Tirzepatide Vs. Semaglutide | Best Peptide For Weight Loss?

Semaglutide is a man-made version of the GLP-1 hormone that was created by Novo Nordisk in 2012. It is very similar to GLP-1 and turns on the GLP-1 receptors in different parts of the body such as the pancreas. There, it causes insulin to be released, which helps to control blood sugar levels after eating .

Semaglutide has some changes that make it more stable and last longer than GLP-1. They include replacing aminoisobutyric acid at position 8, changing arginine at position 34, and adding octadecanoic (C-18) diacid part at position 26.

These changes make semaglutide harder to break down by enzymes and improve its binding to blood proteins, resulting in a longer duration and allowing for once-a-week injection.

The FDA has approved semaglutide injection for various uses. In 2017, it was approved at a dose of 1mg/weekly under the brand name Ozempic for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

In 2020, it was also approved for lowering major heart problems (MACE) in diabetics. A higher 2mg/week dose was approved for both uses in 2022.

Semaglutide has also been approved for long-term weight loss. Since 2021, a maximum dose of 2.4mg/week has been approved for adults under the brand name Wegovy (trade name by Novo Nordisk). In 2023, it was also approved for weight loss in overweight teens aged.

An Overview of Semaglutide

Interestingly, semaglutide is the first and only GLP-1 receptor activator to be made and approved for blood sugar control by the FDA in a pill form. Since 2019, it has been available as Rybelsus for the management of T2D.

Do you want to know how tirzepatide and semaglutide compare for losing weight? If yes, you are in the right place, because this guide will give you the latest information on both peptides and how they differ.

Tirzepatide and semaglutide are both drugs that mimic incretin hormones, which are used to treat type 2 diabetes. They have many things in common, such as benefits, side effects, and research possibilities.

But tirzepatide has a new way of working that seems to make it better than other incretin mimics. However, it was made more recently and is not yet approved for as many purposes as semaglutide.

Continue reading for a complete review and comparison of the two peptides based on the newest research. We also tell you our favorite sources of tirzepatide and semaglutide, and other peptides that can help you lose weight.

What is Tirzepatide?

Tirzepatide is a new medicine made by Eli Lilly and Co. to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D).

It is a unique drug that combines the features of two incretin hormones that control blood sugar and hunger: glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP).

Tirzepatide is composed of 39 amino acids, 14 of which are specially designed from the GIP sequence, while its end part is a modified exenatide-like (GLP-1 stimulator) sequence.

Its ability to bind to the GIP receptor is the same as that of GIP and it has a stable but lower interaction with the GLP-1 receptor. Even though its GLP-1 receptor affinity is lower, studies show that tirzepatide prefers cAMP signaling over beta-arrestin recruitment.

This selective activation of the cAMP pathway lets tirzepatide boost insulin secretion and improve glucose control while reducing GLP-1 receptor desensitization. Therefore, tirzepatide may have benefits for blood sugar control over traditional GLP-1 stimulators.

Tirzepatide is also attached to a C20 fatty di-acid part, which makes it bind to serum albumin and extend its action time. The result is a half-life of about five days, making it suitable for weekly injections under the skin. Tirzepatide has shown positive results in phase-3 trials, leading to its approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2022 under the brand name Mounjaro at doses of up to 15mg/weekly.

Besides its FDA-approved use for T2D, tirzepatide is currently being tested in clinical trials as a possible weight loss treatment for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 or more.

Tirzepatide vs. Semaglutide | How They Compare

Semaglutide is a medicine that can be injected and used for many health problems, but tirzepatide is a newer medicine that can only be used for some health problems. Both of them can help people with or without diabetes type 2 (T2D), according to the latest studies.

In this part, we look at how the two medicines compare based on the latest research.

Weight Loss - Which One Works Better?

Both semaglutide and tirzepatide can help people who are overweight or obese lose weight, no matter if they have diabetes or not. But tirzepatide is newer than semaglutide, and it is not yet approved for long-term weight loss.

It is being tested as a possible weight loss medicine in the SURMOUNT program started by Eli Lilly.

The results from SURMOUNT-1 had over 2500 overweight or obese people (BMI>27kg/m²) without T2D and showed 19.5% and 20.9% weight loss in the 10mg/weekly and 15mg/weekly tirzepatide groups after 72 weeks of treatment.

Semaglutide in doses of up to 2.4mg/weekly was approved for weight loss and long-term weight control in teenagers and adults after finishing phase 3 studies as part of the Semaglutide Treatment Effect in People with Obesity (STEP) program.

The STEP program is still going on and has ten phase-3 studies (STEP 1-10) that focus on how well once-weekly 2.4mg semaglutide works for weight loss.

At the time of writing, the published studies include STEP 1-6 and STEP-8. Among these studies, STEP-5 was the longest, lasting for two years and showing a total weight loss of 12.6% more than placebo.

STEP-5 data showed that people taking a 2.4mg/weekly semaglutide kept losing weight for the first 60 weeks and then stayed the same for the rest of the 104-week study period.

Only the study by Frias et al. (2021) compared tirzepatide and semaglutide and looked at how they affect weight loss. It had almost 2000 people with T2D who got different tirzepatide doses (5mg, 10mg, and 15mg/weekly) or 1mg/weekly of semaglutide.

After 40 weeks, the 5mg, 10mg, and 15mg tirzepatide doses led to -16.8lb, -20.5lb, and -24.7lb weight loss, respectively, while the 1mg/weekly semaglutide led to a 12.6lb weight loss.

Sadly, there is no direct comparison of how well the higher 2.4mg/weekly dose of semaglutide works for weight loss versus tirzepatide.

But, a study by Vadher et al. (2022) looked at and compared the results of the study by Frias et al. (2021) to another phase-3 study with 2mg/weekly semaglutide.

Based on the adjusted indirect comparison, 10mg/weekly led to -6.93lb (-3.15kg), and 15mg/weekly led to -11.35lb (-5.15kg) more weight loss than 2mg/weekly semaglutide. These two tirzepatide doses also helped control blood sugar better.

There were no big differences between 5mg/weekly tirzepatide and 2mg/weekly semaglutide for weight loss or blood sugar control.

So, both medicines can help people lose a lot of weight, but tirzepatide seems to work the same or better even at low doses, maybe because it works on two things.

Which is Better for Type 2 Diabetes Benefits?

Tirzepatide and semaglutide are both medicines that can help control blood sugar levels in people with T2D. The FDA has approved tirzepatide in doses up to 15mg once a week based on the SURPASS research program, which has many phase-3 studies.

One of these studies by Frias et al. (2021) showed that tirzepatide 5mg, 10mg, and 15mg lowered the average amount of sugar in the blood (HbA1c) by -2.01%, -2.24%, and -2.30%, respectively, compared to -1.86% with 1mg semaglutide.

Also, Vadher et al. did a comparison of how well 2mg/weekly semaglutide and 5-15 mg/weekly tirzepatide lower blood sugar levels. The comparison showed that 10mg tirzepatide lowered HbA1c by -0.36% more, and 15mg tirzepatide lowered it by -0.4% more than 2mg semaglutide.

A new phase 1 study also tried to find out how tirzepatide helps people with T2D and compared it to semaglutide. It looked at how it affects the rate of insulin release, how the body uses insulin, how it controls blood sugar levels, and how it affects a hormone called glucagon.

The study had 117 people who got either tirzepatide 15 mg/weekly, semaglutide 1 mg/weekly, or a dummy medicine for 28 weeks.

The results showed that tirzepatide increased the clamp disposition index more than both semaglutide and the dummy medicine, which means it improved both insulin release and use.

Tirzepatide also lowered the changes in blood sugar levels and had more effects on insulin and glucagon levels than both semaglutide and the dummy medicine.

It’s important to remember that semaglutide has also shown that it can lower the chances of heart problems in people with T2D, and the FDA has approved it for preventing MACE (serious heart problems) in diabetics.

One phase 3 study, which had 3297 diabetics, showed that 0.5mg and 1mg/weekly semaglutide, compared to the dummy medicine, lowered the risk of dying from heart problems, having a heart attack, or having a stroke by 26%. The lower risk was mainly because of a 39% lower rate of strokes.

Tirzepatide is still being tested in the phase 3 study SURPASS-CVOT to see how it helps the heart in people with T2D. The study is comparing how tirzepatide protects the heart with dulaglutide—another medicine that the FDA has approved for lowering MACE in T2D. The study is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

Other Benefits You May Get | Tirzepatide and Semaglutide

Some early studies show that tirzepatide and semaglutide may help people who have too much fat around their organs, especially those who have a liver problem called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

In one study, 48 people with diabetes who took 1mg of semaglutide every week had less fat in their liver after 52 weeks. They also had better results in body measurements, brain and metabolism tests, insulin sensitivity, liver tests, and signs of fatty liver.

Another study with 316 people who took different doses of tirzepatide (1mg, 5mg, 10mg, or 15mg), dulaglutide (1.5mg), or nothing reported that the 15mg tirzepatide group had better results in liver function and inflammation tests after 26 weeks.

How Much Tirzepatide and Semaglutide Should You Take | Comparing Doses

You only need to take tirzepatide and semaglutide once a week because they stay in your body for a long time.

You should start with a low dose of either drug and then increase it slowly every four weeks to avoid side effects.

How Much Semaglutide Should You Take

The latest research on how semaglutide helps you lose weight says that you should start with 0.5mg every week and then increase it every four weeks until you reach 2.4mg every week.

For comparison, the highest weekly dose of semaglutide for diabetes control is a bit lower, at 2mg/week.

Here is an example of how you can take semaglutide for weight loss based on the newest advice:

Semaglutide Dose: 0.25mg every week for the first four weeks, then 0.5mg every week in weeks 5-8, 1mg every week in weeks 9-12, 1.7mg every week in weeks 13-16, and 2.4mg from week 17 onwards.

Frequency: Once a week at the same time.

How Long: The weight loss studies with semaglutide lasted 52-104 weeks.

Notes: If you miss a dose, take it within five days, and then take the next dose as planned. Do not take more than 2.4mg every week.

How Much Tirzepatide Should You Take

The research on diabetes and weight management says that you should start with 2.5mg of tirzepatide every week and then increase it by 2.5mg every four weeks until you reach 15mg every week.

When you take tirzepatide for weight loss, you should know that the data shows similar weight loss in people without diabetes on 10mg and 15mg every week.

If there is no more data, we suggest that you increase the dose to 10mg every week and then go higher only if you need it and can handle it.

Here is an example of how you can take tirzepatide for weight loss based on the latest research:

Tirzepatide Dose: Initiate at 2.5mg/weekly for the first four weeks of the experiment, followed by an increase to 5mg/weekly in weeks 5 to 8, 7.5mg/weekly in weeks 9 to 12, and 10mg/weekly in weeks 13 to 16. Depending on the subject's response, consider increasing further to 12.5mg/weekly in weeks 17 to 20 and 15mg in weeks 21 and beyond.

Frequency: Once weekly as a subcutaneous injection.

Study Duration: Published tirzepatide for weight loss studies have lasted 24-72 weeks.

Notes: Do not exceed a weekly tirzepatide dose of 15 mg.

As evident from the data, neither peptide should be cycled. Instead, they should be taken continuously for at least several months while following recommended dosing protocols.

Tirzepatide and Semaglutide | How Safe Are They and What Are Their Side Effects

Scientists have learned a lot about the possible side effects of semaglutide and tirzepatide, and they found that they are mostly safe and have similar problems.

Stomach troubles are the most common bad reactions in studies with either drug, and the chances of having them go up with higher doses for both drugs.

Based on a study that looked at data from ten tirzepatide studies and 6836 people, taking 15mg of tirzepatide every week was linked to:

Feeling sick (24.08% of people) Loose stools (20.79%) Throwing up (13.98%) Hard stools (7.57%) Indigestion (6.79%) Stomach ache (7.61)

The most people who stopped taking tirzepatide were on the 15mg dose, with 10% of them quitting because of bad reactions. Very serious side effects were rare, happening in less than 1% of people, and they included things like gallstones, gallbladder inflammation, and pancreas inflammation. Allergic reactions were seen in a few people, affecting about 2-4% of people in most studies.

In the STEP-1 study, one of the biggest phase 3 studies with almost 2000 people taking 2.4mg of semaglutide every week, the most common stomach bad reactions were:

Feeling sick (44.2% of people) Loose stools (31.5%) Throwing up (24.8%) Hard stools (23.4%) Indigestion (10.3%) Stomach ache (10%)

Most stomach problems were not very severe, short-lived, and went away without stopping the treatment. Still, 7% of people in the semaglutide group quit the treatment because of bad reactions, mainly stomach troubles, compared to 3.1% in the group that got a fake drug. Very serious bad reactions such as gallbladder problems, mostly gallstones, were reported in 2.6% of semaglutide people and in 1.2% of fake drug people.

The study data above may not be fair to compare. Still, it seems that more people stop taking tirzepatide, even though it has fewer stomach and very serious problems. Also, it is important to know that both semaglutide and tirzepatide are not safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Animal studies also suggest that both drugs may raise the risk of thyroid cancer, but there is no evidence that this happens in humans. Still, people who have had thyroid cancer or a condition called multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN-2) should not take tirzepatide or semaglutide.

Tirzepatide vs. Semaglutide | Verdict

Tirzepartide and semaglutide are peptides that can make you lose weight very well, have similar ways of working in the body, and have similar safety levels.

They also work very well at making blood sugar levels better and having other good effects on the body, such as lowering fat in organs.

Tirzepatide seems to be better at helping you keep your weight low for a long time, maybe because it works on two kinds of receptors in the body: GLP-1 and GIP.

If you want to buy tirzepatide and/or semaglutide for research, we strongly suggest you get them from a trusted seller