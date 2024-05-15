The Emergence of Director Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar as Protagonist/Actor

New Delhi (India), May 15: There are so many first with Filmmaker, actor, producer Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar alias SRS. While he has been filming his original stories right from the beginning of his cinematic journey converting them to unique movies from the first movie itself, there is another aspect that he has been steadily portraying. Right from his first cinema, he has been acting in bits and pieces, sometimes a role a little lengthy than the previous one or little less. His character in his movies has been one of the many. With Italian Bengali cinema GRASAAN, he has placed himself as the protagonist opposite a stunning Italian heroine Paola Bonacina. There are many firsts to this particular movie. The movie is to be released in two different languages across the world, in Italian and Bengali. This is the first time an Italian actress is the heroine in a Bengali cinema. Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar plays the role of a painter in the movie, which he is in real life, an acclaimed painter. With GRASAAN, Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar joins the rank of few of his celebrated colleagues in Bollywood who are both accomplished actors as well directors. If we understand SRS's pattern, we might see Sudeep Ranjan Sarkar as both a leading hero in both Bengali and Indian cinema as well as international cinema. He will be one of those few directors who are equally acclaimed actors.