The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook for Beginners 2024 (English, Hardcover, Perez Beverly)

This book shows you how to make tasty plant-based meals with 570+ recipes using vegetables, grains, beans, legumes, plant-based milk and cheese, and plant-based meat alternatives. Try Tofu Scramble with Bell Pepper, Shallot, and Basil for breakfast and Easy Mushroom Risotto or Vegetable Paella for dinner. You’ll also find many dessert recipes. You can change the recipes to use regular milk and cheese and eggs if you want and helpful sidebars give you advice, ideas, and information about the recipes. Also in the book: Detailed information on plant-based meat and dairy alternatives (we even tell you our favourite products that worked best in the recipes).

The Plant-Based Cookbook Has More Than 200 Delicious Recipes For Everyone To Try Dear Plant-Based Friends,

Let’s be honest here…

You’re here because you already know a plant-based diet is better than any other diet that exists.

Studies show there’s been a 600% increase in the number of people who have changed to a vegan diet.

With more and more plant-based fans every day, there has never been a better time to get rid of meat and dairy from your diet

vegan trends It’s No Wonder Why Millions, Including Famous Celebrities, Have Changed To A Vegan Diet. famous vegans If you’ve spent any time on social media, you’d probably think a lot of the world was vegan. And why not? With over 120 million #vegan posts on Instagram alone, it’s easy to see why Plant-based foods are one of the most popular trends in the food industry.

People from different backgrounds are enjoying plant-based food, from celebrities and athletes to your next-door neighbour, showing that vegan food is not just a trend but a tasty lifestyle choice that is here to stay

Learn The Amazing Benefits Of A Plant-Based Diet Weight Loss Lower risk of diabetes and heart disease Helps fight obesity in all age groups More fibre intake plant based cooking How Healthy is a Vegan Diet?

The newest facts leave no doubt.

A whole-food, plant-based vegan diet, without meat and dairy, has great health benefits.

Vegan foods like veggies, fruits, grains, beans, nuts, and seeds are naturally low in saturated fat and cholesterol. They’re also full of antioxidants and fibre, improving your health and helping your muscles.

You can reduce cholesterol levels and boost your heart health by following a plant-based diet, without meat, dairy, and eggs.

Change any recipe to vegan or vegetarian as you like. Plant-based cooking means different things to different people. We all start plant-based eating with different goals in mind. ATK’s varied, modern guide has perfect recipes for every occasion that you can change to suit your own needs, choosing whether to make any dish vegan or vegetarian. From making a plant-focused plate to cooking with plant-based meat and dairy, you’ll find everything you need here to make different, tasty meals. The more than 500 recipes are vegan but adaptable. You can decide whether to make the Rancheros with Avocado with tofu or eggs, the Farro Salad with Cucumber, Yogurt, and Mint with plant-based or dairy yoghourt, the Vegetable Fried Rice with Broccoli and Shiitake Mushrooms with or without eggs, and the No-Bake Cherry-Almond Crisp with coconut oil or butter.

ATK’s plant-based eating plan is simple, affordable, and welcoming—foods from different cultures around the world have many delicious and naturally vegan dishes. These recipes use fruits, vegetables, beans, grains, and vegan (and vegetarian) protein sources. The Complete Plant-Based Cookbook has many smart ideas for cooking with plant-based ingredients and also shows you ATK’s useful methods. Learn how to use vegetables in new ways (make a smooth pasta sauce with leeks, turn a burger into the best choice with beets); find out how to add more flavor with tomato paste, dried mushrooms, and miso; and more. A complete first section explains everything about modern plant-based eating, such as how to shop and store food, the many kinds of plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, and how to get all the nutrients you need.

Do you want to eat healthy? Yes, but how to do it? We have the solution for you!

We have made this eBook The Complete Plant Based Cookbook that has more than 300 pages with 120 different vegan recipes that are tasty, healthy and easy. We have been working on this project for a long time and we’re so happy to share it with you! Our goal is to motivate you with these vegan recipes that will help you be creative, colourful in your kitchen and also give your family healthy food.

The Complete Plant Based Cookbook is for everyone! It’s for people who are new to the plant-based diet, have been following a plant-based diet for some time or for those who just want to try and add some new yummy recipes to their collection. All the recipes have few ingredients which you can get at your local store anywhere in the world.

What’s inside?