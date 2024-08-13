The Music School Bangalore: Where Passion Meets Opportunities

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 13: Since its inception in 2013, The Music School Bangalore (TMSB) has been at the forefront of music education in India. Founded by the visionary Milton Lance, TMSB is the only institution in the country offering the prestigious Level 3 Extended Diploma for music practitioners. This diploma, equivalent to A Levels in Music, paves the way for students to embark on a two-year full-time program, setting the stage for further studies and exciting career prospects.

But that's just the beginning! At TMSB, students can advance to Level 4 and Level 5, equivalent to the first and second years of a bachelor's degree. Afterward, they can complete their final year of studies abroad, thanks to TMSB's partnerships with top colleges in Australia, the UK, Ireland, Germany, and the USA. With Globally Recognised Qualifications and OFQUAL Credits that convert to UCAS points, TMSB graduates are well-prepared to make their mark on the world stage.

TMSB isn't just about diplomas; it's about a comprehensive music education experience. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced student, TMSB offers subscription-based classes in Drums, Guitar, Keyboard, Violin, Vocals, Piano, Ukulele, and more.

What sets TMSB apart?

Globally Recognised Qualifications: Our programs are designed to give students an edge, with certificates recognized worldwide.

Credit Transfers: Seamlessly transition to universities abroad and continue your music education journey.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: From our fully equipped Performance Hall to high-end Recording Studios, TMSB offers the best in technology and environment.

Highly Qualified Faculty: Learn from the best, with our team of expert educators guiding you every step of the way.

International Workshops: Gain insights and inspiration from workshops conducted by renowned international musicians.

At TMSB, we're dedicated to nurturing the next generation of musicians, providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed on a global scale.

Ready to turn your passion for music into a promising career? Join us at The Music School Bangalore, where dreams take flight and talents shine.

