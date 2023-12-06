Top 9 Best Probiotics for Men in The United Kingdom, Canada, United States!

Probiotic supplements are good for men’s health. We have checked and compared many probiotic supplements and found the best ones for men.

A probiotic is maybe the most important and helpful supplement a man can take to improve his health. Taking a good daily probiotic supplement for male health can improve gut health, digestion and immune system. It can also increase testosterone levels, muscle growth and prostate health and fertility!

#1. Biotics 8: Click Here To Buy (Official Website) – Top Supplement for Men

#2. Yourbiology Gut+: Click Here To Buy (Official Website) – Top Supplement for Women

The Top 3 Probiotic Supplements for Men in 2023 We spent a lot of time and effort to find the best probiotics for men.

Here is a quick summary:

Biotics 8 - best probiotic YourBiology Gut+ 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

All three of these high-quality dietary supplements are made by trustworthy companies that offer money-back guarantees. Customers are very happy with them and the probiotic types they have are proven by science to be good for male health.

The Best Probiotic Supplements for Men Compared Before we tell you more about the three probiotic supplements that are best for men, we want to say that you don’t have to believe everything we say. We chose these three brands based on scientific facts and we have given the links to the most important studies at the end of the page.

#1 – Biotics 8 (Best Wide Spectrum Probiotic for Men)

Biotics 8 is the best probiotic to take if you are a man. It is a strong statement, but the main health problems that affect men all start in the gut. Biotics 8 has the formula that solves all of these problems.

Biotics 8 is different from the other two top probiotics because it was made for men only. It has many of the most suitable probiotic types for men. This is not a coincidence. It’s because of careful planning.

Probiotic Health Benefits Biotics 8 is made to do these things:

Support digestive health and colon health Support gut health and healthy gut flora Help prevent gas and bloating Support prostate health and fertility Support healthy testosterone levels Relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome Improve the discomfort caused by stomach acid Good for skin health Relieve inflammatory bowel disease Improve energy and focus Strengthen immunity and immune system Enhance mood Because the probiotic types provide many different benefits, Biotics 8 can also give you more benefits. But, as we have said before, makers usually focus on probiotics’ value in the areas they think are most important.

Biotics 8 Ingredients:

Each serving of Biotics 8 has 16 key bacterial types and ingredients:

Lactobacillus acidophilus Lactobacillus casei Bifidobacterium longum Lactobacillus paracasei Lactobacillus fermentum Bifidobacterium bifidum Lactobacillus plantarum Lactobacillus rhamnosus Bifidobacterium breve Saccharomyces Boulardii Fructooligosaccharide (FOS) Inulin (from chicory) Amylase Lipase Protease Vitamin D Key Probiotic Types You may have noticed Biotics 8 is not a normal probiotic product. Besides having some of the best probiotics for men, it also has other ingredients. Like the healthy bacteria types, these ingredients are chosen to improve men’s health and well-being.

Biotics 8 has many probiotics from the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium families. These probiotics are very good for making your digestion and gut better.

This is an article about the best probiotics for men. We are not writing for a science magazine so we will only tell you why some of the ingredients are good.

We will not tell you everything that each probiotic can do. We will focus on the things that matter most to men.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus Studies show that this probiotic yeast can make your testicles better, increase your testosterone, and also make other hormones that help you to be fertile.

Lactobacillus Casei Studies show that this probiotic bacteria can help you to avoid and treat chronic bacterial prostatitis.

Chronic bacterial prostatitis is a bad infection in your prostate. It can make you have fever, cold, pain in your pelvis, and even hurt when you pee.

A study in the World Journal of Urology (January 2021) says that this probiotic can control chronic bacterial prostatitis so well that you may not need antibiotics.

Lactobacillus Plantarum Studies show that taking probiotic supplements with L. Plantarum can make you more fertile by making your sperm move faster and live longer.

Lactobacillus Paracasei L. paracasei can make your sperm better by protecting your testicles from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is when your cells are damaged by free radicals.

Other Good Ingredients in the Male Probiotic Supplement Like all the best probiotics, the Biotics 8 supplement for men has prebiotic fiber.

Prebiotic fiber does not give you any nutrition, but it feeds the probiotic bacteria. When the capsule breaks, the prebiotic fiber will help the new probiotic bacteria to grow.

Inulin and FOS are two of the best prebiotic fibers. Biotics 8 has both of them.

Amylase, lipase, and protease are digestive enzymes. They help you to break down fats, carbs, and proteins. They are in Biotics 8 and will help men who use it to have better and more efficient digestive systems.

The three enzymes in Biotics 8 will also make men healthier by improving energy and nutrient absorption.

Vitamin D is another good ingredient. Many men do not get enough of this important vitamin that dissolves in fat.

Vitamin D shortage can cause many problems like weak bones and low immunity. Biotics 8 gives you vitamin D every day and can help men to avoid weak bones and/or infections.

Vitamin D also helps you to make testosterone. That is another good reason why it is in this probiotic supplement for men.

Some studies show that not having enough vitamin D can increase the risk of prostate cancer. This is one more reason why men should keep their vitamin D levels high. Biotics 8 can help them with that.

Biotics 8: Main Features Made for men Take one dose a day (3 pills) Has 10 kinds of good bacteria Good bacteria tested in labs 20 Billion good bacteria in each dose Has the two best kinds of fiber Has extra ingredients to make men healthier Get your money back in 60 days if not satisfied

#2 – YourBiology Gut + (Gut and Digestion)

YourBiology Gut + YourBiology Gut + CLICK TO SEE YOURBIOLOGY GUT + PRICE AND SPECIAL OFFERS

YourBiology Gut + has only four kinds of good bacteria. But they are all among the best ones for men.

The maker of YourBiology Gut + sells it to women and men. So, most of the benefits they talk about, like better gut health and immunity, are good for everyone.

Men who use this product should start feeling some of the benefits in a few weeks. But it may take two or three months to feel the full effects.

Benefits of Gut + Good Bacteria Better gut health and digestion No more bloating Better digestion over time More energy and focus Less urinary tract infections and IBS problems Better bowel movements Stronger immunity Less stress Better mood Feeling lighter and thinner YourBiology is one of the most popular and effective brands of good bacteria that help with many health issues. It is a very good product to stop bloating, gas and stomach acid.

YourBiology Gut+ Ingredients Lactobacillus plantarum Bifidobacterium lactis Lactobacillius paracasei Lactobacillius acidophilus FOS Maktrek Good Bacteria and How They Help Men YourBiology Gut + has some ingredients that are the same as Biotics 8. That’s not surprising, both products are made by smart people. They pick the good bacteria that have the best science behind them. The best makers always do.

Lactobacillus Plantarum Studies suggest L. plantarum may make men more fertile by making their sperm move better and live longer.

Bifidobacterium Lactis B. Lactis may help with metabolic syndrome.

Metabolic syndrome is a group of health problems that can lead to heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Men are more likely to have metabolic syndrome than women, according to research.

Lactobacillus Paracasei L. paracasei may improve the quality of sperm by lowering the damage caused by oxygen in the testicles.

L. Acidophilus We have talked about this probiotic before. L. acidophilus improves the quality of testicle tissue, increases testosterone, and also makes other important male fertility hormones more present.

Other Notable YourBiology Gut + Ingredients Like Biotics 8, YourBiology Gut + has FOS. It does not have inulin with it, but FOS is a good enough prebiotic by itself.

Maktrek is an interesting thing that you may not know about. It is a special ingredient that is on the capsule coating. It is found in a high quality probiotic supplement and dietary supplements.

Maktrek is a seaweed extract that does not get digested. It helps the capsule to not break down too fast. It lets the capsules carry the probiotics through the stomach and release them right into the gut.

This helps the probiotic supplement keep its full strength by making sure none of its valuable contents are lost on the way.

YourBiology Gut +: Key Points Only 2 capsules per day Has 4 of the best probiotics for men 40 Billion CFUs Has FOS Prebiotic fiber Strains that are tested in studies Uses Maktrek delivery technology 60-DAY MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

#3 – 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum

Complete Probiotics Platinum is a probiotic capsule made and sold by 1MD Nutrition.

Like the maker of the previous product on this list of best probiotics for men, 1MD Nutrition wants to get many customers. Because of this, it sells Complete Probiotics Platinum in a way that can appeal to both men and women. It does not mention any of the ways its chosen probiotics can help men specifically.

With this option, you only need one capsule per day. That makes Complete Probiotics Platinum one of the best probiotics for men who do not like swallowing pills.

The Benefits the Bacteria Strains Provide Complete Probiotics Platinum has more probiotic strains than either of the previous two supplements. But, even though its probiotic variety makes it useful in many areas, 1MD Nutrition does not use this well.

People who might use it are only told about a few possible benefits:

Better nutrient absorption Less bloating, gas, and indigestion Less digestive problems More levels of healthy gut bacteria Stronger gut lining Support immune health 1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum Ingredients

NutraFlora (FOS) Good Bacteria for Men’s Health Benefits There are three bacteria supplements that are good for men, but only Complete Probiotics Platinum has L. bulgaricus.

This bacteria does not make the supplement better for men, but we wanted to tell you about it. It was the first bacteria that people found.

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus Bacteria Formula This bacteria is also in Biotics 8. It is in both supplements for different reasons, but L. rhamnosus is one of the best bacteria for the prostate.

Lactobacillus Plantarum (Daily Bacteria) L. plantarum is also in the other two products. You may remember it is one of the best bacteria for men who want to make their sperm better.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus (Daily Bacteria) Another bacteria that Biotics 8 and YourBiology Gut + have, L. acidophilus is a good choice for men who want to make their fertility better.

L. Casei for Men’s health Another strong bacteria that we have talked about before, L. casei is one of the best bacteria for helping men to heal from prostate gland infections.

Bifidobacterium Lactis B. Lactis can help with metabolic syndrome, which is more common in men than in women.

Helpful Ingredients for General Gut Health Complete Probiotics Platinum has a special type of FOS. It is called NutraFlora. But it is not very special. The normal type of FOSS is just as good.

1MD does not say it is an important ingredient, but the capsule is made from a plant material that works like Maktrek.

Lactobacillus casei Bifidobacterium lactis Lactobacillus bulgaricus Lactospore (bacillus coagulans)

1MD Complete Probiotics Platinum: Main Features Take one pill every day (daily probiotic) Has 11 types of good bacteria High quality probiotics Top selling probiotics made for men’s health 51 Billion CFU Has FOS Prebiotic fiber Has a special (slow breaking) capsule cover 90-day money-back promise aaa

How to Pick the Best Probiotic Supplements for Men

Some people will say some probiotic supplements are good for women and some are good for men. Those people are right.

But, each type of probiotic bacteria has health benefits in many areas, so there is often some mixing.

All of the best probiotic supplements for men have at least four probiotic types. Working together, these bacteria help your gut health and give you more benefits that can make your life better.

Because each bacteria type has value in many areas, companies who choose options based on specific benefits often miss the good things that are not important for the supplements they are making.

For example, companies may choose a probiotic because it can help with menopause problems without knowing it also has value in areas that make it a good choice for men too.

In the same way, a company may choose a certain probiotic type because it helps with healthy testosterone levels without ever seeing it can help women too.

Even when companies know about more benefits, they may not say them.

Does a man who has low testosterone need to know that a probiotic that helps testosterone may also stop menopause weight gain? Not really. The extra information is not needed.

Because companies often miss or ignore probiotic benefits that are not important for their customers, some of the best probiotics for men are not made for men only.

We didn’t pick the top 3 supplements based on what the companies said. We followed science instead.

Lactobacillus plantarum Bifidobacterium longum Lactobacillus acidophilus

What are Probiotics?

Probiotics are short for probiotic bacteria. They are good microbes that live in our gut. They stop the bad microbes that also live in our gut from doing harm.

They also help us stay healthy in other ways. For example, they keep the gut wall strong and help our immune system fight diseases.

Our gut has many different kinds of microbes, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. There are about 1000 trillion of them in total. Probiotic bacteria are also called good bacteria and gut flora. They are very important for our health.

People have been eating foods with probiotics for a long time, at least 10,000 years. Some foods with probiotics are kefir and kumis. They are made from milk that has been fermented. Fermented means that some microbes have changed the milk. These foods can make us feel better, but people did not know why.

That changed in 1905 when a doctor and scientist from Bulgaria named Stamen Grigorov found Lactobacillus bulgaricus (L. bulgaricus).

L. bulgaricus is one kind of bacteria in the Lactobacillus family. There are more than 200 kinds of bacteria in this family. L. bulgaricus is used to make yogurt, but people who made yogurt before did not know about it.

In 1907, a famous scientist from Russia named Élie Metchnikoff said that eating L. bulgaricus often might make Bulgarian people live longer.

After that, many scientists started to study different kinds of probiotic bacteria and how they help us. But it took a long time before many people knew about probiotics.

Lactobacillus rhamnosus Lactobacillus salivarius Bifidobacterium bifidum Lactobacillus gasseri

Nowadays, you can find many probiotic products in most supermarkets and some very special probiotic supplements that you can buy without a prescription (OTC). Sadly, you can only get the best ones online.

Why Should Men Take Probiotic Supplements

Men like probiotic supplements for many of the same reasons women do. Benefits such as better gut health, more energy, and stronger immunity are good for everyone.

All the best probiotics can give you these benefits and many more.

But men have to deal with some health problems that most women don’t. For example, older men have a higher chance of getting a bigger prostate gland.

Some types of probiotic bacteria can help the prostate stay healthy and make men less likely to get a bigger prostate or prostate cancer.

Men also have to deal with some problems that happen because of low testosterone. Low testosterone can make men’s bones weaker, make them lose muscle, and also make them gain weight.

When men don’t have enough testosterone, it can also make them feel tired, make them lose interest, and make them less fertile.

Eating a daily dose of the right probiotics can be a good way for men to have higher levels of testosterone and all the good things that come with it.

The next section tells you about three probiotic supplements that can be very good for improving men’s health.

Depending on what you need, some options may be better than others. We are not going to tell you which probiotic supplement is the best for you. All we are going to do is show you their benefits. After you learn more about them, it should be easier for you to choose the best probiotic supplement for a man.