will be very close to you. It’s a great card to get if you’re asking about love, marriage, and loyalty.

Two of Cups – The meaning of this card is about deeply connected soulmates and connections from past lives. You and your partner are very well suited and there is real harmony between the both of you. There is a feeling of joy and wonder with this card as well. It shows a fun relationship between two people. The two of cups say a great bond that will last.

Four of Wands – This card means marriage, joining, and moving your relationship forward. It shows celebrating with loved ones, happy families, and long-term love. If this card comes up in a soulmate love reading it means a solid relationship is here. It says a happy family life and success for generations.

Ace of Cups – Your cup is full of love and success in the area of relationships. Your heart is leading you to your soulmate. Listen to your inner voice and let your feelings guide you to your next life partner. The Ace of Cups is a very lucky card to get in a love reading. It’s a sign of long-term bonds on a soul-fulfilling level. Get ready for a lot of love to come in.

I recently had the privilege of being asked to read this lovely poem at the wedding of two of my best friends. It’s a very romantic ceremony reading and has a nice rhyming sound that makes it easy for anyone to read. The second verse is optional if you want to keep it short and simple. I hope you like it as much as I did reading it!

Ceremony Reading: What is a Soulmate by Emily Matthews If you have found a smile that is the most sweet one you’ve seen. If you have heard, within a voice, the sounds of your own. If you have felt a touch that moves the desire of your heart, And still can feel that nearness in the time you’re apart. If you are amazed by how two lives can mix, To make a perfect design that is flawless end to end. If you believe some things in life are just meant to be, Then you have found your soulmate, your hearts own destiny.

If you can always be as close and happy as today, Yet be confident enough to grow and change along the way. If you can keep for you alone your love as husband and wife, Yet find the time to share your happiness with others in your life. If you can be as one and walk through marriage side by side, Yet still support the goals and dreams that each of you have in mind. If you can dare to always go your different ways together, Then all the wonders of today will stay with you forever.

What tarot cards show a soulmate?

The tarot cards that show soulmate can change depending on each tarot reader’s own understanding. The most usual cards that show the meeting of soulmates are:

Major Arcana: Card 6 the lovers and card 19 The sun. Minor arcana: 2 of cups and 10 of cups.

How to do a soulmate tarot reading?

On the TAROT OF LOVE website it’s easy, you just need to pick the love tarot reading with questions and answers: Is he my soulmate? If you want to know about someone specific or How to find your soulmate? if you want to know how to find your soulmate.

What star signs are twin flame?

The signs that are twin flame are:

Aries matches with: Sagittarius and Leo. Taurus matches with: Capricorn, Scorpio and Pisces. Gemini matches with: Libra and Aquarius. Cancer matches with: Taurus and Scorpio. Leo matches with: Aries and Sagittarius. Virgo matches with: Capricorn, Aquarius and Taurus. Libra matches with: Aquarius and Gemini. Scorpio matches with: Taurus and Capricorn. Sagittarius matches with: Leo and Aries. Capricorn matches with: Taurus and Cancer. Aquarius matches with: Gemini and Libra. Pisces matches with: Cancer, Taurus and Scorpio.

This is just a start, to know for sure if someone’s sign could be your soulmate (twin flame) you need to have a full birth chart, with an explanation done by a professional astrologer.​Is trusted love tarot free?

The tarot is trustworthy, as long as the meaning of the cards is done by a skilled fortune teller and the focus is done right. (in a calm place, without other people around / without noise or distraction - clearing your mind of bad issues - trying to relax your body and mind - making clear, specific and good questions - focusing on exactly what you want to know and the most important thing: having calm emotions, without stress, worry or nervousness) Never do tarot readings right after some emotional trouble - fights - problems - breakups, as this feeling will directly affect the outcome of the reading.

What questions to ask the tarot about a guy?

If you want to ask the tarot about someone specific (a man, a woman, a crush, a lover, a boyfriend, a flirt), you need to find a quiet place (no noise or people around), close your eyes, and try to picture this person and ask what you want to know. If you know their full name and birthday, say it out loud, so that the energy is stronger. For example, how to ask the love tarot about a man or woman:

Let’s say you want to know if he is your soulmate and his name is: Richard Antonio Richard and his birthday is: 08/05/1989. Think like this: Is Richard Antonio Richard born on 05/08/1989 my soulmate? When you ask the question, focus your mind on the person’s image.

How tarot cards can help you?

● Making clear things that you can’t see

● Suggesting and guiding on the best way to handle different situations.

● Supporting you with your fears.

● Alerting you of dangers.

● Helping you grow and develop spiritually.

● Showing if you and your partner are compatible in love.

● Uncovering your abilities.

● Showing what might happen in the future.

● Giving you a fast overview of any emotional situation.

● Finding out areas of your life that need to get better.

● Helping you communicate better in your relationship.

Soulmate Tarot Layouts Tarot cards are a great way to learn more about your love life. Now that you know which cards to look for, here are three tarot layouts made to give you as much information as possible about your current or possible soulmate.

Soulmate Energy Layout This is a quick 3-card reading that gives a simple overview of your current relationship’s energy. This is a good one to use if you are with someone and you’re not sure if they’re your soulmate or not. It’s also good if you don’t have much time.

How You Really Feel About the Relationship How They Really Feel About the Relationship What Will Happen in the Relationship

Five Card Soulmate Layout

This reading is perfect for single people who are looking for a serious relationship with their next soulmate or a life partner.

Who is my soulmate? When will I find my soulmate? What can I do to find my soulmate? What is stopping me from finding my soulmate? What is the Universe telling me?

Finding Your Next Soulmate Layout If you are not in a relationship and need some guidance on any future partners, this read gives you a detailed look at how you can spot a possible soulmate.

FAQs

Which Tarot Card Shows Twin Flame?

The Devil, The Tower, and The Sun are the cards that often show up in twin flame readings. A twin flame relationship is not always smooth, that’s why the Devil card, but it’s going to be an important one. The Sun shows the happy feeling we have when we meet our twin flame. The Tower means a big change that is going to change everything we think we know about love.

What Is A Power Couple In Tarot? The power couple cards in the tarot are The Empress and The Emperor. If you see these two in a love reading, it means you and your current partner are perfectly and equally matched and you’re going to do great things together. It’s like a Queen and King partnership.

What Tarot Card Number Is The Lovers? The Lovers Card is the 6th card in the tarot deck. It’s a big card. It comes after the Hierophant and before the Chariot. The number 6 is for Venus, the goddess of love and the planet of beauty. The number 6 also means the holy bond between partners.

Finding Your Soulmate

Finding a soulmate is a wonderful and fun experience. It’s no surprise most psychic readings are about love. With love comes the most amazing and most sad experiences. Getting as much advice as you can is needed. A loving soulmate bond is a great gift. Tarot cards are a good way to learn more about what the future will have for your love life. If you’re single, you can ask the cards to see if a soulmate bond is coming to you. A soulmate tarot layout can also be useful if you need help with a partner you may be with now. Anyway, we hope you find a happy and good soulmate bond. We wish you the best of luck on your love journey!