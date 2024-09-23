Steelage- A Legacy Beyond Generations

New Delhi [India] September 23: Steelage, established in 1932, is one of India's oldest and most trusted brands for physical security solutions. With over nine decades of expertise, Steelage has built a legacy of trust and innovation in the physical security industry. From pioneering robust safes to introducing cutting-edge solutions, Steelage continues to set the benchmark for reliability and modern security in today’s ever-evolving world.

Early Beginnings

Steelage's journey began in 1932 as a small workshop called Allwyn Steel Equipment Company in Mazgaon, Mumbai. This humble enterprise laid the foundation for what would become a pillar of India's physical security industry. In 1948, the company rebranded as Steelage, a name that has since become synonymous with security solutions and reliability across the nation.

With a 90-year legacy in physical security solutions, Steelage caters to a wide array of sectors, including banking, financial institutions, bullion houses, jewellers, corporate offices, and high-risk environments. The company provides a comprehensive suite of products, such as safes, vaults, lockers, fire cabinets, strong room doors, modular vault solutions, safe deposit lockers, and strong room accessories.

Milestones

Steelage has achieved several milestones that have cemented its leadership in the security solutions industry. It was the first company in India to introduce fire-resistant record cabinets, setting a new standard for safety in storage. The brand also led the way by launching India’s first micro fire cabinets, addressing the need for compact yet highly secure solutions. Steelage further distinguished itself by becoming the first in the industry to receive BIS certifications for both Fire Cabinets and Modular Vault solutions. Additionally, Gunnebo expanded its safe storage factory in Halol, Gujarat, making it the largest facility for safe storage solutions worldwide, a testament to Steelage’s commitment to growth and innovation.

Wide Network of Services

Steelage has a nationwide network of Authorized Service Centres covering over 10,000 Pincodes, providing service to customers in the remotest corners of India. This extensive presence guarantees swift and efficient delivery and installation capabilities. Steelage prioritizes genuine spare parts, ensuring the security of the safe storage products is never compromised.

Brand Visibility

Steelage has consciously invested in brand building in both the offline and online media. At the ground level Steelage has brand stores in prominent locations of cities like Bengaluru, Patna, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ambala, Kochi, and Aurangabad. These Brand Stores mark a significant step allowing customers to immerse themselves in a touch and feel experience which is critical for any physical security product. The brand consistently invests in digital marketing to engage and educate customers about security solutions and the right security standards. Recently, Steelage launched an integrated brand campaign #SadahTatpar comprising of a brand film along with on-ground activations with the intent of creating awareness and recall amongst a wide range of customers across various regions of India.

Advancement and Innovation

Steelage is at the forefront of developing high-grade physical security solutions; the products are rigorously evaluated by international and independent accreditation bodies and conform with relevant Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and European Standards (EN) norms to guarantee the highest grades of security. The safes offered by Steelage are burglary resistant while being aesthetically superior with high-quality locks and come in multiple sizes to fit the needs of individual jewellers and other businesses.

Steelage has consistently embraced technological advancements to revolutionize the space of physical security solutions. Among its notable product range is the introduction of Modular Vault Solutions, which represent a significant leap forward in secure storage. Unlike traditional RCC Strong Rooms, which are immovable and time-consuming to construct, Steelage's Modular Vaults offer unparalleled flexibility and efficiency. These vaults are assembled from modular panels designed for burglary resistance and can be easily reconfigured, disassembled, or expanded as needed. This approach not only speeds up construction but also optimizes space usage, making it a versatile and cost-effective option for industries such as banking, jewelry, and logistics.

Steelage also offers biometric security with its state-of-the-art Biometric Access Locks. These systems employ Live Finger Detection (LFD) to distinguish genuine fingerprints from counterfeit ones, ensuring high-level access control. Additional features such as duress alarms, tamper-proof battery backups, and integration with fogging mechanisms further enhance security by providing multiple layers of protection and maintaining functionality during emergencies.

Through these technological innovations, Steelage continues to set new standards in safe storage solutions, blending robust functionality with cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving demands of modern security.

Steelage's journey from a small workshop in Mumbai to becoming a leader in physical security solutions is a testament to the brands commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a rich legacy dating back to 1932, the brand has continuously evolved with a clear vision to ensure that security is not just a consideration but a fundamental priority for everyone, transforming how businesses and individuals protect their most valuable assets.

By- Anirban Mukhuti- Head - Marketing and Product Management, Asia