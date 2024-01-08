Vyvanse and Adderall: A Comprehensive Comparison of Two ADHD Medications

Vyvanse is a medicine that can make you more alert and less hyperactive. It can help people who have ADHD, a condition that makes it hard to pay attention and control impulses. Vyvanse has a substance called lisdexamfetamine, which your body changes into another substance called dextroamphetamine. This substance affects some chemicals in your brain that help you focus and calm down. Vyvanse can also help people who have BED, a problem that makes them eat too much in a short time.

What is Adderall?

Adderall is a medicine that can also make you more alert and less hyperactive. It belongs to the same group of medicines as Vyvanse, called anti-ADHD agents. Adderall is a controlled substance that has four kinds of amphetamine salts: Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate and Amphetamine Sulfate. This is different from Vyvanse, which has only one kind of amphetamine salt.

Like Vyvanse, Adderall can help you pay attention, stay focused, behave better, and organise your thoughts. Adderall can also help people who have narcolepsy, a sleep disorder that makes them feel very sleepy and fall asleep suddenly.

Vyvanse: What You Need to Know

Vyvanse, also known as lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, is a medicine that does not work until your body processes it. It turns into dextroamphetamine, the substance that makes it work, in your liver. Vyvanse is usually taken once a day, because its effects can last for up to 14 hours. It is safe for children over 6 years old, teenagers, and adults to use.

Benefits of Vyvanse

Long-lasting effects: Vyvanse gives you a steady and long-lasting dose of medicine compared to Adderall, which helps to avoid the feeling of crashing when the medicine wears off.

Lower risk of misuse: Because Vyvanse does not work until your body processes it, it is less likely to be misused than other medicines like Adderall.

Adderall: What You Need to Know

Adderall is a mixture of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine salts, which are both substances that stimulate your brain. It comes in two forms: Adderall IR (immediate-release) and Adderall XR (extended-release). The immediate-release form usually lasts for about 4-6 hours, while the extended-release form can last for up to 12 hours. Adderall is safe for children over 3 years old, teenagers, and adults to use.

Benefits of Adderall

Faster onset of action: Adderall starts working faster than Vyvanse, with effects usually starting within 30 minutes to an hour after taking it.

More flexible dosing options: Adderall comes in both immediate-release and extended-release forms, giving you more choices for adjusting your treatment to your needs.

Side Effects of Adderall and Vyvanse

Both Adderall and Vyvanse can cause:

Feeling sick Throwing up Pain or cramps in the stomach Loose stools Feeling dizzy Dry mouth Headache Eating less and losing weight Trouble sleeping Feeling annoyed Feeling nervous Faster heart rate Higher blood pressure Breathing harder Seeing or hearing things that are not there Feeling paranoid or manic

If you have a heart problem, these drugs can be bad for your health. People who have mental problems or seizures should not take these drugs because they can make their symptoms worse and affect their vision. Also, Vyvanse can cause more trouble with sleeping because it lasts longer.

Vyvanse vs Adderall: How They Affect Other Drugs and Chemicals

Adderall and Vyvanse can change how other drugs or chemicals work in the body, such as acidifying agents, alkalinizing agents, monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MOIs), and opioids.

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MOIs) are drugs that help with depression. If someone takes these drugs with Vyvanse or Adderall, their blood pressure can go up to dangerous levels. If someone takes a drug that makes them more alert with a drug that makes them feel good (opioid), they can have physical and mental problems, including addiction.

Acidifying agents (like vitamin C or fruit juices) can make the body absorb less of the drug, while alkalinizing agents (like baking soda) can make the body absorb more of the drug."

Get Help for Drug Problems with Vyvanse and Adderall

Vyvanse and Adderall are both good drugs when you use them the right way. But if you use them the wrong way, they can be addictive and harmful. Many people who use them the wrong way need help from professionals.

At Carolina Center for Recovery, we have programs that can help you with your drug problem and your ADHD. We can help you stop using your drug, find another drug that is not addictive, and teach you how to deal with life’s challenges without using drugs or alcohol.

You can get the help you need right now by contacting one of our experts.

