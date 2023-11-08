The Ultimate Guide to Turkesterone Benefits: Side Effects, and Dosage

Ecdysteroids are a type of steroid hormone that comes from insects, plants, and some sea animals. According to medical experts, Turkesterone is a plant extract that is a kind of ecdysteroids in nature. It is similar to testosterone in how it looks and what it does, but it works in a very different way.

Turkesterone may have shown its muscle-building effects in animals, but there is some risk involved in taking it by humans. Basically, testosterone makes your muscles grow by increasing the level of male hormones in your blood, while turkesterone makes your muscles grow by activating estrogen receptor-beta. The ecdysteroids also improve protein synthesis and stop hormones that prevent muscle growth like myostatin and cortisol.

Turkesterone does not bind to male hormone receptors or affect the system that controls your testosterone levels like anabolic steroids. So, it is less likely to cause side effects than synthetic steroid hormones. This makes it more promising for fitness lovers who want to gain mass or achieve some athletic goals.

Turkesterone studies: The main point of Turkesterone studies is that it is not well-studied by the medical community. However, there is some evidence that supports its effects in animals and very few in humans. So, no researcher can say for sure that it actually works to build muscles or strength! Some Russian researchers did tests on mice in the late 1970s and found out how it affects the liver. According to their findings, the hormone could have a positive impact on your health. This was the first ever research on its properties, with some more focused studies happening in the later years.

Turkesterone Vs Dianabol A research compared how different plant steroids or Phytoecdysteroids and synthetic steroids affect muscle growth in animals. The researchers measured the weight change of male rats of different ages, hormones, and groups, including those with or without testicles. They checked how well these compounds worked and how much weight they added to find out their muscle-building value.

From the overall effect on weight gain, plant steroids had a 7.9, with Dianabol slightly higher at 8.2. The only compound that did better than Dianabol and plant steroids was Turkesterone, with an 8.5.

But remember that the synthetic steroid can change into a hormone that makes the body hold more water. So, the weight gain from Dianabol is not always pure muscle like with the phytoecdysteroids.

Plant steroids had a strong 27.9 effect in young rats, while Dianabol had a 32.7 effect. The most powerful, however, was Turkesterone with 33.9, beating Dianabol by a small margin.

The third group had rats that had no testicles and no natural testosterone. Natural testosterone can change into another hormone that can harm muscle growth. So, anything that does well in this group is important as Dianabol can also change into that hormone and replace that way of growth.

The results of this group were as expected with plant steroids at 18.1, Dianabol at 27.8 and Turkesterone at 20.8. Basically, Turkesterone (20.8) is the best compound that does not change into that hormone.

Actually, Turkesterone is not the same as ecdysterone. But it has a similar chemical shape that shows us its muscle-building powers.

A 2006-based test looked at the effects of three muscle-building compounds, namely sulfo-polysaccharides, methoxyisoflavone, and ecdysterone, with a fake one.

It involved 45 men who lifted weights and were divided into groups of each compound. The result of the test was not good as the testers did not see any big changes between these groups.

That is, they saw no major changes in free or total testosterone. There was no increase in lean mass or any improvement in the strength area. Another 2019-based study took 46 men who lifted weights to join a 10-week program. The sample was split into groups, one on a normal dose of ecdysterone and the other on a higher dose. The third group was given a fake one.

This time, the results were in favor of ecdysterone as the two groups showed a great level of muscle gain. The group on the higher dose of ecdysterone showed more muscle growth than the normal group.

This was a sign that ecdysterone, in fact, helped the muscle-building process. However, the study was later seen as wrong based on some mistakes about the ecdysterone doses taken by the sample.

Many researchers have not studied the effects of Turkesterone on humans. So, they said that they are not sure how it works in people. But, they have seen that it works well in animals. Turkesterone Benefits: Change body shape Grow muscles Burn fat More muscle power Less stress Better sports performance

We don’t know how much Turkesterone can help you gain muscle or lose fat. But some people say that it can make you gain about 10-12 pounds of muscle without fat in two months. You can also expect to be stronger and recover faster from workouts.

Is Turkesterone natural?