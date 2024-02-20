SR9011 SARM Review: Dosage, Benefits, Side Effects, & More

Click Here Now to pick up SR9011 from our top rated source.

SR9011 offers a ton of advantages and potential health benefits.

First and foremost, the compound is a work in progress as it was only recently synthesized.

Nevertheless, the initial results are encouraging and should welcome more clinical trials as the substance continues to be developed.

However, with that being said, the reported benefits of SR9011 include:

● Weight Loss

● Muscle Growth

● Stronger Metabolism

● Reduces Inflammation

● Increased Energy & Stamina

● Improved Focus & Endurance

● Manage Cholesterol Levels

● Regulates Glucose Production

● Faster Recovery Post-Workout

SR9011 can significantly reduce the amount of fat storage as well as improve metabolism for long-term success.



The supplement also cleans out the liver, including the amount of cholesterol and bile acids.

Additionally, SR9011 significantly improves the amount of time it takes to recover after a workout, including better oxygenation.5

Oxygen is essential to stamina and endurance which is enhanced due to the effects created by the supplement.

More importantly, SR9011 builds lean muscle and supports faster recovery time even after intense workouts.

How to Use

SR9011 is easy to take as a daily supplement.

It's available for sale in many different forms including powder / liquid, cream, and tablet / capsule.

There are advantages and disadvantages to each type of supplement.

Capsules and tablets are the easiest and most practical method for using SR9011.

Meanwhile, there are also many different types of creams and topicals available for purchase.

Finally, powder and liquid SR9011 solutions are designed to be used as subcutaneous injections.

SR9011 is available for sale but is not legal in every country (i.e. Australia).



The substance is currently not approved by the FDA and is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Additionally, the compound has only been tested on animal subjects and lacks evidence from human clinical trials (more information, below).

Therefore, caution is advised when using the substance just like with any other experimental substance.

Lastly, it never hurts to speak with a physician before starting a new supplement to determine if it's appropriate for your needs and health condition.

SR9011 Dosage

What is the recommended dosage for SR9011?

For starters, a standard guideline does not exist since the substance remains outside the jurisdiction of the FDA.

Be that as it may, those who are interested in using SR9011 can find a plethora of reviews online that provide suggestions for responsible use.

In general, most fitness experts agree that a recommended guideline exists between 10mg - 30mg per day.

The basic suggestion is to begin with a lower dosage of 5mg - 10mg per day and monitor symptoms over the first few weeks of use.

Then, if your body appears to react well to the substance, may consider increasing it to a higher dosage.

Meanwhile, some advise sticking to a lower dosage for the entire first cycle before considering upgrading to a higher dosage for the second round of treatment.

Often, most people aim for a cycle of 6 - 8 weeks before taking a break from the supplement.

In the past, users have reported witnessing a difference in as little as 3 - 4 weeks of use.

Weight Stacking

Weight stacking is a popular method for accelerating weight loss results.

Accordingly, weight stacks designed for cutting weight are a great place to begin for those seeking to transform their bodies.

Cutting weight is easier to accomplish with the right lineup of peptides and SARMs.

These supplements combine to rapidly burn fat and improve metabolism for long-term results.

SR9011 is fantastic to stack together with other SARMs including Ostarine (MK-2866), Testolone (RAD 140), and Ibutamoren (MK-677).

The compound pairs well with Ligandrol (LGD 4033) and MK-677 in terms of losing weight and bulking up.

On the other hand, those who want to increase fat loss should combine with Ostarine (MK-2866) or RAD 140.

Side Effects

Unfortunately, any new type of substance carries some degree of uncertainty.

SR9011 was recently developed and has not been extensively studied.

Therefore, the lack of research makes it difficult to assess short-term and long-term health risks.

Nevertheless, most users who experiment with the compound do not report any harmful or serious side effects.

Be that as it may, there are a few side effects that may occur using SR9011:

● Mood changes

● Decreased libido

● Change in blood pressure

It's important to monitor your blood pressure when using new supplements to determine how they affect the heart.

Unfortunately, elevated blood pressure means a higher risk of heart attack and stroke.

For this reason, users with previous heart conditions should exercise caution.

There are a few isolated incidents of SR9011 causing problems sleeping.

Those who experience unwanted side effects should discontinue using the substance immediately and consult a physician.

Does It Really Work?

SR9011 is such a new compound that there is not enough evidence to make a decision one way or another.

For starters, the substance remains intended for research purposes with very little data published to support or deny its claims.

Nevertheless, the few clinical trials available regarding REV-ERB agonists is encouraging.

In the past, the compound has been examined for how it regulates circadian rhythm and influences the immune system.6

Moreover, SR9011 has been studied as a potential future treatment for certain types of cancer.7

Interestingly enough, much of the discoveries from initial studies determined that the substance is just as effective at weight loss and improved endurance.

For example, a 2012 study determined that SR9011 reduces the amount of fat stored within adipose tissue.8

SR9011 also improves the quality of the liver, including limiting the buildup of bile acids and high cholesterol.

In fact, the compound may alleviate "fatty liver" which is a life-threatening condition.

SR9011 is also active in the mitochondria where it influences cellular function and glucose production.9

The substance affects glucose in 2 different ways.



First, SR9011 decreases the amount of glucose produced by the body without impacting insulin in the process.

Secondly, the compound increases muscle absorption of glucose which equals faster reactions and improved athletic performance.

SR9011 not only burns fat storage deposits but also improves the metabolism which is critical to keeping the extra weight from returning.11

The compound is very similar to its sister substance - Stenabolic (SR9009).

Ryan Ankrom, a professional bodybuilder, is one of many well-established fitness experts who endorse using SR9011 for weight loss and improved endurance.

Despite this, SR9011 remains in the intermediate stages of clinical trials as of 2020 and is designated for "research / experimental" purposes.

SR9011 Review Summary

SR9011 is changing the precedent of what is expected of weight loss supplements.

It has quietly emerged as one of the popular underground choices for losing weight and building lean muscle.

SR9011 delivers a quick burst of energy along with the strength and endurance to make it long-term.

For this reason, users can maximize their time at the gym and witness better results.

SR9011 assists individuals in recovering faster post-workout and provides the tools to keep the weight from returning thanks to a stronger metabolism.

Notwithstanding, clinical trials on human subjects are not available at the moment.

Until then, SR9011 remains designated as an experimental substance designed for research purposes.

References

