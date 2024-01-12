VyvaMind Reviews | Vyvanse | Vyvamind Reddit | VyvaMind Where To Buy | VyvaMind vs Adderall | VyvaMind Review | VyvaMind Near Me | VyvaMind Ingredients

Are you feeling less sharp than usual? This is not surprising, because many people face a lot of stress every day. You may think that only older people have problems with their brain health and thinking skills. But the truth is anyone, no matter how old they are, can get tired and confused mentally.
The best way to deal with these brain health problems is to take supplements that can make you think more clearly and keep your brain working well. One of these supplements is Vyvamind, made by SAP Nutrition.
1#. Noocube: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
2#. Brain Pill: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
3#. Mind Vitality: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)
Vyvamind is a product that helps your brain health and attention. It can improve many aspects of your thinking. It has natural ingredients that are tested and proven to help you remember things better and increase the blood flow to your brain so that you don’t feel drained suddenly. Also, the important nutrients in Vyvamind can help you stay focused for longer.
Until now, the Vyvamind pills have helped many people in situations that need a lot of thinking. If you are worried about the side effects of drugs that are supposed to improve your thinking, Vyvamind might be a better choice.
Also, our research and editorial team have seen many good reviews of Vyvamind that show how real and reliable the product is. The Vyvamind pills are also made with high standards because they are produced in facilities that are approved by the FDA and follow the GMP rules. So you can be sure that the supplement will not harm you.
We are very interested in the Vyvamind product and we think it can make your thinking better and clearer. Today, we will tell you more about the product, so if you want to know if it can help you, keep reading.
Product Name:
Vyvamind
Product Category:
Nootropic Supplements
Product Form:
Capsules
Product Description:
Vyvamind is a plant-based supplement that makes sure the blood and brain chemicals work well in your brain - making you think more clearly and energetically.
Capsules Per Container:
60
Recommended Dosage:
2 capsules daily
Brand:
SAP Nutrition Limited
Ingredients:
Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCl) 2.5mg 147%, Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin) 50mcg 2083%, L-Tyrosine (4-dihydroxyphenylalanine) 300mg, Citicoline 200mg, L-Theanine, Caffeine Anhydrous (1,3,7-trimethyl xanthine), etc.
Health Benefits:
The supplement helps to make you relaxed, Makes your thinking better, Lowers the chance of getting Alzheimer’s disease and, Boosts your mental energy levels. Side Effects:
None reported
Pricing:
The basic package will cost $74.99 The standard package will cost $139.98. The best deal package will cost $207. Money-Back Guarantee:
30 days
Official Website:
The Creator Of Vyvamind
SAP Nutrition, one of the top names in the supplement industry, is the creator of the Vyvamind product. The company has a skilled team of researchers and developers that has spent years looking for the best natural ingredients to make your thinking better and help with some signs of mild thinking problems. The team has made sure that all of the ingredients in the Vyvamind pills are based on science. So, the health benefits of Vyvamind on the official website are true. The pills can do amazing things for your thinking and brain function, thanks to the hard work of SAP Nutrition. Also, the natural ingredients in the Vyvamind mix are sourced in a fair way, making the product one of the most trusted ones to make your brain better.
Vyvamind is a nootropic product that claims to be very effective. But what is the secret behind its working? Let’s see below.
First of all, Vyvamind’s natural ingredients make sure that the human brain gets enough blood. By increasing blood flow, the pills try to feed and give oxygen to your brain cells. This process gives the brain all the nutrients and amino acids it needs to fight brain fog and mental tiredness. Sometimes, the main reason for losing brain power is poor blood flow to the brain.
Also, enough blood flow can boost overall brain performance and help with mild memory problems. Another way that the natural ingredients in Vyvamind work is by controlling the amount and function of neurotransmitters. These are brain chemicals that are very important for sending messages to the brain and managing mood. People who often lose concentration or have bad brain function usually lack these brain chemicals which are crucial for mental health and better brain function. Finally, the Vyvamind pills also try to make you relax. The idea behind this is that when you feel less stressed, your brain can process information better, leading to better cognitive functions and mental focus.
The Vyvamind supplement helps to improve brain function in many ways, and in this section, we will tell you how it does that and what you can expect from using Vyvamind regularly.
Refreshes The Brain Cells
The best way to keep your brain healthy and improve brain function is to renew the brain cells. The Vyvamind supplement does this by making sure that more blood reaches the brain. This keeps the brain cells full of oxygen, which can help you stay focused. Many healthy adults have a sudden drop in focus because of tired cells that cannot support any brain function. Now by using the Vyvamind focus aid, you can say goodbye to such mental tiredness and improve brain function in a few days.
Lowers The Risk Of Getting Age-Related Brain Problems
A dietary supplement that promises to improve brain function and deal with mild memory problems should also be able to prevent brain problems as well. Luckily, Vyvamind can improve brain performance and make sure your cognitive functions are optimal in the long term. The amino acid content of the dietary supplement is amazing and can lower the chances of getting age-related brain problems like Alzheimer’s disease.
Removes Free Radicals
Free radicals are a type of pollution that can cause brain fog and reduce overall brain health. These harmful substances also cause oxidative stress which can damage brain functions and brain performance. This is why the Vyvamind dietary supplement has important elements like vitamin B6 and vitamin B12, both of which have good antioxidant properties. The antioxidants effectively get rid of the free radicals and clean them out of your body so that your brain can improve brain function and mental focus. Cleaning out the toxins can also improve mental focus.
Improves Mood Balance
The Vyvamind dietary supplement helps to improve mental health by raising dopamine levels. Now, high dopamine levels are needed to improve mental energy and performance, as this brain chemical can reduce stress and anxiety. Dopamine, therefore, improves mood balance in healthy adults. Also, scientific data shows that dopamine can also help you stay focused.
Vyvamind is made of several ingredients that help your brain work better. Here is a summary of what these ingredients are, how they help your brain, and how much evidence there is for them:
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6 helps your brain make chemicals called neurotransmitters. These chemicals help your brain cells communicate with each other. Some of the neurotransmitters that need vitamin B6 are serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. If you don’t have enough vitamin B6, your brain may not make enough of these chemicals, and you may feel depressed, confused, or forgetful.
Vitamin B6 also helps your brain work faster and smoother. It does this by helping your brain make myelin, which is a fat that covers and protects your nerve fibers.
Vitamin B12
The parts of vitamin B12 that help your brain are adenosylcobalamin and methylcobalamin. These are important for your brain and nervous system to work properly. Research has shown that adenosylcobalamin and methylcobalamin can make your brain work better in adults. A study in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that people who took both forms of vitamin B12 had better memory, attention, and language skills than people who took a fake pill
L-Tyrosine
L-tyrosine helps your brain by increasing the amount of neurotransmitters in your brain. Some of the neurotransmitters that come from L-tyrosine are dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. These neurotransmitters help your brain with things like motivation, attention, and reward. When you have more of these neurotransmitters, your brain can work better.
L-tyrosine is changed into L-DOPA by an enzyme called tyrosine hydroxylase. L-DOPA is then changed into dopamine by another enzyme called aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase. Dopamine is involved in many brain functions, such as motivation, attention, and reward. Having more dopamine can make your brain work better.
Citicoline
Citicoline has two main parts, choline and cytidine. Choline is a nutrient that your brain needs to make acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter that helps your brain with memory and learning. Cytidine is a part of RNA and DNA, which are the molecules that store and use your genetic information. Many studies have shown that citicoline can make your working memory better. One study in the Journal of Attention Disorders found that children with ADHD who took citicoline had better working memory and attention than children who did not take it.
L-Theanine
L-theanine is an amino acid that you can find in tea leaves. It can make your brain work better and healthier. When you take L-theanine, it goes into your brain and changes the way your brain chemicals work. This can give you many benefits. One of the main things that L-theanine does is increase alpha brain waves, which are brain waves that make you feel relaxed and calm. This may be because L-theanine makes your brain produce more GABA, which is a chemical that calms your brain down.
Caffeine Anhydrous (1,3,7-trimethyl xanthine)
The active component in caffeine anhydrous is 1,3,7-trimethyl xanthine, which is a type of xanthine alkaloid. Xanthine alkaloids are known to stimulate the central nervous system and have been shown to improve cognitive performance.
1,3,7-trimethyl xanthine works by blocking the action of adenosine, a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep and suppresses arousal. By blocking adenosine, caffeine anhydrous can increase brain activity and improve cognitive function. One study published in the journal Psychopharmacology found that caffeine anhydrous improved cognitive performance in tasks that required sustained attention and working memory.
The official website of the brain booster and nerve stimulator suggests taking two Vyvamind pills every day, preferably in the morning, to stay alert. But, when you face challenging situations, healthy adults can take Vyvamind two-three hours before a crucial task. However, if you have existing health problems, you need to talk to a certified health professional before taking Vyvamind. Also, remember that most people who benefit from the Vyvamind product follow the suggested dosage. So, don’t take more pills, thinking that it will improve your brain health further
Trending: Best Alternatives to Adderall (2023 Rankings)
The Advantages and Disadvantages of the Vyvamind Dietary Supplement
Vyvamind is a dietary supplement that helps a lot to enhance mental abilities and brain function. But like any other product, it has its good and bad sides, which need to be considered before buying it.
Good Sides of Vyvamind
Ingredients Based on Science
Vyvamind’s amazing power to clear brain fog and support various brain functions at the same time is the outcome of its scientific formula. All the natural ingredients used in the brain booster have been proven by scientific research and are accepted by scientists.
Affordable
A dietary supplement that’s too costly is not practical, and no matter how much it can help you, the product won’t work for you. Luckily, Vyavamind is a low-priced supplement that does not cost you a lot. Many Vyvamind reviews have praised the supplement for its affordability.
Bad Sides of Vyvamind
Not Suitable for Everyone
Vyvamind claims to be safe for gamers, scholars, students, and young workers. But, the supplement is not for everyone. For example, if you are under 18 or have chronic diseases, Vyvamind may not fit you. Also, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding a baby, it’s better to avoid the brain booster.
The main website and Google have many Vyvamind reviews where customers have shared the health benefits of the brain supplement. We’ll mention some of them in this section for you to understand how the brain booster helps with brain health and mental abilities.
Alandise’s Vyvamind review says, Hi, I am Alandise Harris, a Professional Basketball Player & Founder Of Burrnationk9s. I find the Vyvamind pills very useful for anyone that’s having trouble focusing anywhere in life. The main thing I like most about the brain booster since I’ve been using it is it IS NOT ADDICTIVE. That’s a big one when it comes to taking any kind of dietary supplement, it increases your motivation and helps you lower anxiety. Those are important for me as I have to keep my mind on the game and the prize thanks for making such a nice product.
Another Vyvamind review says, I’ve been using Vyvamind brain booster for a few weeks now and love it. I’m a DJ and fitness trainer, so energy and clear focus are vital to my lifestyle. Vyvamind helps me stay focused during my sets and group classes, despite many possible distractions. I’ve seen a lot of improvement since using the product.
What is the Price of Vyvamind?
The best way to buy the brain-boosting supplement is from the official website, where you can choose from three options:
The basic option for a 30-day supply costs $74.99
The standard option for a 2-month supply costs $139.98. Here, each bottle costs $69.99
The best value option for a 3-month supply sells for $207. Here, each bottle costs $69.
Don’t miss this special deal on Vyvamind!
Money-Back Guarantee
The creators of Vyvamind know that the supplement may not work for everyone. So they have a strong money-back guarantee that lets you try the Vyvamind supplement for your brain needs for a month. Within these 30 days, if you don’t see any positive changes, you can send back the product, and the makers will give you a full refund.
If you want a legal brain enhancer to help improve your focus, memory and concentration, then you should pay attention to VyvaMind; it has received many positive reviews from reputable review websites and Reddit.
In fact, you are probably reading our review of VyvaMind, here at Men’s Journal, because of that. So, we will answer the questions that you have about VyvaMind such as:
What is VyvaMind exactly?
What ingredients are in VyvaMind’s formula?
Does it work or cause any side effects?
Should you try VyvaMind or are there better alternatives?
To answer these questions reliably, we tested VyvaMind for 3 months. So, keep reading to find out our personal experience and more.
Our Quick Summary of VyvaMind
It’s rare that we are really impressed with a product that claims to improve cognitive performance (since we have tried many before that had no effects). But VyvaMind is a brain enhancer that works after taking the first dose, around 30-45 minutes after swallowing 2 capsules. We noticed its energy boosting effects from the caffeine & l-theanine combination in its formula to be much smoother than when taking low quality caffeine pills or energy drinks (and importantly, didn’t cause jittery side effects), while the natural brain ingredients such as l-tyrosine and citicoline really helped us focus and work for long periods of time.
Here are the main benefits we felt while taking VyvaMind:
Improved focus & concentration at work
Increased energy levels with no crash later in the day
Much higher levels of work output
As a result, we are happy to recommend VyvaMind as a proven brain enhancer that really works. If you want the best deal, VyvaMind is only sold directly on its official website: www.VyvaMind.com
VyvaMind is called an over-the-counter brain enhancer on its website, made for high-performance adults that need long periods of intense focus no matter what time it is (eg. programmers, traders, pilots, surgeons, and even students studying for their exams). As we have already said, it has gotten many positive reviews on trustworthy websites and even on the /r/nootropics sub-forum of Reddit; if you know about this sub-forum and how picky it can be, as well as how knowledgeable its users are, you will know how impressive this is.
You will see that Reddit users especially have started calling VyvaMind a legal adderall alternative and review websites are naming it legal Vyvanse because of its mental and physical performance improving effects that start around 30 minutes after you take the first dose.
This brings us to what’s in VyvaMind in the next part of our review.
What are the Ingredients in VyvaMind’s Formula?
You need to know what ingredients are in a supplement before you buy it. This is because the ingredients are more important than the advertising. For example, ingredients in a supplement should have scientific evidence that they work in many studies. Also, the ingredients should have the right amounts that work in scientific studies.
The short version is that VyvaMind has proven ingredients that help your brain, as well as your body and mind. If you want to know more, we will explain each ingredient in this brain booster for you below…
Caffeine
Everyone agrees that caffeine is a good ingredient. More than 80% of adults in the U.S drink it every day, which shows how safe it is 1.
We all drink coffee for a reason, right?
Usually in the morning to help us wake up and do well even when it is early…or even at night to help us stay awake when we have to finish work or stay up late. But most people also know that you need to take the right amount of caffeine; too little caffeine and you won’t feel anything, too much caffeine and you will feel shaky.
The good news is that VyvaMind has a safe and tested amount of caffeine - 75 mg per serving, which is a little less than an average cup of coffee.
Why is this the best amount?
Well, you don’t drink a cup of coffee in a few seconds, but you can take a few caffeine pills in a few seconds. So, 75 mg of caffeine is a safe and good amount that most people will feel working in 30 minutes without feeling shaky. A scientific study by T, McLellan et al.,2 found that low to medium amounts of caffeine were very helpful for your brain, body and work performance with a maximum amount of 300 mg and lower amounts around 75 mg being the most helpful.
It is clear that SAP Nutraceuticals talked to brain experts and doctors when they made VyvaMind, and they used a smart and good 75 mg amount of caffeine per serving. This lets users take a double dose of VyvaMind on days they need more energy and still be far below the maximum 300 mg amount that the scientific study said.
L-Theanine
You don’t eat a hot fudge cake without ice cream (well, at least we don’t). And, when it comes to improving cognitive performance, you shouldn’t consume caffeine without l-theanine either.
There’s been countless studies proving the effectivenes of this combination of caffeine and l-theanine. So much so, that there’s an official term coined for it - smart caffeine. For this reason, we won’t reference dozens of clinical studies in this section. However, focusing on one main study, GN, Owen et al.,[3] found that l-theanine and caffeine taken together at a dosage of 50 mg caffeine and 100 mg l-theanine (forming the 2:1 ratio) significantly improved cognitive performance and mood.
We just analyzed the optimal dosages of caffeine in the previous section, so VyvaMind does contain slightly more caffeine than in GN, Owen’s study, at 75 mg per serving, which is still very beneficial for mental performance. Further good news is that VyvaMind also contains 150 mg l-theanine per serving to form the 2:1 ratio that’s clinically proven to work.
Again, this shows that SAP Nutraceuticals have really conducted intense research while formulating VyvaMind.
L-Tyrosine
You may not have heard about L-Tyrosine before, but the US Military certainly have; it’s a non-essential amino acid that’s gained a reputation for being a reliable brain booster, with clinical studies finding that l-tyrosine is able to improve the mental performance of those in the US Navy under periods of intense pressure [4].
If it’s good enough for the US Military, then it’s good enough for us. But looking further, we found dozens more clinical studies recommending l-tyrosine to help improve cognition during long periods of sustained and severe stress [5].
This explains why professionals including doctors and surgeons have since recommended and use VyvaMind.
A customer called Dr Wil left a review on their website stating:
As someone who needs to stay focused for extended periods of time, sometimes having a little boost makes all the difference. Vyvamind’s supplement is a handy tool that was made with that purpose. The product is well made and you can tell it was designed with care. If you are trying to stay concentrated for longer and be mentally sharper, it might be worth looking more into this..
One thing that VyvaMind recommends is to take it for 3 months to experience its full benefits. And there’s a clinically proven reason for this, due to it containing citicoline. Let us explain more; a study conducted by E, Nakazaki et al.,[6] found that dietary supplementation of Citicoline over a 12 week period improved overall memory performance in healthy male and female subjects.
Since, the 3 bottle deal of VyvaMind provides customers with 12 weeks of citicoline and more, it makes sense why they recommend this as a result of the above study and not just for marketing reasons. This is one of the many reasons why VyvaMind is a truly refreshing product; its creators only focus on the science behind it, instead of marketing gimmicks like we’ve seen in the nootropic market en masse. Back to citicoline. While the other ingredients in VyvaMind help users to dial in with increased focus and concentration, citicoline is the one responsible for delivering the improvement in memory.
Remember when we mentioned that 80% of adults in the US consume caffeine and that it’s super beneficial for mental and physical performance? That’s all true, but there is one potential caveat with caffeine: it can deplete your B-Vitamin levels due to it being a diuretic (meaning it makes you pee more, so you can lose B-Vitamins through your urine from peeing more) [7].
To combat this, SAP Nutraceuticals have included Vitamins B6 & B12 in the formula of VyvaMind. Again, this just goes to show just how much research and thought has gone into creating this neurostimulant. There have been studies showing the beneficial effects of B-vitamins. But, in all honestly, just B6 & B12 alone aren’t the reasons you should be taking any supplement, so we won’t waste your time in writing more about them here.
We used VyvaMind for 3 months to write this review (you can thank us later). So, we know how well it works by now. So, is VyvaMind effective? Yes, definitely. You feel its impact within 30-45 minutes every time and these brain enhancing effects can last for up to 8 hours in our experience.
You start to notice small things, such as:
Being less restless and spending more time working and being productive. Focusing on the task at hand without getting distracted by what you’re going to eat for dinner. Feeling less tired at around 3-4pm and remembering the names of people you’re emailing or working with much easier. Does VyvaMind have any side effects? No, not once has it caused any negative effects during 3 months of using it.
That being said, remember that VyvaMind has caffeine in it. So, don’t drink too many cups of coffee while using it - too much of anything can be bad, and that especially goes for caffeine.
I usually drink around 4 cups of coffee daily when not using any caffeinated supplement. As a result, while using VyvaMind, I drink a maximum of 2 per day and let the caffeine and nootropic ingredients in VyvaMind do the work instead.
Finally, our last piece of advice is to not drink coffee or use any caffeinated supplements close to or before your bed time either. So, don’t use VyvaMind later in the day if you’re not planning to stay awake and work hard to meet some deadlines.
When buying any supplement, you shouldn’t expect a magic pill or magic bean that’s going to make you a genius like in the movie limitless. If anyone tells you that’s possible and you believe it, then you need to look at yourself in the mirror and rethink things, my friend. However, if you’re looking for a brain booster that has scientifically proven ingredients to help improve your brain performance and give you more of a steady energy boost throughout your day (without causing side effects or keeping you up at night), then VyvaMind is certainly a product that’s worth trying out.
In our experience, we found that VyvaMind works after the first dose after around 30-45 minutes of using it. However, its benefits increased over time after using it for 12 weeks (3 months), so going for the 3 month package, which reduces the price per bottle and serving, is worthwhile too.
Sources:
CDC. How Caffeine and Long Work Hours Affect You. Published at cdc.gov, available at:
1
T, McLellan. How Caffeine Improves Your Mind, Body and Work Performance. Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews: Volume 71, December 2016; Pages 294-312.
2
GN, Owen. How L-theanine and Caffeine Together Boost Your Brain and Mood. Nutr Neurosci. 2008 Aug; 11(4):193-8.
3
Yoshitake Baba. How L-Theanine Helps Middle-Aged and Older People Think Better. J Med Food. April 2021; 24(4): 333–341.
4
S, Attipoe. How Tyrosine Reduces Stress and Increases Performance in Healthy Adults. Military Medicine: 180, 7L754, 2015.
E, Nakazaki. How Citicoline Enhances Memory in Healthy Older Adults. J Nutr. 2021 Aug 7;151(8):2153-2160.
A, Ulvik. How Coffee Drinking Affects B-vitamins in Healthy Middle-Aged Men and Women. Clin Chem. 2008 Sep;54(9):1489-96.
To sum up, we can say that Vyvamind is the best product to support your brain health and function, all you need to do is follow the suggested dose to see a consistent improvement in your mental power. So hurry and get your Vyvamind package today from the official website.