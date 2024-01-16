TestoFuel Ingredients | TestoFuel Side Effects | TestoFuel Amix

As men get older, they make less testosterone. A new study showed that by age 45, 40% of men have low T levels.1 Low T can make it hard to build muscle, and it can also cause low mood problems, tiredness, memory issues, and less happiness. TestoFuel is a product that says it can stop these problems and help you get stronger muscles.

TestoFuel is not very popular compared to other products that boost testosterone, because its ingredients, price, and customer reviews are not very impressive. We don’t like that the company sometimes changes what’s in the product without telling anyone. But the main thing in the product — a lot of vitamin D — might work for some men who have low T because they don’t get enough of this vitamin.

What is TestoFuel?

TestoFuel is a supplement made by Roar Ambition that wants to make men have more testosterone. It has some things in it that some studies say can do this, but those studies are not very big or reliable. Still, some men might see their T levels go up if they use TestoFuel.

TestoFuel has 10 things in it:

Vitamin D: 4,000IU Vitamin K2: 18mcg Zinc: 10mg Magnesium: 70mg Oyster extract: 100mg D-aspartic acid: 2,000mg Maca root extract: 180mg Ginseng: 100mg Fenugreek: 100mg Boron: 8mg

Removed vitamin B6 Added Boron Added Maca root extract Lowered the magnesium amount from 200mg to 70mg Lowered the D-aspartic acid amount from 2,300mg to 2,000mg Lowered the fenugreek amount from 100mg to 50mg A very old version of the product had 5,000IU of vitamin D, but they lowered it, probably because the most you should take in a day is 4,000IU.

Who should think about using TestoFuel?

After age 30, men lose about 1% of their testosterone every year. So men over 30 who find it harder to get muscles or lose fat than before might think about using a product like TestoFuel, especially if they also have other signs of low T. These signs are:

Less energy More body fat Less Sadness Getting sick often

But having some or all of these signs doesn’t mean you have low T for sure. The only way to know that is to check your T levels. You can do this with your doctor or with a test you can do at home, which is easier now. You can see all of them in our complete guide to the best tests you can do at home to check your T levels.

Who won’t find TestoFuel helpful?

Some studies show that things like zinc, vitamin D, and boron might work better for men who don’t have enough of these things in their body. Men who are healthy in general — especially men who know their T levels are normal — probably won’t get any good results from using TestoFuel. This is also true for men who already take a vitamin pill that has some of the same things as TestoFuel.

TestoFuel might not be enough for men who have very low T, especially if they have a health problem that makes their T low. These men might need stronger treatments like medicine or therapy that gives them more T, which we’ll talk about in our section about other options below.

"What TestoFuel does

TestoFuel is a pill that has 10 different things in it — for now. TestoFuel sometimes changes what is in the pill without telling anyone on the website. The last time we looked at TestoFuel, it had nine things in it, not 10. And since then, one thing has been taken out, two new things have been put in, and the amounts of three other things have been made smaller.

The pill now has vitamins, minerals, plants, and amino acids in it. You need to take four pills every day with food. The website says to take one in the morning, one with a snack, one at lunch, and one at dinner. This might be because the things in the pill can make your stomach feel bad, so taking all four at the same time might be worse. We don’t like this, because it is hard to remember to take four pills at different times every day.

TestoFuel things

There is no study about TestoFuel by itself, so we try to learn more about the things in the pill, most of which have some studies that connect them with testosterone — some good and some bad. Let’s see what we learned:

Vitamin D (4000 IU) Our bodies make vitamin D when we get sunlight. But most people don’t spend enough time outside. That’s why vitamin D pills can help your health. A study from 2011 says that vitamin D might make more testosterone.6 The study found a strong link between vitamin D pills and higher testosterone levels, but these increases were not very big.

Vitamin K2 (18mcg) In a study with animals, there was some proof that K2 makes testosterone levels go up by 70%.7 But the amount of K2 given to the animals was very big, and there are no studies that show this in people yet.

Magnesium (70mg) Magnesium helps more than 300 things in your body work better, like making proteins, moving muscles and nerves, and controlling blood. Having enough magnesium is important for your body to work well. A study with people showed that magnesium pills can make more testosterone in your blood and in your body, especially if you are active.8 But the study used 10mg of magnesium for every kg of body weight, which means that a man who weighs 90kg would get 900mg of magnesium, not 70mg like in TestoFuel.

Oyster Extract (100mg) and Zinc (10mg) Oysters have a lot of zinc — about 5.5mg in one oyster — so we put these two things together. And zinc is a needed mineral for many things in your body. We don’t know why, but there are strong links between not having enough zinc and having low hormones in men.9 But men who have enough zinc might not get much help from more zinc.

D-aspartic acid (2,000mg) A review from 2017 found that D-aspartic acid worked in 23 studies with animals to make more testosterone in their blood.10 But that same review showed unclear results in four studies with people. D-Aspartic acid might do something here, but we are not sure yet.

Maca root extract (180mg) A review that looked at four studies of how maca affects performance found different results,11 while another study says that maca can help performance but not testosterone levels.12 Those studies are from 2010 and 2002, respectively. A review from 2016 found better semen quality after using maca, and the studies used doses from 1,000mg to 5,000mg of maca powder in a capsule.13 The extract in TestoFuel has the same amount of powder as about 1,800mg.

Ginseng (100mg) Ginseng is a popular herb thanks to its various health benefits. A small-scale clinical study showed that ginseng extract significantly boosted serum and free testosterone levels.14 However, ginseng can have an anticoagulant effect, complicating its use among men on blood thinners.15

Fenugreek (100mg) Fenugreek is an herb used in Mediterranean cuisine. There's a bit of conflicting research about its efficacy for male wellness. One clinical study using 600mg of fenugreek daily showed a significant increase in free testosterone (98.7% vs. 48.8% of a placebo).16 Another study using 500mg daily found no meaningful difference in free testosterone.17

Boron (8mg) Several boron studies included in this comprehensive review found a connection between boron supplementation and increased testosterone levels.18 The effect was especially significant among participants who were previously deficient in boron. Studies used daily doses as low as 6mg, making TestoFuel’s recent addition of 8 mg boron a promising one.

"Is TestoFuel safe to use?

Before you take any supplement, you should check the ingredients carefully (see above) and talk to your doctor. As we said before, TestoFuel has a lot of vitamin D, and if you eat a lot of foods with vitamin D, get a lot of sun, or take another vitamin with TestoFuel, you might get more vitamin D than what is good for you.

Some other things in TestoFuel can cause problems for some people. In one study, fenugreek made 45% of the people who took it have problems.19 But they took 5,175mg every day, which is much more than what TestoFuel has.

There is also some proof that ginseng can be bad for people who take blood thinners like warfarin. But like the fenugreek amount, TestoFuel’s ginseng amount is probably too small to worry about.

Supplements like TestoFuel can sometimes make your stomach upset and cause other usual problems, such as:

Headache Nausea Vomiting Diarrhoea Irritability Stomach pains

If you take four TestoFuel pills every day as the company says and eat something with them, you might avoid these problems. If they keep happening or are very bad, you should stop taking TestoFuel and talk to your doctor.

Cost

One bottle of TestoFuel costs $65 and lasts for 30 days. You can save some money if you buy more bottles at once.

Here is how much TestoFuel costs:

One-month supply: $65 Two-month supply: $130 (still $65/bottle) Four-month supply: $195 (only $48.75/bottle)

TestoFuel used to sell a 12-month supply for $546 ($45.50/bottle), but they don’t do that anymore. We have seen this happen with some other supplements for men’s health. We don’t like this, because it means you can’t save as much money.

If you buy two or four months of TestoFuel, you also get some e-books and videos from Boss Workouts that teach you how to build muscle. Boss Workouts is part of Roar Ambition, the same company that makes TestoFuel. Most other supplements that boost testosterone also give you a discount if you buy two months, but TestoFuel doesn’t. The only difference is that you get the workout plan.

You don’t have to pay for shipping for any order of TestoFuel, no matter how big. And TestoFuel can be sent to any country.

Cost, HSA, FSA, and health insurance

You can pay for TestoFuel with major credit cards, PayPal, or Amazon Pay. Shipping is free everywhere.

TestoFuel does not accept any insurance or HSA or FSA cards. We also found out that there is no insurance company that will pay you back for buying any supplement that boosts testosterone.

Other options besides TestoFuel

TestoFuel is not the best or the worst supplement for boosting testosterone. We want to help you know what other options you have. There are many other supplements that boost testosterone, and we will tell you about some of them. But you can also get a prescription from your doctor if you take a test that shows you have low testosterone.

Let’s talk about these other options to help you decide what to do.

"The Good and Bad Things About TestoFuel

I thought hard about this product and here are the good and bad things I can say about it.

The Bad Things

It was hard to find any bad things because I think it’s a great product, but I guess that’s good.

It takes a while to work fully – You will feel more alert and energetic after half an hour, but it takes 1-2 weeks for the ingredients to work fully and make your testosterone levels the best they can be.

Thirsty – I don’t know if it’s just me, but I drink more water when I use this product and my mouth is dry when I wake up.

Maybe it’s because I exercise more and sweat more.

The effects will stop when you stop using them – Your testosterone levels will go back to normal when you stop using them.

But if you want to build muscle, these pills will help you do it faster and you won’t lose your muscles if you stop using them.

The Good Things

It was easy to find good things about TestoFuel, here they are;

Build muscle 2.3 times faster – TestoFuel will make your testosterone levels go up by more than 250%, men with more testosterone can build muscle 2.3 times faster than men with low testosterone levels.

And because it will make your body use protein better and make your muscles less sore after exercise, you will build muscle even faster.

Burn fat 2.5 times faster – Because this product makes your estrogen levels go down and makes your body burn fat faster, and because of the extra testosterone, you will burn fat 2.5 times faster than normal.

Many people who use this product can build muscle and burn fat at the same time.

If you have fat in hard places like your belly or chest, this will help you get rid of it like a fat burning machine.

Less hungry – TestoFuel makes your leptin levels go up, which makes you less hungry and less likely to eat too much, which means you will burn more fat.

Awesome workouts – With more testosterone and less muscle soreness and your body turning food into energy better, you will be able to exercise harder and longer before you get tired.

However long you exercise now, make it two or three times longer and that’s how long you can exercise on this.

Longer workouts mean better results whether you want to build muscle, burn fat or just get fit.

More energy – Like I said before, one of the good things about the TestoFuel ingredients is that they make your body turn food into energy better, so you will have more energy all day and not feel tired.

Better sleep – One thing you will notice is that you can go to sleep later and wake up earlier and feel good because you sleep better.

I now go to sleep an hour later and wake up 30 minutes earlier than before and I feel great.

Sometimes I get out of bed before my alarm even rings and that never happened before I used TestoFuel.

Super focus – You will be very focused. If you ever feel confused or can’t pay attention, that will go away.

Before, when I was on my computer trying to do work, I could sit there for an hour and do nothing, but now I’m always “ON” and my mind is clear and focused.

Here’s what one college student says about the focus;

Hi guys, I’m 18 and I bought Testofuel to help me build muscle. I’ve been using it for 2 days and I just wanted to say that I’m very focused today.

I had an English paper that I had to write that was on my to-do list for more than 3 weeks and I could never do it.

I sat down at 1pm this afternoon and by 2:45pm I was done and had written over 3,000 words!

My concentration and focus felt amazing and the words just kept flowing. It was almost like my brain was unlocked or something.

Even if this stuff doesn’t help me build muscle I will continue using it for this focus alone. I will update in the future on how it goes.

8 week update: Hey guys, it’s me again. I’ve been using Testofuel for 8 weeks now and I still feel focused all the time, it’s great. All of my teachers have even commented on the improvement of my work too.

Plus I’ve had so much energy that I’ve been at the gym for over 90 minutes every day and have put on over 8lbs of mass with hardly any fat and I’m looking totally different.

Tons of girls from class have been asking me if I’ve been working out and I’ve been making some new guy friends too.

It’s been a great confidence boost and what else can I say apart from I love Testofuel!

Virility – Men with higher levels of testosterone get laid more, it’s a fact.

More confidence – It’s a huge confidence boost when your appearance and physique gets better and better and you feel more energetic.

Plus, women seem to be naturally attracted to men with higher levels of testosterone so you’ll find that women just gravitate towards you somehow.

Calmness – The little things that used to bother you will feel inconsequential. You’ll feel less stress and more calm.

Less wrinkles – I’ve noticed that the wrinkles that used to be in my forehead and around my eyes are a lot less visible now and my skin looks clearer.

10 years younger – These benefits will make you feel 21 again. You’ll feel so much stronger, energized and healthier that you’ll feel like you can do anything.

When you’re looking good and not feeling tired all the time it makes you want to go out more and do stuff and enjoy life the best you can.

"Testofuel Review Summary:

We tested Testofuel and found out that it can help you grow more muscles and fight low testosterone by making your body produce more testosterone naturally. This is based on scientific research. Testofuel also has some of the best ingredients that can raise your testosterone and help your muscles grow faster in other ways, like making more proteins. Some of these ingredients are fenugreek, ginseng, zinc, and magnesium.

We concluded that Testofule, which only uses natural ingredients, can get rid of low testosterone and its problems, while helping your body make more testosterone in a natural and safe way. The ingredients that are proven by science help you build muscles faster by increasing the amount of testosterone that is free to use and activating other ways of making your muscles bigger and stronger. The final result: more muscle mass and bigger muscles.

"Common Questions

Do I Need To Take Testosterone Enhancers?

The best way to boost your testosterone is to live a healthy life, eat the right food, and exercise regularly. If these things don’t help, then you can try testosterone enhancers but make sure you test your hormone level before using them.

How Long Does A Bottle Last?

One bottle of TestoFuel has 120 pills that will last for 30 days. (You need to take 4 pills every day).

Who Should Not Use TestoFuel?

TestoFuel is for increasing testosterone in your blood. If you have enough testosterone, you should not use this product, as too much hormones can cause health issues. You also should not use TestoFuel without talking to your doctor if you are taking any medicine or treatment. This product is only for men above 18 years old.

Is TestoFuel Real?

Many users have written good things about TestoFuel on their website. This shows that TestoFuel is real.