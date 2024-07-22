Super Speed, Super Performance: Haas and Phillips Machine Tools Ushering in a New Era for Indian Manufacturing

Founded in 1983, American machine tool manufacturer Haas Automation has long been synonymous with precision, innovation, and performance. The company has grown to become one of the world’s largest builders of CNC machine tools today, continuing its legacy of providing high-quality machines at economic prices.

Haas machines are renowned for their technological innovations. The incorporation of advanced features like high-speed spindles, automatic tool changers, and intuitive control systems sets Haas apart from the competition. These are features that not only enhance productivity but also ensure high precision, which is critical for industries such as aerospace and defence, automotive, energy, medical equipment, and general engineering.

Haas first started its journey in India two and a half decades ago. It joined hands with Phillips Machine Tools Private Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Phillips Corporation (the world’s largest distributor of Haas machines) in 2008. This enduring collaboration is revolutionizing Indian manufacturing by equipping local manufacturers with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled support, paving the way for enhanced productivity and global competitiveness.

A Golden Partnership to Enable Make in India

Globally, Haas Automation has sold over 2,50,000 machines across the world today. Phillips Machine Tools has been pivotal in establishing and driving Haas’ presence specifically in the Indian subcontinent. As of today, it has an installation base of over 15,000 Haas machines across the country, spread across over 5000 customers. In fact, Phillips Machine Tools is the market leader in imported Vertical Machining Centers (VMCs), as well as in 5-axis machining centers. The Phillips mission is to create legendary value for the manufacturing community by unlocking solutions that propel profitability, productivity, and new capability.

Phillips Machine Tools consists of a team of over 500 employees, with nearly half of them dedicated field engineers across the country, each possessing specialized expertise in CNC machines. This ensures seamless installation, training, and ongoing supporting, enabling Indian manufacturers to maximize the potential of their Haas investments to drive sustained growth.

Phillips Machine Tools' dedication to authenticity extends to their parts and service support, as well. With over $2 million worth of genuine Haas spare parts in stock across their nine technical centers in India, they ensure that Indian manufacturers receive timely and genuine replacements. This reliability in after-sales support further cements the trust Indian manufacturers place in Haas and Phillips.

Together, Phillips Machine Tools and Haas collaborate to guarantee that each machine operates at peak performance, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity. Therefore, the long-standing partnership between Haas and Phillips has evolved to much more than a mere business arrangement – it is a commitment to empowering Indian manufacturers to democratize access to the cutting-edge tools and service they need to Make in India with the utmost quality and efficiency.

Special Discount on Haas SUPER SPEED Models in India

Adding to the momentum of this collaboration, Haas and Phillips have announced a special discount on Haas SUPER SPEED SS-Models exclusively for the Indian market. This offer provides significant savings on the all-new Super-Speed VF-SS-I Models, known for their high spindle speeds, ultra quick tool changes, and fast rapids, making them ideal for high-volume production environments. Each Super-Speed VF-SS-I Model is equipped with a 12,000-rpm 30 hp inline direct-drive spindle, ultra-fast 30 tool side-mount tool changer, and high-speed rapids on all axes. Compared to standard I-Models, Haas’ Super-Speed I-Models boast a 20% faster spindle speed, 30% faster tool changes, and 40% faster rapids, thereby driving even more value for Indian manufacturers.

What sets HAAS apart is the versatile, user friendly and powerful HAAS control which on our SS series is true 5 axes upgradable at any time and features high speed machining, expanded 1GB memory, ethernet, WIFI and much more…

Notably, the VF-2SS model, the world's best-selling Haas VMC, is included in this exclusive discount. This underscores the commitment of Haas and Phillips to support Indian manufacturers in accessing premium machines at competitive prices, further enabling them to achieve superior performance and stay competitive in the global market. This initiative is yet another step in reinforcing the ‘Make in India’ vision by providing local manufacturers with the best tools to excel in their operations.

Dream for Every Shop Floor

The Phillips commitment to Indian manufacturing is also reflected in their best-in-class service support. Their customer-centric approach is clearly paying off – a recent survey indicated an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85, one of the highest in the industry globally.

Phillips strives to make Haas machines a staple for manufacturers in India – a dream that is fast becoming a reality as more Indian manufacturers recognize the value of Haas's innovative solutions.