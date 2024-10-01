Top 5 Inverter Batteries with the Highest Warranties for Residential Use

<p>You've made a smart move by investing in a high-capacity inverter battery. But imagine owning one with a long warranty. Wouldn't that be even better?</p><p>We think so too! <br><br>So why don’t you continue reading to discover the 5 inverters:</p><p>● With the highest capacity</p><p>● Their features and benefits</p><p>But before we move onto that, let’s just look at a small reminder on why inverter batteries are useful.</p>.<h2><strong>Why Are Inverter Batteries Useful?</strong></h2><p>Inverter batteries are useful since they help you:</p><p>1. Stay emergency-ready</p><p>2. Incur low operational costs</p><p>3. Pay lesser electricity bills</p><p>Now let’s talk about 5 of the best inverter batteries with the highest warranty below.</p>.<h2><strong>Top 5 Inverter Batteries with the Highest Warranty You Can Use at Home</strong></h2><p>The 5 inverters with the highest warranty you should definitely check out this year are:</p><h3>1) <strong><a href="https://eastmanbattery.in/em250-il?utm_source=project3rdparty&utm_medium=deccanherald" rel="nofollow">Eastman EM250 IL </a>(Warranty: 120-month replacement warranty + 120 months pro-rated) <br></strong></h3><h3><strong>Features</strong></h3><p>● Battery type</p><p>The Eastman EM250IL inverter battery is powered by tall tubular batteries.</p><p>These batteries are special because they:</p><p>1. Have thick plates</p><p>2. Ensure that the container has a compact design</p><p>3. Increase the power output</p><p>● Warranty</p><p>You will enjoy a warranty of 240 months with this battery, or:</p><p>1. 120 months of free warranty</p><p>2. 120 months of pro-rated warranty</p><p>● Battery capacity</p><p>The Eastman 250IL inverter battery has a capacity of 250 Ampere hours (Ah).</p><p>● Easy recovery</p><p>You can use this inverter battery even after 3 months of disuse due to its capacity to recover quickly.</p><p>● Additional power backup</p><p>You will enjoy a 5% extra power backup when you buy the Eastman 250 IL inverter battery.</p><p>● Minimal fume generation</p><p>This inverter battery does not generate a lot of poisonous fumes when it’s being used.</p>.<p><strong>Benefits</strong></p><p>● Reduced water loss</p><p>The design of the inverter battery increases water retention. </p><p>● Low maintenance</p><p>You do not have to expend much effort maintaining this battery as:</p><p> 1. Its design promotes water retention, reducing the need for periodic water top-ups</p><p>2. It is easily portable</p><p>3. The post-idle recovery feature minimizes the need to replace components </p>.<p>2) <strong>Livfast Maxximo MXTT 1875 (60 months + 15 months pro-rated) </strong></p><h4><strong>Features</strong></h4><p>● Battery Type</p><p>This inverter is powered by tall tubular batteries.</p><p>● Warranty</p><p>You will enjoy a warranty of 75 months from the Livfast Maxximo MXTT 1875 inverter, which can be broken down into:</p><p>1. 60 months free warranty</p><p>2. 15 months pro-rated warranty</p><p>● Capacity</p><p>It offers a power output of 150 Ampere hours (150 Ah).</p><p>● Power Backup</p><p>You can enjoy a 25% extra power backup over the stated capacity of 150 Ah.</p><p>● Enhanced life span</p><p>This battery has an increased life span that is stated to be 25% longer than that of other batteries.</p><p>● Deep discharge cycle</p><p>It offers a deep discharge cycle capacity between 100 Ah to 230 Ah due to its design.</p>.<h4><strong>Benefits</strong></h4><p>● Low maintenance</p><p>This inverter battery is low maintenance due to its:</p><p>1. Enhanced longevity, which means that you do not have to purchase another one for quite a while</p><p>● Robust performance</p><p>You can expect it to perform well under heavy load conditions since it:</p><p>1. Is powered by tall tubular batteries</p><p>2. Offers 25% extra power back,</p>.<h3>3) <strong>OKAYA PowerMAX – OPTT 26072 (48 months + 24 months pro-rated)</strong></h3><h4><strong>Features</strong></h4><p>● Battery type</p><p>The Okaya PowerMAX OPTT 26072 is powered by tall tubular batteries.</p><p>● Warranty</p><p>You will enjoy a warranty of 72 months, which can be broken down into:</p><p>1. 48 months free warranty</p><p>2. 24 months pro-rated</p><p>● Battery Capacity</p><p>It has a capacity of 230 Ah.</p><p>● Extra Power Backup</p><p>This inverter offers extra power backup due to its Xtra Backup Design (XBD) which offers Certified Backup Hours (CBH).</p><p>● Quick Recharge Capabilities</p><p>It is made from a special paste that allows you to quickly recharge it.</p><p>● Durable</p><p>The inverter battery is durable due to its composition of 99.98% Lead and Antimony.</p>.<h4><strong>Benefits</strong></h4><p>● Ultra-low maintenance</p><p>You won’t have to spend a lot of effort maintaining this inverter battery, since it’s made from a low antimony alloy.</p><p>● Stable performance</p><p>Due to the design of the battery plates, this inverter battery can perform well under heavy load conditions.</p>.<h3>4) <strong>Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah (36 months + 24 months pro-rated) </strong><br></h3><h3><strong>Features</strong></h3><p>● Battery Type</p><p>It is powered by tall tubular batteries.</p><p>● Warranty</p><p>You will enjoy a warranty of 60 months, which can be broken down into:</p><p>1. 36 months free warranty</p><p>2. 24 months pro-rated warranty</p><p>● Battery capacity</p><p>It has a battery capacity of 220 Ah.</p><p>● More Ampere per volume</p><p>This battery offers 30% extra Ampere per volume as compared to other batteries</p><p>● Construction</p><p>You can use this battery for a long time as it is made from a corrosion-resistant, proprietary spine alloy. Additionally, it has a 3D orthogonal design, which makes it quite durable.</p>.<h4><strong>Benefits</strong></h4><p>● High performance</p><p>You can expect this battery to perform quite well under duress due to its design and capacity.</p><p>● No need to buy periodically</p><p>Due to its design, and construction, this inverter will work for a long time.</p>.<h3>5) <strong>Amaron 150AH Tall Tubular Battery (36 months + 18 months pro rated)</strong></h3><h4><strong>Features</strong></h4><p>● Battery type</p><p>This inverter battery is powered by tall tubular batteries.</p><p>● Warranty</p><p>You will enjoy a warranty of 54 months, which can be broken down into:</p><p>1. 36 months free warranty</p><p>2. 18 months free warranty</p><p>● Battery capacity</p><p>The Amaron 150Ah Tall Tubular battery has a capacity of 150 Ampere hours.</p><p>● Construction</p><p>This battery has a:</p><p>1. Hi-Coerce hi-pressure spine casting for enhanced durability</p><p>2. Panoptic spine to reduce corrosion</p><p>3. Satiated Wet Paste which reduces the resistance</p><p>● Heat-resistant</p><p>You will be able to use this battery under conditions of extreme heat due to the presence of calcium.</p>.<p><strong>Benefits</strong></p><p>● Low maintenance</p><p>This battery uses a hybrid alloy with heat-resistant calcium. This means that you don’t have to spend too much time maintaining it.</p><p>● Reliable performance</p><p>You can expect a reliable performance from this battery due to its cranking power.</p>.<h2><strong>Key Takeaways</strong></h2><p>So basically, when you choose inverter batteries with a high warranty, you enjoy quite a few benefits, such as:</p><p>· Not having to spend too much effort maintaining them</p><p>· An enhanced lifespan, and so on.</p><p>Also, before you make the final decision, you should carefully read through the features and benefits of the inverters mentioned. This will help you make an informed choice.</p>