Top 9 Best Vegan Meal Replacement Shakes in 2024

Are you looking for healthy foods that are easy to make and yummy? It can be hard to find them, especially if you want to eat only vegan foods. One good option is to drink meal replacement shakes. But which ones are the best for vegans? In this article, I will tell you about five of them. The best vegan meal replacement shakes are from a company called Rootana. These shakes have a lot of protein and fibre from plants. They also do not have any fake sweeteners. Rootana is a tasty shake that you can make in a few seconds. And because it is made from plants, it is better for the planet than many other foods.

Best Vegan Meal Replacement Shakes in the Market

1#. PhenQ Shake: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

2#. Instant Knockout Complete: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

3#. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

4#. Ikaria Lean Belly Juice: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

5#. Lanta Flat Belly Shake: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

Rootana Quick Facts

Rootana has 400 calories in each serving. It has 21 grams of protein, 16 grams of good fats, 44 grams of carbs, and 7.1 grams of fibre. Rootana has two flavors; original and cacao.

Pros

● Lots of plant-based protein powder

● Good amount of fibre

● No fake sweeteners

● Great flavor

● Full of important nutrients

● Good value for money

● Has all the vitamins and minerals you need

Cons

● Only two flavors so far

● Only sold on the Rootana website

Rootana Ingredients List

There are six main ingredients in Rootana: Oat flour, pea protein isolate, golden-milled flaxseed, sunflower seed oil, coconut sugar, and sunflower lecithin.

Oat Flour - Most of the carbs in Rootana come from oat flour. This is a great source of carbs because it does not make your blood sugar go up and down. It also gives you energy for a long time. Oat flour also has some protein, healthy fats, and fibre.

Pea Protein - Pea protein is a very good vegan protein source. It has all the amino acids that you need to build and keep your muscles strong. It also helps you lose weight and speed up your metabolism.

Golden-Milled Flaxseed - Flaxseed is a wonderful source of omega-3 fats. It also has a little bit of plant protein and fibre. It is a great thing to add to your vegan diet because omega-3 fats are usually found in animal foods like eggs or fish.

Sunflower Seed Oil - This is a good source of omega-6 and omega-9 fats. It gives most of the healthy fats in Rootana.

Coconut Sugars - Rootana uses natural coconut sugars instead of fake sweeteners like stevia or sucralose. Coconut sugars make Rootana shakes a bit sweet and let the natural flavors come out.

Sunflower Lecithin - This is added to make the powder mix well and have a nice texture. But sunflower lecithin also helps your brain and mood.

Rootana Review

If you are looking for a vegan meal replacement shake, Rootana is a great choice. It is very affordable, made from plants, rich in protein and fibre, and does not use any fake sweeteners.

Rootana is delicious and easy to make. Each serving has enough calories to replace a whole meal and keep you satisfied for a long time. It is the best vegan meal replacement shake you can find.

See Deals On Rootana

Instant Knockout Complete

Rootana is good for vegans, but Instant Knockout Complete is good for weight loss. This is because it has a lot of protein and fibre and it works well with Instant Knockout’s other product, the fat burner Cut.

Complete is an amazing meal replacement shake. It uses the best ingredients and has a good balance of carbs, protein, and fats. Unlike other shakes that try to save money by using cheap ingredients, Complete uses high-quality ingredients to give you a better shake.

This means that Complete is more expensive than other shakes and may not fit your budget. But if you can afford it, Complete is the perfect meal replacement shake for weight loss.

Instant Knockout Complete at a Glance

Instant Knockout Complete has 400 calories in each serving. It has 35 grams of protein, 35 grams of carbs, 13 grams of fibre, and 13 grams of fats. Instant Knockout Complete only comes in one flavour (vanilla).

Pros

● Very high in protein

● Very high in fibre

● Top-quality ingredients

● Great tasting shake

● Excellent nutritional value

● Has all the vitamins and minerals you need

Cons

● High price for all the high-quality ingredients in the formula

● Only one flavour is available

● Only sold on the Instant Knockout website

Instant Knockout Complete Ingredients List

There are six main ingredients in Instant Knockout Complete: Plant-based protein powder blend, MCT powder, Golden flaxseed, Chia seed, Oat flour, and Organic brown rice.

Plant-Based Protein Blend - Complete uses a mix of different plant-based protein powders. It combines soy protein isolate and organic pea protein to give you all the amino acids you need. There are other protein sources in Complete (brown rice protein, oat protein, chia seed protein, and flaxseed protein), but these two are the main ones.

MCT - Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are the best type of fats for weight loss and have many other health benefits. They are found in high-quality ingredients like coconut oil, which is why they are rare in other meal replacement shakes. Instant Knockout Complete uses them because they are very effective.

Golden Flaxseed - A great source of omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre, flaxseed is an excellent vegan meal replacement shake ingredient. Complete only uses the best.

Chia Seed - High in healthy fats, and important nutrients like calcium, chia seeds are great sources of plant-based protein and fibre in the best meal replacements.

Oat Flour - Instant Knockout Complete gets most of its carbs and fibre from oat flour. This is great because oat flour is a good source of vegan protein, healthy fats, and fibre too.

Organic Brown Rice: A good source of both protein and carbs. Brown rice protein works well with pea protein powder because their amino acids match each other.

Instant Knockout Complete: A Simple Review

Instant Knockout Complete is a great meal replacement shake for losing weight, but it can also help you build muscle because it has a lot of protein.

The protein and fibre in this shake can make you feel full for a long time, so you can eat less calories and lose weight easier.

You can use Complete and Cut (the fat burner from Instant Knockout) separately, but some people use them together for better results. If you want to lose weight faster, you can try this option.

Check Instant Knockout Complete Deals

Huel

Huel is one of the most popular meal replacement shakes, besides Soylent. It is a company from the UK, but it sells its products all over the world. It has a very good product that is vegan-friendly and high in protein.

Huel in Short

Huel has 400 calories in each serving. It has 30 grams of protein, 7.5 grams of fibre, 13 grams of fats, and 37 grams of carbs. Huel has ten different flavours.

Pros

● High in protein

● High in fibre

● A lot of flavours to choose from

● Good price for the calories

● Has all the vitamins and minerals you need

Cons

● Some flavours are not very good

● Only available from the Huel website

● You have to spend a lot of money to buy it

Huel Ingredients List

Huel has six main ingredients: oat flour, pea protein, ground flaxseed, brown rice protein, tapioca flour, and sunflower oil.

It also says that it has MCT oil powder on the label, but the amount is very small and not important.

Oat Flour - A good source of slow carbs, oats also have healthy fats, fibre, and protein. Oats can help your heart and your gut.

Pea Protein - Using pea protein powder in a meal replacement shake is a good way to improve your health and boost your metabolism without using bad ingredients.

Huel is dairy free, which makes it more sustainable and more suitable for more people.

Ground Flaxseed - Helps to increase your fibre, fat, and protein intake, a very good ingredient that is perfect for a plant-based diet.

Brown Rice - Huel uses whole grain brown rice because it works well with pea protein powders. It has a lot of nutrients and a good amino acid profile.

Tapioca Flour - This is one of the main carb sources in Huel and it mixes well with other ingredients.

Sunflower Oil - The main source of fat in Huel, sunflower oil has a lot of omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids.

Huel Review

Huel is a very good vegan meal replacement shake. It uses high-quality ingredients and is good for a vegan diet. If you want to lose weight with Huel or stay healthy, then Huel can help you do that.

The many flavours available are often seen as a good thing, but you should know that some of those flavours are not very tasty. But, once you find the flavours that you like, you can enjoy Huel.

Ka’Chava

Ka’Chava is a famous vegan shake that replaces a meal. It claims to use the best ingredients, but there is more to Ka’Chava than that. Let’s see what it is.

Ka’Chava Overview

Ka’Chava has 240 calories in each serving. It has 25 grams of protein, 24 grams of carbs, 6 grams of fibre, and only 7 grams of fats. Ka’Chava has five flavours: Coconut acai, vanilla, chocolate, chai, and matcha.

Good Points

● Has many amazing ingredients

● Has a lot of protein for the calories

● Has tasty flavours

● Has all the vitamins and minerals you need

● Bad Points

● Has very few calories

● Has a high price

● Has a high price for the calories

● Has low fats

● Only sold in the US

Ka’Chava Ingredients List

Ka’Chava has so many ingredients that it is hard to explain each one.

So, we will look at the different groups of ingredients and tell you what they do.

Plant-Based Protein Group - yellow pea, whole grain brown rice, sacha inchi, amaranth, quinoa.

The protein group is the most interesting part of Ka’Chava. It has different kinds of plant proteins.

Omega EFA/Fibre Group - Whole grain oat, acacia gum, chia seed, flax seed.

Ka’Chava has a lot of fibre and not a lot of carbs. This is because of this group.

It has good sources of fibre and omega-3 fats from the chia seed, flaxseed, and oats.

Antioxidant/Super Fruit Group - Coconut flower nectar, acai berry, maqui berry, camu-camu berry, strawberry, cherry, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry.

This group has a lot of interesting ingredients, but it is only 5 grams, so the amount is not very high.

Adaptogen Group - Maca root, shiitake mushroom mycelia, maitake mushroom mycelia, reishi mushroom mycelia, c0rdyceps mushroom mycelia, ginger root.

The purpose of the adaptogen group is to help the brain and nerves, lower stress, and increase energy.

Super-Greens/Vegetable Group - Beet, carrot, spinach, broccoli, tomato, kale, cabbage, parsley leaf, brussel sprouts, green pepper, cucumber, celery, garlic, green onion, cauliflower, asparagus, chlorella.

This is like a greens powder. It is a good way to get all the nutrients (vitamins and minerals) you need easily. But the size of the powder (0.5 grams) is very small.

The other two groups in Ka’Chava are a probiotic/prebiotic group (inulin, lactobacillus rhamnosus, lactobacillus acidophilus) and a digestive enzymes group (amylase, protease, cellulase, lactase, and lipase).

Both groups are made to help your gut and digestion.

Ka'Chava Review

For a vegan meal replacement, Ka'Chava has a LOT of ingredients. This gives the impression that Ka'Chava is massively outperforming the competition.

But the reality is that Ka'Chava is a frustrating vegan meal replacement shake, that uses almost 100 ingredients yet still manages to only contain 240 calories per serving.

If the meal replacement shakes that you are consuming is not able to properly replace a meal because it is too low in calories, then it has failed in its role.

We still like Ka'Chava, and feel that it is worthy of its place on this list. It has a creative formula, is obviously healthy, and is very high in protein.

But it may have been a better idea to use less expensive ingredients and create a more effective meal replacement shake.

If you are happy to combine Ka'Chava with other ingredients to make delicious and healthy smoothies, then you should definitely consider Ka'Chava.

The price per serving is high, and once you've factored in the other ingredients required to raise the calorie total to around 400, you will be spending a fortune. But if you have the budget for it, you'll be blown away by the results.

Purition Vegan

Purition is a unique product. It has a main supplement that is not vegan-friendly, because it uses whey protein powder from milk.

But Purition also has a vegan meal replacement drink that uses a mix of pea, pumpkin seed, sunflower seed and hemp protein.

Purition does not make their ingredients into powder. They just crush, chop, and mix the ingredients (mostly seeds) and then pack them. This makes them less processed, but also changes the texture, which some people may not like.

Purition Overview

Purition has 200 calories in each serving. It has 16 grams of protein, 12 grams of fat, 2 grams of carbs, and 6 grams of fibre. It has 19 flavours that are not vegan, and 19 flavours that are vegan.

Pros

● Natural flavourings

● High in protein

● Great vegan protein mix

● Many flavours to choose from

● Has all the nutrients you need

● High in vitamins and minerals

● Not much processed

Cons

● Only 200 calories in each serving

● Uses stevia for sweetness

● Only sold on the Purition website

● High price for the calories

● Very low in carbs

● Texture is rough and not liked by everyone

Purition Ingredients List

Purition meal replacement powder has 14 ingredients (or 11 if you group the different protein sources into one mix):

Vegan Protein Mix (pea, pumpkin seed, sunflower seed and hemp protein), Golden linseed, Sunflower kernels, Almonds, Coconut, Chia seeds, Pumpkin seeds, Nutritional yeast, Psyllium husk, Apple pectin, and Stevia.

Vegan Protein Mix - This is a very good combination of different and effective plant proteins. You always want to eat a lot of protein foods to get all the amino acids you need. The ingredients in this mix are high-quality.

Golden Linseed - Almost the same as flaxseed, and a good alternative, golden linseed is a great source of fibre and also has protein.

Sunflower Kernels - A great source of fat, protein, and fibre. They have almost all the nutrients that you need.

Almonds - Another great source of protein and fats. They are also high in fibre, and are very good for a plant-based diet. They are also high in the amino acids arginine and leucine.

Coconut - A big source of fat, coconut has little protein or carbs. But it has many health benefits in a plant-based meal.

Chia Seeds - Similar to flax seeds in health benefits, chia seeds are great because they can be easily digested and don’t need to be powdered. They are one of the best vegan meal options because they are very nutritious and have a lot of protein.

Pumpkin Seeds - High in both fats and protein, pumpkin seeds are not used enough in nutritionally complete meal replacements.

Nutritional Yeast, Psyllium Husk, Apple Pectin - These ingredients are used to give you digestive enzymes with organic ingredients. They can help to control blood sugar, improve gut health, and increase nutrient absorption.

Stevia - Used as a sweetener. Companies often say stevia is natural, but it is made in a lab using plant extract. It gives you sweetness with less calories than normal natural sweeteners.

Review of Purition

Purition is a vegan meal replacement shake that has a very low calorie content. It is meant to help you lose weight, but it is not enough to replace a full meal.

The problem with very low-calorie shakes is that they make you work harder to get enough calories from other foods.

If you want to lose weight, Purition might be good for you. But if you want to stay at the same weight, you should look for other vegan shakes like Rootana.

What Makes a Good Vegan Shake?

There are many things that can make a vegan shake good or bad. Here are six of the most important ones.

Protein Amount

Protein is very important for your health, whether you want to lose weight, gain muscle, or just stay healthy.

More than 20 grams of protein is a great amount, but some shakes, like Instant Knockout Complete, have up to 35 grams of protein per serving.

Fibre Amount

Fibre is very important for weight loss, hunger control, gut health, and even other benefits like boosting your immune system.

Some people think that vegan shakes are low in fibre, but that is not true anymore.

Rootana and Huel have a lot of fibre in each serving, and Instant Knockout Complete has 13 grams per serving.

No Artificial Sweeteners

Some people, especially vegans, don’t like artificial sweeteners in their shakes. They prefer natural ones. On this list, Rootana, Ka’Chava, and Purition are all natural. But Purition is different because it uses stevia, which some people think is artificial.

Sustainability

Many people choose to be vegan for different reasons; health, animals, and money. Sustainability is often one of them.

Vegan shakes are more sustainable than animal-based ones, and some companies, like Rootana, are even more so because they care about the environment and reduce plastic waste.

Calories per Serving

Some vegan shakes look amazing, but they don’t have enough calories per serving.

Ka’Chava is an example of a vegan shake that has many good ingredients, but it is too low in calories.

Low calories per serving means that you have to either use more of the shake (and pay more) or add more calories from other foods. Which is not the point of using a shake.

We are not saying that low-calorie shakes are useless; they are not. But you should think about the calories per serving when you buy one.

Cost and Calories

This factor is related to the previous one. Suppose you have two vegan shakes that cost the same.

One has 400 calories in each serving, while the other has only 200 calories. If you are an average man, you may need about 2,000 calories per day.

If your vegan shakes give you 200 calories per serving instead of 400, and you drink two per day, you are missing 400 calories.

This means you will have to eat more food with your vegan shakes, which will increase your daily food expenses.

So, the cost and calories factor is very important! This factor can help you compare different vegan shakes, especially when a low-calorie shake seems to be cheaper per serving.

Final Thoughts on Best Vegan Shakes

Rootana is our top choice for the best vegan shakes because it has a great formula, high-quality ingredients, and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It also has all the nutrients you need.

Instant Knockout Complete is one of the best vegan shakes for losing weight, and Huel is a very good vegan shake for general use.

Ka’Chava is a very well-made vegan shake, but it is very expensive.

Purition is different, and uses crushed and pressed ingredients instead of powder. This gives you a different taste, but it can also be a bit rough. You may like it or not.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vegan shakes should I drink each day?

Many studies have shown that the fastest weight loss results happened when people drank three vegan shakes per day. However, most people find that one or two per day is more realistic.

Are vegan shakes safe?

Yes, if your vegan shakes come from a trusted brand, they should be healthy. The most common ingredients are oats, soy, peas, flaxseed, and brown rice. None of these ingredients is harmful in any way.

Can a vegan shake give me enough protein?

This depends on what your goals are and your size. A 120 kg man and a 50 kg woman will have different protein needs. Vegan shakes are high in protein, but it is a good idea to choose one or two high-protein meals to go with them.

Which is better, a vegan shake or protein powder?

They both have their benefits and drawbacks. A vegan shake is made to replace a full meal, while a protein powder is made to add to your diet. A vegan shake is better for replacing meals, while a protein powder is better for someone who just wants to increase their protein intake. You can, of course, have both.

Do vegan shakes have vitamins and minerals?

Vegan shakes have all of the essential vitamins and minerals you need to be healthy. However, a single serving may not have 100% of your recommended daily intake of essential vitamins and minerals so you will need to get them from other foods in your diet.

Are vegan shakes gluten-free?

This depends on which vegan shakes you are drinking. Most vegan shakes have oats, which can be gluten-free but are usually not. Purition is gluten-free because it does not have oats at all. Instant Knockout Complete, Huel, and Rootana are not gluten-free.

Can vegan shakes help me lose weight?

Yes, when you combine them with a low-calorie diet and active lifestyle. They are like protein shakes in that they can be healthy as part of a healthy lifestyle. But you can’t just drink protein shakes, even vegan ones, and expect amazing results. You also have to work hard.