The Ultimate Cutting Workout & Diet Plan 2024

Do you want to lose fat and keep muscle, getting a slim and defined body? If yes, you are in the right place, because today we’re talking about the best workout plans for getting lean. Getting lean is a hard process that needs a mix of good nutrition, regular exercise, and self-control. But don’t worry, Hannah Kerridge, personal trainer at PureGym Colchester is here to help you learn more and find the best workout plan for getting lean for you. So, if you’re ready to work hard, burn some calories, and get a slimmer physique, keep reading because Hannah has some great tips and exercises to share with you.

WHAT IS GETTING LEAN?

You may have heard the words gaining and getting lean used in the fitness world, but what actually is getting lean?

NUTRITION & GETTING LEAN

It’s important to remember that no matter what, food is energy and should still be eaten no matter if you are in a get lean or not. While you need to be in a calorie deficit in order to successfully get lean, this doesn’t need to be done to extremes or in a way that affects how you power your body.

EXERCISE & GETTING LEAN

It’s important to exercise during a get lean so you can keep as much strength and muscle mass as possible. Focusing on lifting weights instead of cardio will help to stop muscle loss during your get lean and can even help to build muscle mass!

TIPS AND ADVICE FOR GETTING LEAN

If you’re interested in starting a get lean, here are some tips to make sure it’s successful.

Have a goal

Setting goals makes it easier to stick to a get lean as you are working towards something real. Whether it’s fitting into an old pair of trousers, losing a centimetre before a big event, or feeling more comfortable in your body, know what you’re aiming for before you start.

Set a timeframe

You can’t stay in a calorie deficit forever. Even if you have a lot of weight to lose, I wouldn’t recommend getting lean for more than three months at a time without a break, as you’ll see motivation and sticking to it decline. Being in a calorie deficit for long periods can also mean you’re not getting enough nutrients over time.

Cut down your calories gradually

A common mistake that people make when they want to lose weight fast is to reduce their calories too much, but this often does not work. A very low calorie intake is hard to follow, and when your weight loss stops, you cannot lower your calories any more.

Unless you have a special event coming up, start by eating around 200 – 300 calories less than your maintenance calories (known as TDEE or total daily energy use), and increase this to 400 – 500 calories if needed.

Keeping track of your calories makes it easier to stay in a calorie deficit.

Be more active

An easy way to increase your TDEE and help to create a bigger calorie gap is to be more active, apart from working out. This is called NEAT (non-exercise activity heat), and it includes things like adding an extra 1,000 steps a day, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, and even walking around while on the phone. You can find simple ways to increase your NEAT here.

Work out with intensity

Make the most of your workouts by working out with intensity! To build muscle, you want to work out until you are tired, which means the last few reps should be hard! The more you put in, the more you get out.

Beginners can find a variety of workout plans here, or you can download our free workout plan templates to create your own.

Do both cardio and strength training

Cardio is an important part of cutting as it burns a lot of calories. If you burn an extra 200 calories a day, four times a week, that’s 800 calories helping towards a gap. Just make sure that you’re not working out hard, then sitting still the rest of the day as this will cancel out the calories burnt.

Strength training exercises are essential to building and keeping muscle mass, helping to create a toned look and increasing your metabolism.

Remember everyone is different

What works for one person may not work for others. Find a system that works for you and go with it!

EXAMPLE CUTTING WORKOUT PLAN

Here are three examples of full body strength training workouts you can do on a cut that will help burn calories and build muscle. You can do all three workouts across the week, or pick your favourite and repeat this.

● Cutting Workout 1

● Barbell Squats - 3 sets of 8-12 reps

● Romanian Deadlift - 3 sets of 8-10 reps

● Pull Ups - 2 sets of 8-12 reps

● Incline Chest Press - 2 sets of 10-15 reps

● Lateral Raises - 2 sets of 15 reps

● Plank - 2 sets of 30-45 seconds

● Crunches - 2 sets of 30 seconds

● Cutting Workout 2

● Barbell Bench Press - 3 sets of 8-12 reps

● Chest Fly - 3 sets of 12 reps

● DB or Barbell Lunges - 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg

● Barbell Overhead Press - 2 sets of 8-10 reps

● Tricep Push Downs - 3 sets of 15 reps

● Bicep Curls - 2 sets of 12 reps

● Bird Dog - 2 sets of 12 reps

● V-ups - 2 sets of 12 reps

● Cutting Workout 3

● Hip Thrusts - 3 sets of 10-12 reps

● Leg Press - 3 sets of 10-12 reps

● DB Single Arm Bent Over Row: 2 sets of 12 reps

● Flat Dumbbell Chest Press - 2 sets of 12 reps

● Front Raises - 2 sets of 15 reps

● Leg Extension: 3 sets of 15 reps

● Hamstring Curl: 2 sets of 12 reps

● Abductor: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

You can then add your cardio either at the end of these days or on separate days. LISS (low-intensity steady state) or HIIT (high-intensity interval) cardio can be used for your cardio and it depends on your personal preference on what one to use.

Easy LISS: Walk fast on a treadmill for 30-60 minutes - make it a bit uphill, and try to keep your heart rate between 60-75% of your max.

Easy HIIT: Run for 1 minute (60-70% of your max heart rate) then sprint for 20 seconds (90-95% of your max heart rate) - do this 10 times.

Some people think they can gain muscle and lose fat at the same time and don’t believe they have to do one at a time. But the simple rule is just focus on losing fat right now!

If you also want to lift weights or start doing it to help you lose fat, then you need to learn about the weight training part of the program.

Since during the cutting phase you can't take on as much work capacity, I recommend doing this 2-3 times per week at the most. You never want to go into overtraining because that will push your whole cutting phase further back and you won't be able to cut in time.

7. Changing The Exercises

As always it is super important to change your exercises. If you do not, you risk a plateau and getting bored with your workouts. Change it up every 2 months. For example instead of doing chin ups try close grip chin ups, or wide grip chin ups, even a rowing exercise for the back.

Now that I’ve given you enough information about different workouts and things to keep in mind, it’s time to combine cardio and weight lifting in a training schedule. You can change it any way you want, but here are some suggestions.

