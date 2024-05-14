The Brooklyn Creamery Launches India’s First High Protein Milk and a Lactose free, Fat Free Milk

New Delhi, 13th May, 2024: The Brooklyn Creamery, renowned for its commitment to revolutionizing indulgence with healthier alternatives, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: a range of specialized milks designed to elevate your daily dairy experience. These innovative products cater to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious and dietary-friendly options.

The new range features two exceptional products crafted to meet diverse dietary needs without compromising on taste or quality:

The Brooklyn Creamery's High Protein Milk is a game-changer for those seeking to boost their daily protein intake. Priced at Rs.79, this milk is Packed with twice the protein and half the fat of regular milk, this delicious milk contains 12 grams of protein per serving, making it an excellent choice for consumers that are looking to add incremental protein to their diets. Unflavoured and unsweetened, this high protein milk can be effortlessly incorporated into any health-conscious routine, whether in coffee, tea, milkshakes, cereal, or breakfast. In fact, one serving of TBC’s High Protein Milk can provide up to 20% of an individual’s daily required protein intake.

Catering to the growing demand for lactose-free options, The Brooklyn Creamery has introduced a lactose-free, fat-free milk variant at price of Rs.49. Free from lactose and fat, this milk provides a guilt-free indulgence for those with dietary restrictions or preferences whilst retaining the essential nutrients found in regular milk.

Both products are conveniently packaged in 200ml tetra packs, offering on-the-go convenience for busy lifestyles. Whether you're at home, in the office, or on the move, The Brooklyn Creamery ensures you can enjoy premium dairy goodness anytime, anywhere.

To encourage convenience, the Brooklyn Creamery's High Protein and Lactose-Free Milk varieties are now available for quick home delivery via Swiggy and Zomato, or can be purchased at premium retail outlets such as Nature’s Basket, Reliance Signature, Big Basket and more.

"At The Brooklyn Creamery, we believe in creating treats that not only delight the senses but also align with diverse lifestyles. Our High Protein and Lactose-Free Milk offerings epitomize our commitment to innovation and cater to the evolving needs of our health-conscious customers. Whether you are seeking a protein boost or a lactose-free option, these milks deliver exceptional taste and uncompromising nutrition." said Romil Ratra, CEO – Graviss Good Foods (The Brooklyn Creamery).

About The Brooklyn Creamery

Brooklyn Creamery started out in 2016 as a small brand in Brooklyn, New York with a simple mission; to make food that treats you better.

The team at The Brooklyn Creamery believes that eating with joy is essential to eating better. Thatʼs why they’re obsessed with creating delightful food for everyone, no matter what their health journeys or preferences may be. In alignment with that theme, The Brooklyn Creamery boasts a remarkable selection of low calorie, no added sugar, vegan, keto, and high protein ice creams, available in a variety of indulgent formats, including tubs, chocolate-coated bars, ice cream sandwiches, bonbons, and cones.

With a strong presence in the Middle East and beyond, The Brooklyn Creamery stands as the sole brand to offer such a diverse portfolio of ice cream options designed to cater to a wide range of lifestyle and dietary preferences without compromising on the taste and enjoyment of a decadent ice cream.

Today, The Brooklyn Creamery has carved a niche for itself in several international markets, including the UAE, India, KSA, Kuwait, Mauritius and the Maldives and has revolutionised the way people indulge in this classic treat.

For more Information, please visit:

https://www.thebrooklyncreamery.com/products/high-protein-milk-drink

https://www.thebrooklyncreamery.com/products/lactose-free-skimmed-milk