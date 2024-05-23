The unique strategy of Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund

Setting itself apart from other players in the Indian mutual fund industry, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd (Bajaj Finserv AMC) recently launched the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund equipped with growth and dividend payouts.

The scheme, which opened for subscription on May 13th, 2024, is the first multi asset allocation fund in India to follow a dividend yield investing strategy. The New Fund Offer period, when investors can purchase units in the scheme for the first time, ends on May 27th, 2024.

Read on to find out more about Bajaj Finserv AMC’s newest mutual fund scheme and the asset allocation strategy behind it.

Dividend-yield investing

A multi asset allocation fund is a type of hybrid mutual fund that invests in at least three asset classes, with a minimum allocation of 10% to each. Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund will invest in equity (35% to 80% of its portfolio), debt securities (10% to 55%) and commodities (10% to 55%). It may also allocate a part of its portfolio to units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).

For its equity component, Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund will follow a dividend-yield investing strategy. Dividend yield is a measure of how much dividend a company pays relative to its stock price. It is calculated by dividing the annual dividend per share by the current stock price.

These dividends, when reinvested, can enhance opportunities for the compounding effect to take place on the investment. This in turn can increase return potential in the long term.

As part of this strategy, the portfolio of the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund will focus on stocks of companies that have typically offered higher dividend yields than the Nifty 50 Index. It will also focus on companies that have stable business models and a track record of sustainable growth. This will help potentially reduce the portfolio volatility and mitigate risk.

Dynamic duration management

The debt portion of the portfolio seeks to lend relative stability to the investment, especially amid volatility. Fund managers will follow a dynamic duration management strategy, which involves adjusting the portfolio’s underlying duration in response to changing interest rate environments and market conditions. This can help potentially mitigate interest rate risk and leverage different interest rate scenarios. Macro-economic trends and quantitative inputs will also guide asset allocation.

Hedge against volatility

The commodities segment of the portfolio may invest in gold ETFs, silver ETFs and exchange-traded commodities derivatives (ETCD). It will seek to capitalize on the growth potential of commodities such as gold and silver while potentially acting as a hedge against the equity of volatility.

Additionally, the scheme is dynamically managed, so fund managers may alter the allocation between equity, debt and commodities based on market performance and their forecast. However, in normal circumstances, they will seek to maintain an equity-heavy portfolio to optimize growth potential and reduce tax liability.

Investors seeking a diversified investment avenue with exposure to multiple asset classes and an optimized balance between risk and return potential can consider the Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund.

Investors can purchase units at the face value of Rs 10 during the NFO period and at the Net Asset Value when the fund reopens for subscription. Minimum investment amount for lumpsum and SIP is Rs 500 respectively. Investments can be made through distributors, digital channels, or directly through Bajaj Finserv AMC.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.