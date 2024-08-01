Viral Video of Raghav and Harsh’s On-Set Fight Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Brawl

The video, which has gone viral, initially appeared to depict a genuine altercation, with props and equipment scattered as the stars clashed. However, sources close to the project haven't denied that the intense scene was orchestrated as a teaser for a groundbreaking campaign.

Raghav Juyal, who rose to fame with reality shows and solidified his status with action hits like "Kill," and Harshvardhan Rane, known for his hit show “Sanam Teri Kasam” was also seen in a recent action film “Dange” were perfectly cast for this high-stakes campaign. The realistic fight scene has created a buzz, setting the stage for the full reveal of the campaign.

Industry insiders are praising the campaign’s bold approach, blending real-life intrigue with marketing savvy. The viral video has sparked widespread discussion, ensuring the campaign’s message reaches a vast audience.

The incident has sparked widespread speculation and curiosity across Mumbai. Was it a disagreement over the shoot, or something more personal? The silence from both actors’ representatives has only fuelled the mystery, keeping everyone guessing.