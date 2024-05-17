The premium paid for a term life insurance plan can be influenced by several factors, such as the sum assured and the term of the policy, as well as the applicant's age, occupation, income and more. The gender of the policyholder also plays a critical role in assessing the premium.

While term insurance is generally known for its affordability, the premium rates can vary for men and women. An individual’s health and life span can be dictated by their gender, which is why insurance companies around the world may consider the applicant's gender before issuing a term insurance policy.

Find out the role of gender in term insurance premiums.

What role does gender play in determining the term insurance premium?

A study conducted in 2022 found that males have a shorter lifespan compared to females across countries. The study also found that men are likely to be exposed to more severe diseases, linked to a lower life expectancy, while women may suffer from non-lethal illnesses, contributing to their high life expectancy.

Term insurance companies consider a person’s gender to assess the risk they pose to the company. In insurance terms, risk revolves around the likelihood of a policyholder filing a claim. The higher the probability of a claim being filed, the greater the potential for the insurance company to pay out.

Consequently, insurers adjust the premium to reflect the perceived risk associated with each policyholder. This approach allows them to mitigate potential losses by charging higher premiums to individuals with a higher risk profile while compensating the insurer for the increased likelihood of claims.

How does gender affect term insurance buyers?

Here’s how gender affects term insurance buyers:

Women

Women may be able to buy a term insurance plan at a relatively lower premium as they have a higher life expectancy. Given their tendency to live longer, insurance providers face a reduced risk of claims, which often prompts them to offer term plans with higher coverage amounts at more affordable rates to women.

Secondly, there is a gap in the market when it comes to women buyers. Unfortunately, a considerable number of women do not actively seek out term insurance policies. In many cases, term insurance is still perceived primarily as a financial tool to safeguard the life of the male breadwinner within families. This is particularly true in smaller towns and rural areas. As a result, women who primarily fulfil homemaking roles may overlook purchasing term policies for themselves altogether.

Term life insurance is an essential tool for all genders. Hence, insurance companies may introduce various incentives and discounts to encourage greater participation from women in the term insurance market. For instance, they might offer discounts to couples or specifically to women to bridge the gender gap. These initiatives contribute to the overall affordability of term insurance for women.

Men

Men may pay a relatively higher premium in term life insurance plans than women, as they have a lower life expectancy. Factors such as lifestyle choices like smoking and drinking and health conditions like cardiovascular illnesses and other health issues may contribute to this discrepancy.

Given these factors, men are statistically more likely to raise insurance claims during the policy term. Consequently, insurance companies charge higher premiums to account for the increased risk associated with insuring men.

How can men and women lower the premium for a term insurance plan?

While gender is considered in determining the premium for term life insurance, insurers also consider other factors like age, occupation, income and more. Below are some things men and women can do to lower the premium for their term insurance plans:

Buy young: The younger and healthier you are, the lower the premium for a term insurance plan. Purchasing a term plan at a young age can significantly reduce the premium cost, and this rate remains unchanged throughout the policy term. Therefore, aiming to secure a term plan in your 20s or 30s can not only save money but also ensure the financial security of your loved ones for the next 20 to 30 years.



Improve your lifestyle: Lifestyle habits like smoking and drinking affect your health, leading to a higher premium. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, exercising and avoiding smoking and drinking can help you get a term insurance plan at a lower premium.



Compare multiple plans: The cost of term insurance can widely differ across the market from insurer to insurer. Therefore, it is highly recommended to compare multiple plans from different insurers before making a decision. You can use a term insurance calculator to analyse your needs. Input various parameters such as your age, gender and the desired coverage amount and term to get an estimate of the premium for each plan. This can help you evaluate and compare the costs associated with different policies and identify the most cost-effective option that meets your insurance needs.

To sum it up

Irrespective of the impact that gender has on term insurance premiums, everyone needs to invest in a good term plan. Term insurance can offer you and your loved ones financial protection, peace of mind and the chance to live a dignified and comfortable life. Therefore, the sooner you obtain it, the better it can be.

You can use a term insurance calculator to ascertain your insurance needs and select a suitable plan.