Top 12 Best Energy Drinks 2024

Are you curious about what is in energy drinks and if they are good or bad for you? Most energy drinks have their own mix of secret ingredients. And remember that the companies don’t have to tell you how much of each ingredient is in their product. We will explain 10 common energy drink ingredients and what you need to know about them.

___________________________________

Caffeine: Caffeine can make you feel more energetic, alert and better at sports in small amounts. Don’t have more than 200 mg of caffeine at a time, and no more than twice a day. Ginseng: This herb from East Asia does not do anything to increase your energy and it can actually make you less able to exercise. If you have diabetes and take medicine for it, stay away from ginseng because it can lower your blood sugar. B Vitamins: These vitamins (B6, B12, niacin, folic acid) dissolve in water and your body gets rid of any extra, so they are pretty safe. But experts say they probably won’t make you feel more lively, even though some drink labels say they will.

Sugar Some energy drinks have up to 62 grams of sugar—or 15 1/2 teaspoons worth—per 16-ounce can. That can add up to 250 calories a can—about the same as a 20-ounce bottle of cola and much more than the daily recommended sugar intake. Taurine: Taurine is a type of protein that may help you perform better in sports and speed up your metabolism. It is usually safe in doses of about 3,000 mg a day but a 2021 Frontiers in Physiology review says 6,000 mg daily could harm your DNA.

Green Tea Extract: This extract gives you a boost without making you jittery, because it has a little bit of caffeine. Studies show it has antioxidants that can fight cancer, but there is not enough research to support the claims that it can lower your blood pressure or help you lose weight, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. Guarana: Guarana This extract comes from the seeds of the guarana plant from South America, and it has a lot of caffeine. It says it can help you lose weight and feel less tired, but there is not much evidence for that. Green Coffee Extract: This extract is made from coffee beans that are not roasted, so it does not taste like coffee, but it still has caffeine. It says it can help you lose weight, but there is no research to back that up. Ginkgo Biloba: This herb comes from the leaves of the old Chinese ginkgo tree, and it is supposed to help you fight mental tiredness and improve your memory. But the research on these claims is not clear. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, research has linked ginkgo extract to thyroid and liver cancers in mice, but its effects on humans are not known. Carnitine: This is a type of protein that helps you last longer and burn more fat. But we don’t need more carnitine unless we have a shortage (which is very rare). So it’s not very useful to take extra. Taking less than 3 grams a day is usually safe; taking more can cause stomach problems and a fishy smell from your body, according to the National Institutes of Health.

There are many famous brands of energy drinks, like Red Bull, Monster and 5-Hour Energy, and also some new ones, like Celsius and Prime. The energy drink market is growing so fast that some supermarkets have almost a whole aisle for them.

More than 3 out of 10 young adults (32.5%) drink energy drinks regularly, based on the latest data from Gitnux Market Data, and the global sales are expected to increase 7% between 2021 and 2028. With more people interested in—and able to get—different kinds of energy drinks, we wanted to know, But are they healthy?

Here at EatingWell, we think that you can have any food and drink you like (and don’t have a bad reaction to) as part of a balanced diet, but some things are better to have only once in a while rather than often.

But many people who drink energy drinks love the boost of caffeine so much that they have one or more every day, and think of it as a replacement for coffee. Next, we explain what happens if you choose a can of energy instead of a cup of joe. (In case you missed it, here are 5 real health benefits of coffee.)

What Are Energy Drinks?

As we said, there are hundreds of energy drink brands—and many flavors and recipes for each one—so it’s hard to say what they are. Whether they are called Watermelon Wave, Razzle Berry or Rainbow Unicorn, usually, energy drinks are drinks that have a lot of caffeine from things like guarana, ginseng, taurine and carnitine.

Energy drink caffeine amount goes from about 80 to 200 milligrams per can. To compare, 8 ounces of normal brewed coffee has 92 milligrams, a 2-ounce espresso shot has 127 milligrams and a cup of cold-brewed coffee has 283 milligrams.

Some energy drinks have extra nutrients, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, adaptogens and/or amino acids, and most of them are sweetened with sugar or a fake sweetener, says Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES, a registered dietitian in the bigger Washington, D.C., area who helps women stop dieting and feel good about food.

Like supplements, energy drinks are not checked by the FDA, so it’s hard to be sure if the ingredients and amounts on the label are really in that product, says Roxana Ehsani, M.S., RD, CSSD, a board-certified sports dietitian in Miami. (But the calories and macronutrients should be as correct as any other drink.)

What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Energy Drinks Every Day (or Almost Every Day) Every person is different, but here’s what you might feel if you have an energy drink often.

You May Feel More Awake and Active Some studies have linked the caffeine in energy drinks to better alertness, happier mood, faster reaction time and physical stamina, says Ehsani.

Some people like energy drinks because they think they can make them more alert and energetic, especially when they are busy or tired, she says.

But the effect is different for each person and depends on how much caffeine they can handle, how much they have already had, and how sensitive they are to caffeine, says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, a dietitian from Dobbs Ferry, New York and the writer of the upcoming book Everyday Snack Tray.

What Happens To Your Body When You Drink Caffeine Your Nervous System Might Get Upset Energy drinks may look harmless and appealing, but they can be risky, especially if they have a lot of caffeine (or if you drink many of them in a short time).

A study published in May 2019 in the Journal of the American Heart Association says that too much caffeine and other stimulants in energy drinks can hurt the nervous system, such as making blood pressure, heart rate and breathing go up, says Patricia Bannan, M.S., RDN, a dietitian from Los Angeles and the author of From Burnout to Balance.

They can also cause anxiety, nervousness or make it hard to sleep. (And we all know how important it is to try to get enough sleep!)

You Might Not Know How Much Caffeine You Are Having—and You Might Get Addicted to It Now that you know the possible problems of having too much caffeine, you should also know that the FDA does not control the amount of caffeine in drinks, so the real amount of caffeine in the drink may be more or less than what the label says, Bannan says.

A little bit of caffeine can help you feel more awake, energetic and happy, true, but you can also have too much of a good thing. Having a lot of caffeine regularly can make you lose water (because caffeine makes you pee more), have stomach issues or get headaches from not having it.

Relying on energy drinks to keep your energy up is a big worry if you find yourself having them all the time. You may find that you don’t react to normal sources of caffeine like a cup of coffee and need more powerful energy drinks to stay alert and awake, Thomason says.

If you notice these kinds of signs, slowly lower your intake to reduce your dependence on it, Bannan suggests.

The suggested daily limit for caffeine is 400 milligrams per day, which is about 4 cups of coffee. Many energy drinks have this amount and you might go over it if you have more than one drink each day.

You Will Probably Have Too Much Added Sugar for the Day The suggested daily limit for added sugar is 24 grams per day for women and 36 grams per day for men. Most energy drinks have the same amount or much more than that, Thomason confirms.

This can make your blood sugar go up, then down quickly, which may make you feel even more tired than before you had your first sip, Largeman-Roth says—which is the opposite of what most people want from energy drinks.

Choosing sugar-free options can help keep added sugars low here, Thomason says.

But remember that sugar substitutes can change the taste and have their own health issues.

How Much Sugar Can You Have in a Day?

You Should Stay Away from Energy Drinks If: You’re a kid or a teenager. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) says that kids under 12 years old should not have any caffeine, and that kids 12 to 18 years old should have no more than 100 milligrams per day, which is much lower than most energy drinks have. You’re pregnant or breastfeeding You’re drinking alcohol. Drinks that mix alcohol and energy drinks are often linked to binge-drinking, which increases the chances of doing something harmful like driving drunk or getting hurt, Bannan says, using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. a photo of a woman drinking an energy drink while exercising

How to Pick the Best Energy Drink

If you still want to open a can, Ehsani suggests looking at the drink you’re having. Check the label, and choose an option that has very little added sugars and has a caffeine amount that matches your personal limit. Ideally, the energy drink’s caffeine amount will be much lower than the maximum of 400 milligrams, since you may also have some caffeine from other things like coffee, tea, soda and chocolate.

If you’re not sure, ask for advice about your drink from a registered dietitian nutritionist. They can help you decide if the drink you’re having is safe—and how much of it is OK, Ehsani says. Everyone is different in how they can handle caffeine and energy drinks, so it’s really based on each person.

Always make sure you’re drinking the same amount of water as your energy drink, Largeman-Roth says, to balance out the pee-making effects of caffeine and reach your water goals for the day. (In other words, even the best energy drink should not replace plain water.)

Better Energy Drink Choices Yes, we know that energy is in the name of the drink type, but there are many other options that can also make you feel more awake.

Instead of having an energy drink every day, Bannan suggests focusing on other ways to boost your energy, such as ways to sleep better, move your body during the day, drink water and eat foods that support your physical and mental health.

Water, coffee, matcha tea (including Largeman-Roth’s favorite, Cure Energizing Green Tea Mix), smoothies and fresh fruit and vegetable juices (Ehsani loves Pom Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice) all get spots on our list of the six best drinks when you need more energy.

Here are six other ways you can try to get more energy that lasts:

Go outside. Science shows that spending just 20 minutes in nature can help lower the level of the hormone cortisol and reduce stress that makes you tired. Breathe deeply. Taking big breaths from your belly, also called diaphragmatic breathing, can help calm your nervous system and lower your stress response. Next time you feel stress taking away your energy, put a hand on your belly and focus on making your breath deeper, Bannan says. Move it. Anything from 20 jumping jacks to a walk around the block to a hard kickboxing class can make your blood flow faster, helping you feel more alert.

Make sleep a priority. If you don’t sleep well or long enough regularly, there is no energy drink that can fix your tiredness. Instead, try some of the tips listed in our guide to what I did for one week for better sleep. Eat enough. Some of my clients who depend on energy drinks skip eating regular meals because they are busy, then try to use an energy drink instead, Thomason says. Giving your body enough calories is not only healthier, but it will also keep your energy levels stable so you won’t need as much caffeine. (Psst …Here’s how to figure out how many calories you need each day.) Use your nose. Lemon and fresh mint are both good for your senses. Add either or both to a glass of water for a natural energy drink. The

Bottom Line

Even though energy drinks are a big and profitable business, and many are advertised as healthy energy drinks, that claim can be doubtful, according to Bannan.

While some energy drinks in small amounts may fit into a healthy diet for some people, I would not say energy drinks are healthy by themselves, and for most people the benefits do not outweigh the risks, she adds.

The main health benefit of drinking an energy drink is the caffeine for alertness. If you like an energy drink as a boost from time to time, and you can fit the drink into your total daily added sugar intake and caffeine limits, it’s probably OK to make it a rare part of your lifestyle. However, if you find yourself needing them daily or in certain situations like before working out or while driving in traffic on your daily commute, you might want to think about why you depend on these bottled bursts of energy, the dietitians we talked to agree.