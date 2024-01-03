Sqribble Review: eBook Creator (2024 retrospective Reviews)

Sqribble is a tool that lets you make stunning eBooks, reports, and other content in minutes without writing or typing anything yourself. In this Sqribble review, I will show you the features of this eBook maker so you can see if it suits your needs. Before we begin, I want to tell you that this Sqribble review is based on my own experience using the product since I bought it and use it often. Sqribble is an ebook creation tool that helps you make lead magnets and other books easily. In this Sqribble review, we will see what you get for the main product, each upgrade, and what they are good for. We will also see how you can earn money with it! The main goal of the Sqribble software is to help entrepreneurs and marketers make books that convert well without needing any design skills. Sqribble makes this simple for anyone who can click and drag with a mouse.

Now let’s get to the core of this Sqribble review… after all, you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover!

This article has affiliate links. If you click on them and then buy something, I may get a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for reading!

Here is a detailed Sqribble review to help you understand the Sqribble eBook creator so that you can make a smart decision why this software is right for you.

The truth is, one of the best ways to get more followers, more traffic, and more sales is through eBooks.

What is Sqribble?

Sqribble is an online software that helps you make ebooks, reports, and whitepapers in a few minutes by just dragging and dropping.

With Sqribble, you don’t need to know how to code, write, or design. It does everything for you from start to end using its easy point-and-click system.

The software has 50 attractive templates covering 15 popular niche categories, along with many options to customise each ebook to make it stand out.

You can also use Sqribble’s automatic content engine to fill your ebook with ready-made content in seconds without typing anything.

Sqribble’s goal is to make ebook creation quick, simple, automated, and cheap for bloggers, marketers, and businesses who want to use ebooks to get leads, grow their email list, and make more sales.

Sqribble is an online software that makes books like lead magnets. It was made by Adeel Chowdhry, Sqribble is great whether you’re making a professional ebook for yourself or making 3D covers for clients.

Chowdhry has made many successful products, like the famous Sqribble. Sqribble’s main feature is a normal ebook maker tool, but it has extra features and addons that make it special. Let’s see what they are!

Sqribble eBook Creator is an online tool that lets you make eBooks, whitepapers, reports, etc, in a few clicks. It is the best eBook maker software that uses ready-made templates and drag-and-drop features to help you make amazing eBooks easily.

Sqribble also has many pre-made products that are designed to fit the needs of your clients, brand or products. It was started by Adeel Chowdhry, Sqribble is already The World’s #1 Ebook Maker Studio.

The editing interface is very simple to use and lets you add text, images and other things on its pages. The options for editing and changing are easy too. The eBooks can be saved as PDF files and sent to the clients directly.

Sqribble eBook maker tool is a group of modules that have many features that are good for marketing agencies, individual makers, freelancer, professionals, and anyone who wants to make e-Book content on the web.

Unlike other softwares, Sqribble is called an all in one content maker system, where writers and marketers can be fully part of the creation process. Like Adeel said, making an e-book is more than just writing: professionals need to know how to deal with client feedback, get agency rights, make interesting content, and more. The Sqribble software says it can fix all these problems and more.

If you want to use Sqribble eBook software in the future, you need to know how it works.

When you log into Sqribble, you’ll see a bunch of eBook templates to choose from. All the templates are in different categories, so you’ll have to pick the one that matches your topic or niche.

When you’ve chosen the template you want to use for your eBook, click on ‘View’ to see how your eBook will look with that template.

The View screen shows how the block is arranged and how it looks. You can pick from 50 attractive template designs which are split into 15 niche categories. Each template has a table of contents and nice-looking page layouts to turn readers into customers.

Who are Ali and Adeel Chowdry?

Ali and Adeel Chowdry are the makers of the Scribble software and behind many popular tools, such as Sqribble. As a long time software developer, Adeel has devoted himself to making complex processes easier for entrepreneurs and creators.

Adeel is special because he has experience on both the creative and development sides of entrepreneurship. He knows what it’s like to deal with hard-to-use software and how annoying it can be when a product doesn’t meet your needs.

Right now, Adeel spends his time teaching small groups of students how to get into the internet marketing industry. As an e-book maker himself, Adeel says that Sqribble can help anyone, with any level of skill, to make digital content in just minutes.

Adeel is dedicated to making products that suit the needs of his clients everywhere. Now, over 20,000 Sqribble software licences have been sold all over the world.``

What Do You Get With the Scribble Software?

Scribble is a software that has many different and exciting features that appeal to any professional in any industry with any level of skill. The software is easy to use for individuals and can also be used by small or medium sized marketing companies that want to have dependable software.

Some of the features of the software are:

Automatic Creation

Sometimes, writing an ebook can be a boring process that takes a lot of time and effort to make good work. But, Scribble can help with this problem. With the software, creators can just add expert content to their book without having to write anything themselves. By using a menu to choose the category, whole parts of material can be filled in. This is a good way for creators and marketers to quickly and easily get expert opinion from the public domain in their work.

Professional E-Covers and Decoration

It can be expensive for freelancers to get the right cover for their content, look for designers, or spend the time making a nice cover themselves. The Scribble app has a lot of professional, high quality images that can be added to the e-Book right away. According to some online studies, the cover is often the most important part of an e-book; most customers will not interact with material that does not look good.

Agency Rights

With the app, customers do not have to depend on outside information, software, or online resources to get property and agency rights. In Scribble, all a user has to do is click a button to choose a commercial agency license that will let them make and sell their e-book product. This can be a hard part of e-book creation for first time creators - luckily, Scribble makes it easy to get any work licensed.

Website Creation

One of the most important parts of getting your e-book out there is the structure around the product that is used to market it. With the app’s website creation tools, users can have websites that are already made with unique domain names that are made for your agency. This way, all kinds of customers from the web can be drawn to your product.

Training Features

Even though Scribble is easy to learn and use, there is still some learning to do, especially for those who are not very good with the computer. Thankfully, the software has complete training and tutorial material that covers all the basics of e-book creation. Under the Scribble eBook Builder tab, users can learn everything they need to know about how to use the software well. This way, creators and freelancers do not have to waste too much time with small problems.

6. Customizability and Flipbook Capabilities

Many reviewers have stated that the Sqribble app is not only easy to use, it can be customised to suit your needs. No matter what the task is, it’s simpler than ever to change fonts, colours, page-specific layouts, and themes in order to craft the perfect product. Both perfectionists and those who want to churn out content quickly can craft fully-fledged e-book products for clients.

Additionally, users can add a table of contents, headers, footers, unlimited pages, and totally unique design elements to their product. Anyone who’s used Windows Office or other software knows how difficult it can be to get the layout perfect. Some users have described Sqribble as a tool with the layout customizability of powerpoint and the content flexibility of the Office suite.

The degree of customizability also allows for flipbook creation. To put it shortly, a flipbook ebook simply refers to the digital illusion of page turning. Many users want the real look and feel of handling a book. With the click of a few buttons in the settings tab, users can truly make their e-book come alive and feel attractive to the client.

7. Client Feedback

You may think that this is a small feature. Rest assured, client feedback is built right into the Sqribble software. Rather than porting the e-book to another application and requesting feedback through email, many creators opt to get feedback directly through Sqribble itself. Clients can leave page-specific sticky note comments so that you can pinpoint and make the changes necessary immediately.

With all the features listed above, it’s clear that making changes using Sqribble is as easy as ever and beautiful ebooks can be crafted in mere minutes. The precious resources of time, money, and effort are saved, which amounts to great financial value over time.

How Does Sqribble Work?

Sqribble software gives you a lifetime license, all the features mentioned above, free extras and a 30 day refund policy for every customer. You can pick from over 50 templates and 15 niche categories for the most common ebook kinds of content.

Also, Sqribble gives you a free business license that is worth more than $500. This lets you start your own digital agency and offer exclusive writing services. With the license, you can make unlimited ebooks, reports, and white papers to sell to customers. Amazingly, you don’t have to pay any yearly fees or royalties to Sqribble, so you can charge customers as you like.

The software also has a Client Management Dashboard that helps you keep track of your growing customer base. You can add, change, and delete customers that you are done working with.

What are the Problems with Sqribble?

Everyone knows that Sqribble is a sophisticated but easy to use software, but some people are not sure if they want to spend money on this product if it doesn’t meet industry standards. Based on many customer reviews, it’s clear that Sqribble is a reliable product with many more benefits and features than drawbacks.

However, there are some drawbacks that any possible customer should know before they buy this product.

The most important drawback is that Sqribble has a free and a paid version. The free version might be helpful for freelancers and creators, but it has fewer useful features than the full paid version. The free version does not have client feedback, business rights features, and many of the advanced customization options that are in the full software. Customers should also know that there are many fake versions online that might harm their computer.

Despite this drawback, almost every creator can find something useful in Sqribble. Most other ebook softwares have bad template selection, lack the tools needed to change content, and might be glitchy or unreliable.

What are Customers Saying About Sqribble?

Many freelancers, industry experts, marketers, and medium-sized marketing firms have used the Sqribble software to handle their ebook creation needs. No matter the size of your business, Sqribble does not have annual fees, membership fees, or royalties, making it the best solution for growing companies.

One marketing firm manager in North America said that, it’s a great tool to use if you’re in an agency or a freelancer, working with customers to make professional eBooks. You can easily charge 100’s for this service, and with Sqribble, you can finish the work in much less time than it would normally take you.

It’s not only business professionals who like Sqribble, either. One writer, Thomas, said that he saw a big change in his sales after using the software. Running out of his savings, he was about to quit his dream of working on his own time and apply for a regular job. But the Sqribble software let him produce many quality e-books in a few weeks.

Thomas said that it was hard work at first getting started, but soon he had many regular customers who now come to him for all their writing service needs. Sqribble changed his freelancing career completely. But he also said that the one drawback was that Sqribble was a bit hard to learn at first, even though it was worth all the effort in the end.

Who Made Sqribble?

Sqribble was made by Adeel Chowdhry, who is a famous internet businessperson and best seller, with over ten years of experience.

He has made global hits before such as Sqribble which sold many thousands of units all over the world. His new product is a next-level presentation maker called Prezentare. It’s amazing.

He is known for making high quality professional products and I expected (and got) no less from Sqribble.

Sqribble main product, main features and upsells

Sqribble’s main product has everything you need to make professional ebooks. Some of its best features are:

The ability to get content from most websites using the URL Automatic making of table of contents No limit on pages and chapters Easy drag and drop design Automatic page numbers 300+ Google fonts Easy to change design and colors Easy to add or remove pages 50 ebook designs in 15 different topics And more! Now let’s see the upsells and the cool features they have. Upsells are not needed to make money with Sqribble, but they do make more ways for you to earn!

Sqribble advantages and disadvantages

Every product has some good and bad points, and Sqribble is not different. Here are some of the good and bad points of the software:

Good points

Helps you put together content and make ebooks quickly and easily Nice looking covers Easy to use design interface with drag and drop Professional templates Has a commercial licence (you can sell what you make)

Bad points

Some of the best features are only available with extra payments. Product is not updated as often as it should be. If you don’t mind that some of the best features are only available with extra payments, you’ll enjoy how easy and fun Sqribble is to use. I suggest it for those who want to make an ebook fast without spending too much time on the design.

How to get more customers and clients with Sqribble

There are many ways to use ebooks to get more customers and clients, but here are two of my favorites:

Give a free case study or report in ebook form on your website that shows the results you’ve got for other clients before. Get the email of anyone who downloads it and follow up with them by offering a lower price on the main service you talked about in the case study!

Have a collection of digital books on your blog and offer a service to make ebooks with a lower price for first time buyers. You can use private label articles (also known as PLR content) to do this fast. Make sure you point out that you can use content from other sources OR use completely new content - you can even offer to write the content for them as an extra service. For more points, use the flipbook creator to make a more interactive experience.

How to make money with the Sqribble affiliate program

Affiliate marketing is a great way to earn money online. Besides the more obvious ways to make money that we talked about above, you can also make money through Sqribble’s affiliate program. If someone asks you how you made a book or cover image, tell them and give them your affiliate link! Sqribble’s funnel is very good at converting, meaning a good percentage of the people you send to your link will buy at least the first product.

What Do You Get With Sqribble?

Sqribble ebook maker gives you a complete package to make amazing ebooks. You will have a great time creating ebooks with Sqribble. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Lifetime Access: When you buy Sqribble, you get lifetime access to all its features and benefits. This means you don’t have to pay anything extra or subscribe to anything. Various Templates: You can choose from more than 50 templates for different kinds of content. Whether you’re writing a story, a report, or a white paper, you’ll find a template that fits your needs. Niche Options: Sqribble has 15 niche options, so you can easily find the best template for your content. This makes sure that your ebook connects well with your readers. Money-Back Promise: Sqribble is confident about its product and gives you a 30-day money-back promise. This lets you try it out without any risk and see the results for yourself.

Besides the main features, Sqribble also gives you a free commercial licence worth more than $500. This opens up new possibilities for business owners and content creators:

Digital Agency Start: The commercial licence lets you start your own digital agency. You get access to special writing services, so you can offer different content creation solutions to your customers. Unlimited Creation: With the commercial licence, you can make as many ebooks, reports, and white papers as you want and sell them. This means you can earn as much as you want. No Royalties or Annual Fees: Unlike some platforms, Sqribble doesn’t ask you to pay royalties or annual fees. You can decide your own pricing and keep all your earnings.

Sqribble knows how important it is to stay organized when working with customers. That’s why it gives you a Client Management Dashboard:

Keep Track of Customers: The dashboard helps you to manage your growing list of customers. You can easily add, edit, and remove customers based on your projects. Smooth Communication: This feature makes sure you communicate well with your customers, so you can provide excellent service and build strong professional relationships.

Using Sqribble On Mobile Devices

One of the best things about Sqribble is that it works on any device. Whether you are on desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile, you can login to your Sqribble account from any web browser.

This makes ebook creation very easy and convenient wherever you are.

The software was made for desktop use, but the mobile interfaces have also been made for touchscreens and small screens.

Everything from choosing templates to adding content works well on mobile and tablets.

So if you ever feel inspired when traveling or outside, you can quickly make an ebook draft with Sqribble mobile.

How to Use Sqribble and Its Benefits

Sqribble has video guides in the member’s area that will teach you every step of:

Using the dashboard

Exploring the features

Making your first ebook

Webinars

And much more

These easy video lessons are great for beginners who want to use Sqribble and make books in their first hour.

With the guides and user manual, you’ll learn how to use Sqribble’s ebook maker suite quickly.

Sqribble Cost

The basic price for a business licence and the website for the agency is $67. But they have offers and discounts on their page often.

Sqribble Professional 2021 - $97

This plan has powerful features with many designs, content, and templates.

Sqribble Prime Monthly - $47 per month

It gives:

15 new special templates every month

It is only for Prime members

Sqribble Fantasia 3D - $77

With this plan, you can make amazing flipbooks and 3D eCovers.

Besides all of these, this eBook Creator software has a 30-day money-back guarantee. That’s awesome! If you don’t like Sqribble or if it doesn’t save your time and money, you can get your money back.

7 Reasons Why Sqribble Is Worth It

Sqribble has some good and bad points. So, here are the top reasons why you should try it!

Ready-made eBook Formats

Sqribble has many ready-made eBook formats that make it easy to make an eBook. Choose from different colours and styles. The ready-made eBook formats have different topics but they all fit any eBook subject you pick.

A ready-made eBook with numbers will be different from an eBook that has stories about kids.

Customer Comments

Sqribble lets you share your eBook with your customers and let them comment on it. This way you can change or improve your eBook based on their feedback or ideas.

This saves a lot of time for you and your customers because you don’t need long phone calls or emails.

Customer Management

Sqribble has a special Customer Management System that makes working with and helping the customers easy. Here you can make a big list of customers and give different eBook styles to each.

Pre-made Colour Palettes

Sqribble has more than 20 colour palettes that you can use with any eBook and save a lot of time and work.

Save Reminders

Sqribble doesn’t save your work automatically every few minutes, so it keeps showing reminders to save your work about every 5 minutes. This stops you from losing any of your work.

Google Fonts

Sqribble has added the nice Google fonts to its app. Google Fonts are good because there are many of these fonts and you’ll probably find something that matches your eBook.

Easy Customization

Sqribble’s customization options are simple and good for those who don’t know how to use more complex or advanced publishing software. You just need some practice and you’ll be able to make a great eBook for your business or company.``

Conclusion

To sum up, Sqribble is a powerful ebook maker. It has many amazing features that can make beautiful eBooks, whitepapers, reports, in just a few minutes.

It is easy to use because you can just drag and drop things. It has many templates and designs to choose from. It can also write content for you automatically. It is cloud-based, which means you don’t need to download it on your computer or phone.

Sqribble can help you make professional or casual eBooks. It will save you a lot of time and trouble. That’s why I think it’s great.

I hope this Sqribble review is useful for you, and you can make a good choice.

If you want to start a business with client management and ebook making, Sqribble gives you a cheap and effective way to do it. Sqribble has sold over thousands of copies all over the world. One writer said, you should get this because it’s a tool you will need in business.

In this Sqribble ebook maker review, we looked at everything from its features to price and its pros and cons. In the end, Sqribble is not only affordable but also efficient. You can make an ebook in minutes or less. You don’t have to pay every month. Its templates cover many topics and help you make a stunning ebook.

Sqribble makes sure your ebook looks good on any device. This makes the user happy.

You don’t have to worry about writing, you have many choices there.

Also, it has a 30 days money-back guarantee. If you don’t like it, you can get your money back. It’s the best option - you can try it.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) about Sqribble

Here are some common questions and answers about Sqribble that might help you. Thank you for reading!

Who owns Sqribble?

Adeel Chowdhry, the maker, is also the owner of Sqribble. The strong ebook making tool has been one of his most famous projects.

Is Sqribble easy to use?

Yes, the professional ebook templates and drag and drop editor make Sqribble simple to use for most people.

Is Sqribble free?

No, Sqribble is not free, it’s a high-quality product that you can buy through Clickbank.

How do I make an eBook for free?

You can make an ebook for free using free software like Google Docs or Google Slides. Just write and design it as well as you can and then save it as a PDF. Note: this is harder and takes more time than using a tool like Sqribble.

Are there any other options besides Sqribble?

Some other products that are similar to Sqribble are Designrr and Beacon. They have some different features, but Sqribble is probably the best for pure ebook making.

Who is Sqribble for?

Sqribble is good for marketers, online business owners, and anyone else who needs a nice-looking ebook. With the business version you can also sell the books you make.