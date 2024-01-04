Test E vs Test C: A Comparison of Two Forms of Testosterone Therapy

"These two kinds of testosterone are different only in how they are made. But both help to increase the body’s natural testosterone making.

They are often used in the health field to help those who have low testosterone or trouble making babies. They are also used by athletes to improve their performance.

When used with the advice of a health professional, Testosterone Enanthate and Cypionate can give big benefits to those who need them.

Testosterone shots are given through esters. An ester is a natural substance where the hydrogen in the substance’s acid group is changed with a carbon group. Picking the right ester is part of the plan in treating low-T, how often & how much then changed to fit individual needs.​ Testosterone Enanthate and Testosterone Cypionate are 2 common esters widely used for TRT treatment to treat low testosterone.​

Other esters are Undeconate, Propionate, Sustenol, and Nebido. Before Testosterone as a powder was just mixed in water to make a testosterone liquid and injected, which was very painful.

Is there a one way that works for everyone?

There is no one way that everyone follows, but depending on how the body works & lifestyle among other things the best level that keeps one happy is found by the doctor after a careful blood test where many things are checked.

The best goal of TRT treatment is to avoid highs and lows, and give a steady testosterone increase to fight low-T symptoms, so all systems work well and without pain. No pain being the best choice.

Staying close to how naturally testosterone in the body is high in the morning, and a little bit late at noon is the best testosterone treatment.

Changing these patterns changes cell growth of Leydig cells, size of balls during growing up, among other bad effects as per a new study in animals.

Testosterone enanthate & Testosterone cypionate are very alike and liked low-T treatment (through shots) choices.

Enanthate does great in keeping stable levels while controlling possible bad effects. With a short life most bad effects can be controlled by changing how much or how often or both.

Testosterone is very important for men’s health and energy. Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) has become popular among men who want to increase their testosterone levels and improve their well-being. Two common kinds of testosterone for TRT are testosterone cypionate and testosterone enanthate.

Testosterone Cypionate: This hormone medicine is given by a needle into a muscle. Testosterone cypionate stays active in the body for a long time compared to other testosterone kinds. Doctors usually suggest getting testosterone cypionate shots once every 7–10 days, giving a steady amount of testosterone in the blood.

Testosterone Enanthate: Like testosterone cypionate, testosterone enanthate is also a hormone medicine given by a needle for TRT. It has a slightly shorter time to stay active than cypionate but still lasts for a long time. Usually, testosterone enanthate shots are given once every 5–7 days, making sure there is enough testosterone in the body.

Testosterone cypionate vs enanthate amount

Testosterone Cypionate and Enanthate are man-made hormones that have similar effects on the body. Both of these hormones are kinds of the same main hormone, testosterone, and they are different only in how long they last.

Testosterone Enanthate lasts longer than cypionate. That means it takes more time for the body to break it down.

So, people may choose to get either kind twice a week because of the price or how easy it is to get.

When given by a needle into a muscle (IM), both kinds go into the blood fast so there is not much difference between them when given.

How much to take is also not much different as test e amounts usually start at 2 ml/week.

Testosterone cypionate can also start at 2ml/week too. It depends on what people want to do like getting more muscles or doing better in sports etc…

In any case, if you run out of one kind during your testosterone time you can just change from testosterone enanthate to cypionate. Since they are almost the same in how fast they go into the blood and how much you need for the best results.

So, then we see that there is not much difference between testosterone cypionate or enanthate. Other than how long they last which gives users some choice depending on the price or how easy it is to get etc…

Enanthate and Cypionate Time

Testosterone and Beginner Time

When using either Testosterone Cypionate or Enanthate for an 8-week time. A simple way of going up and down is often used.

Start with a low amount, slowly go up in the middle, then go down again.

For example, the weekly amount could be: 125mg / 250mg / 375mg / 500mg / 500mg / 375mg / 250mg / 125mg.

It is suggested to start after cycle care. 2 weeks after the last shot using 50mg/day of Clomid for 3 weeks.

Low Amount Testosterone Time

Even a small amount of testosterone can make a big difference in performance and gains.

If you are new to this, starting with the lowest good amount is a good idea. Easy times with about 250mg per week give benefits while keeping bad effects low.

Going below 250mg is not likely to give much good as it will only replace natural testosterone levels and not go above them.

In other words, a low amount of 250-300mg weekly is good for getting benefits and keeping bad effects low.

Another option is using testosterone in gel form as the main treatment during testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).

Testosterone Cypionate & Enanthate Cost

The cost of both hormones is very alike. Testosterone Cypionate is usually sold for about 45 USD for 10mL bottle or tube. Testosterone Enanthate cost can be anywhere from 45 - 50 USD depending on the seller and brand.

Both products are very good at helping to bring back normal testosterone levels in those with low testosterone.

Test C and Test E Bad Effects

Some bad effects from using these medicines are:

pimples or greasy skin; more hair on the face; losing hair on the head; holding water in the body; not sleeping well; headaches feeling sick/throwing up; feeling nervous or worried; changes; All these bad effects may happen if the user does not use correctly.

Good Things of Testosterone Cypionate and Testosterone Enanthate

More Energy and Life One of the main good things of testosterone cypionate and testosterone enanthate is the chance for more energy and life. Men with low testosterone often feel tired, not interested, and less strong. By bringing back testosterone levels to a healthy range, these kinds of testosterone can help fight these signs, leading to more energy and a better feeling of life. Better Muscle Strength and Size Testosterone is very important for muscle building and keeping in men. Both testosterone cypionate and testosterone enanthate can help make muscles bigger and stronger. By making more protein and keeping more nitrogen, these testosterone kinds help make lean muscle. Doing exercise and lifting weights, together with TRT using testosterone cypionate or testosterone enanthate, can make big changes in muscle strength and size. Better Mood and Thinking Testosterone affects mood and thinking in men. Low testosterone levels can make feelings of anger, sadness, and trouble focusing. Testosterone cypionate and testosterone enanthate have been shown to make mood better, lower sad feelings, and make thinking better, including memory and attention. Bringing back testosterone levels through TRT can have a good effect on mental health and overall thinking. More and Function Testosterone is very connected to male health and function. Low testosterone levels can make less , trouble getting hard, and other problems. Testosterone cypionate and testosterone enanthate can help make better, make more, and fix problems related to function. By making testosterone levels better, these kinds of testosterone can maybe make life better and improve overall happiness. Better Well-being and Quality of Life By fixing the signs of low testosterone levels, such as tiredness, muscle weakness, mood problems, and problems, testosterone cypionate and testosterone enanthate can make the quality of life better. Many men who do TRT with these testosterone kinds say they feel better, more sure, and have a better quality of life.

"Testosterone Cypionate and Enanthate: What’s the difference?

We have seen good results with Testosterone Enanthate in keeping the levels steady and reducing the side effects. It has a short half-life, which means we can change the dose or how often we inject it to deal with most side effects. It is very similar to Testosterone Cypionate, which has one more carbon atom and a slightly longer half-life. Testosterone Cypionate was not available in the UK before, so when men came from America, they had to use Testosterone Enanthate. Luckily, it was an easy change because the two chemicals are almost the same. So, if you want to change from Testosterone Enanthate to Cypionate, you don’t need to change anything else, you can just switch the type.

One thing that is different between Testosterone Cypionate and Enanthate is the oil they are mixed with. Testosterone Enanthate is mixed with sesame oil which is very thick. A problem with having such a thick oil is that it takes a long time to prepare the injection with Enanthate, which can make it hard for patients to keep doing it for a long time. I prefer to inject testosterone under the skin. This way, it gets absorbed slower than injecting it into the muscle, which makes the levels more stable, lowers the chance of testosterone turning into oestrogen and reduces the possible negative side effects. The thick sesame oil in Testosterone Enanthate can make bumps under the skin and cause irritation, which some of my patients say is very painful. Testosterone Cypionate uses olive oil as its carrier. Olive oil is much more fluid than sesame oil, almost like water, so it is a better option for injecting TRT under the skin as it is less likely to clump and is more effective.

We decided to change from Testosterone Enanthate to Cypionate because some of our patients could not stand the pain after injecting under the skin. Another thing to consider was that Testosterone Enanthate has the preservative Chlorobutanol, which can irritate the skin at high levels. It is usually only used up to a level of 0.5% because of how irritating it can be. The level of Chlorobutanol in Testosterone Enanthate is 5%, so it is not surprising that it can cause bad reactions.

There is nothing wrong with Testosterone Enanthate, as we said before, the two types are almost the same in how they work. But, in my professional opinion, if Testosterone Cypionate is available, it is a much better choice for Testosterone Replacement Therapy, for all the reasons we talked about above."