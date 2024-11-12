Virat Kohli To Return as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Captain

<p>Star player <strong>Virat Kohli</strong> is rumoured to be <strong>Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain</strong> again, starting the next season of the Indian Premier League. While this hasn’t been officially announced, reports state that Kohli has already talked with management about his possible return as captain.</p><p>Many fans were shocked when Kohli announced his resignation as RCB captain three years ago. In a heartfelt statement, Kohli expressed his gratitude to the RCB management and fans. </p><p>He said, “This will be my <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/virat-kohli-to-step-down-as-rcb-captain-after-ipl-2021-1032202.html" rel="nofollow">last IPL as captain</a> of RCB. I’ll remain an RCB player until I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me… I will continue to be committed to playing for this franchise, as I said, till the last day of me playing the IPL.” </p><p>Since he stepped down, 40-year-old Faf du Plessis has been the leader of RCB, and his age might be why he might not return to the field with the same role. While there have been talks that RCB has been interested in signing Shubman Gill and making him captain, it just hasn’t happened, and it seems like to them, the best thing to do is to give Kohli the leadership back. </p><p><strong>Kohli's Commitment to RCB</strong> </p><p>Kohli's commitment to RCB has never been in question. Even after stepping down as captain, he remained an essential figure for the team. His strong connection with RCB is evident in his many interviews and the extensive coverage he receives on <a href="https://www.my10cric.com/" rel="nofollow">10CRIC</a> and other platforms like ESPNCricinfo and Cricbuzz. </p><p>In the EatSure Presents RCB Podcast, he shared many insights about his journey with the team. The 2014 and 2018 England tours stuck with him as he saw these crucial moments shaping his leadership style and approach to the game. </p><p>Kohli found the 2014 England tour challenging. He averaged just 13.50 in five Tests and scored 134 runs. This was tough for him, and he later reflected on how he put too much pressure on himself to perform. He admitted that his technique and mindset were not in the right place, which made him realise the importance of staying calm and focused. This might have been something he constantly shares with the team. </p><p>Now, the 2018 tour was a different story. Kohli led India to a historic Test series win in England, making him the first Indian captain to achieve this. He scored a century in the first Test at Edgbaston and played a crucial role in India's victory. This success undoubtedly helped boost his confidence and reinforced his leadership qualities. </p><p>Kohli also described the team as family. He expressed his unwavering commitment to the franchise and said he would always give his 100% to the team, whether he was captain or not. This has been true because he’s been actively motivating his team, even with de Plessis as captain. </p><p>Many also agree that Kohli's influence extends beyond his cricket skills. His work ethic, discipline, and fitness regime have set new benchmarks for aspiring cricketers. Former RCB coach Simon Katich spoke about coaching Kohli in an interview with BBC Sport. </p><p>According to him, Virat's commitment to the team and relentless pursuit of excellence are impressive. However, he shared that Kohli has a soft side that often goes unnoticed by the public. He revealed that Kohli is supportive and caring towards his teammates and is always willing to go the extra mile to help them improve. His interactions with younger players and his genuine interest in their development further make him a strong and compassionate leader. </p><p><strong>Coming Back as a Captain for IPL 2025</strong> </p><p>The decision to reinstate Kohli as captain comes with its challenges. While his leadership qualities are indisputable, RCB has also witnessed significant growth under new leadership. Faf du Plessis, who took over the captaincy in 2022, has distinguished the team. Under his captaincy, RCB reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons. </p><p>Former Indian cricketer and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra weighed in on the captaincy debate in a YouTube video. "Faf has done a commendable job as captain. The team looks settled, and the players have responded well to his leadership. Bringing Kohli back as captain is tempting, but it's not an easy decision." </p><p>However, since Faf is no longer retained for IPL 2025, it’s starting to seem like making Kohli captain again. Fans will still have to wait for further announcements, though, as Mo Bobat, RCB’s Director of Cricket, has clarified that the captaincy remains uncertain. </p><p>He said, "I am sorry to disappoint everybody listening. We have not yet made any decisions related to captaincy. We are open to options. The only obvious decision we made was not to retain Faf. He did a great job last year and the year before that. So, from our perspective, we will keep a very open mind when we head to the auction.” </p><p>Despite the complexities, many of Kohli's supporters believe his captain return could reignite RCB's quest for the elusive IPL title. If RCB finally snags a title with Kohli leading the pack again, it will surely be a remarkable comeback.</p>