Vyvanse and Ritalin: How They Affect Your Brain, Body, and Behavior

Ritalin and Vyvanse are two kinds of medicine that make the brain more active. They have the same way of working, but some studies show that Vyvanse works better for people who have ADHD. ADHD is a problem that makes it hard to pay attention, stay calm, and finish things. Some people who have ADHD take Ritalin or Vyvanse to help them focus and behave better.

Both medicines can cause problems like eating less, losing weight, sleeping badly, and feeling sick. Vyvanse may cause these problems more often than Ritalin. Both medicines can also slow down how fast children and teenagers grow. Vyvanse may do this more than Ritalin. Some people stop taking Ritalin because it does not help them enough. Some people stop taking Vyvanse because it makes them feel bad.

Vyvanse is a kind of medicine that changes into another kind of medicine inside the body. This makes it harder for people to misuse it or get addicted to it. Ritalin does not do this, so it is easier to abuse. Ritalin costs less than Vyvanse. Both Ritalin and Vyvanse have cheaper versions that are the same as the original ones.

Ritalin and Vyvanse are used to treat ADHD in children and adults.1 Ritalin works for a shorter time during the day, while Vyvanse works for a longer time. Ritalin has different forms that last for different times, while Vyvanse has a form that can be chewed. They both start working in about the same time and they both have different risks of being misused, depending on how old you are.2,3

ADHD affects 6.1 million people in the United States. To find out if someone has ADHD, there are many steps to follow. People with ADHD may have problems like not listening well, not being organized, or forgetting things. People with ADHD may need extra help in places like school to do their work well. Only a doctor can say if someone has ADHD, but there are ways to help them do better in their daily life.

One of the most common ways to help people with ADHD is to give them medicines that make the brain more active. These medicines are called CNS stimulants. Ritalin and Vyvanse are two of these medicines. There are other medicines like this, such as Adderall/Adderall XR, Concerta, Daytrana, and Focalin/Focalin XR. There are also other kinds of medicines that are not stimulants. These include Strattera and Intuniv ER.

What Is Vyvanse?

Vyvanse is a medicine that the FDA (a government agency that checks if medicines are safe and work well) has said can be used to help people with ADHD who are 6-65 years old. 2 It can also help adults who eat too much food. Vyvanse makes the brain chemicals dopamine and norepinephrine higher as a stimulant. This makes the problems of these disorders less. The generic (lisdexamfetamine) is not ready yet.

What Is Ritalin?

Ritalin is another name for methylphenidate, which is also a stimulant. The FDA has said it can be used to help people with ADHD who are 6-65 years old and people who fall asleep during the day.3 It works in a similar way by stopping dopamine and norepinephrine from leaving the brain cells to make them higher. Ritalin makes people who have ADHD pay more attention and get less distracted.

Key Differences Between Vyvanse & Ritalin

Vyvanse and Ritalin are both medicines for ADHD but they are not the same. They help with different problems, look different, and have different amounts. Vyvanse and Ritalin each have their own bad effects, things that can change how they work, and warnings. Also, they start working and stop working at different times and have different chances of being misused.

The key differences between Vyvanse and Ritalin are:

Conditions Treated

Vyvanse and Ritalin are both allowed by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD.2,3 Vyvanse can also treat people who have a serious problem with eating too much food and Ritalin can also treat people who have a problem with falling asleep. A medicine that is allowed by the FDA has been shown in studies with people to be safe and effective for a certain problem. Vyvanse and Ritalin also have different uses that are not allowed by the FDA. This means a doctor can decide to use the medicine for a different problem, but the FDA has not checked if it is safe and effective for that problem.

Vyvanse and Ritalin each have different uses that are not allowed by the FDA. Vyvanse can be used for sadness, trouble with planning and organising, and feeling very sleepy during the day. 4,5 Ritalin can be used for not caring or being interested in things in people who have Alzheimer’s disease, feeling very tired in people who have cancer, feeling sad in older people, and thinking or remembering better.6,7,8,9

Standard Dosages & Forms

Vyvanse comes in 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60, and 70 mg as pills, pills that can be chewed, or capsules that can be opened and mixed with yoghourt, water, or orange juice.3 Vyvanse is taken once a day in the morning. It is a pill that works right away, meaning the whole Vyvanse amount is used by the body at once.

Ritalin comes in pills that work right away, pills that work for a longer time, and pills that work for an even longer time.3,10 The pills that work right away and for a longer time come in 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg and the pills that work for an even longer time come in 5 mg, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, and 40 mg and can also be taken with or without food. Pills that work right away are taken two times a day and pills that work for a longer time and for an even longer time are taken once a day.

Side Effects

Vyvanse can make you grind your teeth, twitch, cramp, lose interest, and taste things differently.2 It can also affect your mind and make you pick at your skin, feel paranoid, talk too much, feel nervous, get annoyed, have mood changes, act violently, and feel angry. Vyvanse can cause serious problems like heart growth, gut death, eating disorder, skin disease, swelling, nose bleeding, and fits.

Ritalin can make your vision blurry or double, your ears swollen, you sleepy, tired, confused, twitchy, achy, swollen, and your chest puffy.3 It can also harm your skin and make you itch, sweat too much, blister, peel, feel cold, and turn red.

Ritalin can make you see or hear things that are not there, and believe things that are not true.3 It can also hurt your heart and make it beat too slow, too fast, stop suddenly, or attack. Ritalin can also damage your liver, skin, urine, blood, platelets, cells, and brain vessels.

Strength

You usually start with 30 mg of Vyvanse and your doctor may change your dose by 10 mg or 20 mg every week.2 The most Vyvanse you can take is 70 mg.

You give children 5 mg of Ritalin twice a day, with breakfast and lunch.3 You start with 20 mg to 30 mg of Ritalin two or three times a day, before eating. Your doctor may change your dose by 5 mg or 10 mg every week up to 60 mg. You start with 20 mg of Ritalin that lasts longer and change it by 10 mg every week up to 60 mg.10

How Long It Takes to Work

Vyvanse will start working 30 minutes to an hour after you take it and it will last for about 14 hours.3,11 Ritalin that lasts longer will last for about 8 hours. Ritalin and Ritalin that lasts longer work better and faster with food. But Ritalin that lasts even longer may work slower with food and you should take it before eating.

You will feel Vyvanse working after 1-3.5 hours of taking it.2 In children, Ritalin will work best after about 2 hours for the normal tablets and almost 5 hours for the tablets that last longer.3 Ritalin that lasts even longer will work best after about 1-3 hours and again after 6-7 hours.11

How do the ingredients in Ritalin and Vyvanse differ?

Ritalin is a name for methylphenidate. Experts do not know how methylphenidate works in ADHD but they think it stops norepinephrine and dopamine, two brain chemicals, from going back into the nerves. This makes more of these chemicals between the nerves, and helps to make you less hyper and more focused. Ritalin 5mg costs about $89 for 100 tablets (89 cents per tablet) and it costs more for stronger tablets.

Other names for methylphenidate are Aptensio XR, Concerta, Metadate, Quillichew ER and Qullivant XR.

Vyvanse is a name for lisdexamfetamine (LDX). LDX is a type of dextroamphetamine, which means it needs to go into your body and touch red blood cells before it changes into dextroamphetamine, its working form. Dextroamphetamine also works by making more norepinephrine and dopamine in the nerve gap. LDX is sold as Vyvanse, and 100 of the 10mg capsules cost around $1,306 ($13.06 per capsule). You can also get Vyvanse capsules and Vyvanse chewable tablets with different names.

What do Vyvanse and Ritalin do for these problems?

Vyvanse is a medicine that helps people with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) by making more dopamine and norepinephrine in your brain. These are substances that help with attention, concentration, self-control, and mood. People with ADHD may have less of these substances in their brain. Vyvanse stops these substances from going back into your brain cells, so they stay longer and work better. This way, Vyvanse can reduce the problems caused by ADHD and help patients pay attention and focus better.

Ritalin also makes more dopamine in your brain, but it does it faster than Vyvanse. This means it works sooner but lasts shorter. Some people may prefer Ritalin or Vyvanse depending on how they feel during the day or if they have trouble sleeping because of the medicine.

How does Ritalin help with these problems?

Dopamine is a substance that does many things in the brain and body. It helps with pleasure, motivation, memory, attention and movement. Ritalin helps people with ADHD by making more dopamine for your brain cells. This improves your focus and attention. Ritalin affects the protein that takes dopamine back into the cells, so there is more dopamine between the cells. Ritalin is different from Vyvanse, another medicine for ADHD, because it works faster but lasts shorter. Some people may choose Ritalin when they need quick relief or use it with other medicines that last longer.

How do you know if Vyvanse or Ritalin is better for you?

Your doctor can help you decide which medicine is best for you. It depends on what kind of medicine you need, what side effects you can handle, and your health history. There are many things to think about, so you may want to talk to a doctor online if you can’t see one in person.

Your doctor can tell you the good and bad things about each medicine. In general, Ritalin has a cheaper version and may cost less. They come in different forms, and some may be less addictive depending on your age. They also have different side effects and may not work well with other medicines.

What do Vyvanse and Ritalin cost?

These are the prices for the brand name versions of these medicines:

You need to pay around $330 for 30 pills of Vyvanse (40 mg). That means you spend about $11 every day. You need to pay around $85 for 60 pills of Ritalin (20 mg). That means you spend about $1.42 every day. So, if you take a higher dose of Vyvanse (like 70 mg/day), then Ritalin with the brand name is cheaper for you every day. But you should not choose these medicines based on their price only. You should choose the one that works best for you.

These are the prices for the generic versions, which are also called lisdexamfetamine and methylphenidate:

Lisdexamfetamine (30 pills of 40mg) will cost between $200-$250 depending on where you live and which pharmacy you use. That means you spend about 6.67−8.331005006.67−8.33everyday.Methylphenidatecomesinpacksof100to500pillswithpricesstartingfromaslowas.25/day if you buy a lot of them at once and not more than about $.50/day even if you take a higher dose.

How popular are Vyvanse and Ritalin?

Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate, which is sold as Vyvanse and other names, was given to about 3.7 million people in the US in 2020. Vyvanse was more than 15% of the prescriptions for medicines that treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the US. It is very popular among prodrug stimulants (medicines that are not active until the body changes them). More people have been using Vyvanse since the FDA approved it in 2008.

Methylphenidate, which includes brand names like Ritalin, was given to about 5 million people in the US in 2020. For ADHD treatments in the US, methylphenidate was about a quarter of all the prescriptions and is one of the oldest drugs for this problem. Even though there are new options in the market, the number of people using methylphenidate-based medicines like Ritalin has not changed much over the years because they work well and can be used by different age groups.

Summary

Both Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine) and Ritalin (methylphenidate) have shown that they can treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), with many studies and reviews proving that they are better than fake treatments. Sometimes, these medicines may be used together with the help of a doctor because they can affect each other. They work in different ways: Vyvanse is a prodrug that turns into active dextroamphetamine in the body, while Ritalin stops the reabsorption of dopamine and norepinephrine. Vyvanse is usually the first choice for ADHD because it lasts longer, up to 14 hours, while Ritalin is often taken several times a day because it lasts shorter. Ritalin can also be a backup therapy when patients do not get better with the first treatment or need to avoid some side effects.

Both medicines can be bought in generic form which saves a lot of money especially if you pay by yourself. Both Vyvanse and Ritalin need some time to work and you may not see the results right away. The side effects of both drugs are similar and usually not serious; but Vyvanse has less complaints about reducing appetite than Ritalin. For both medicines, it is very important that patients watch their reactions when they start the treatment and get medical help quickly if they feel worse or have new mental signs like seeing things that are not there or wanting to hurt themselves.

Common questions about Vyvanse and Ritalin

What is Vyvanse?

Vyvanse is a medicine that doctors prescribe for people who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or binge-eating disorder. Vyvanse makes your brain more active and is a type of drug that the DEA controls very strictly. You can take it as a capsule or a tablet that you can chew, and it comes in different doses from 10 mg to 70 mg.

What is Ritalin?

Ritalin is a medicine that doctors prescribe for people who have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or narcolepsy. Narcolepsy is a condition that makes you fall asleep suddenly. Ritalin also makes your brain more active and is a type of drug that the DEA controls very strictly. You can take it as a tablet that works right away, and it comes in doses of 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg. You can also take it as a capsule that works for a long time, and it comes in doses from 10 mg to 60 mg.

Are Vyvanse and Ritalin the same?

Vyvanse and Ritalin are both medicines for ADHD and are both drugs that make your brain more active, but they are not the same. Vyvanse helps your brain cells release more chemicals called catecholamines, while Ritalin prevents your brain cells from taking back the catecholamines. This way, there are more catecholamines in the spaces between your brain cells.

Is Vyvanse or Ritalin better?

Vyvanse and Ritalin both work well for ADHD. Research shows that Vyvanse may help more with your symptoms, but Ritalin is cheaper and has fewer side effects.

Can I use Vyvanse or Ritalin while pregnant?

The FDA says that Vyvanse and Ritalin are category C drugs for pregnancy. This means that we don’t know if they are safe for pregnant women. Taking these drugs when you are pregnant may make your baby come early or weigh less. Your baby may also have withdrawal symptoms. You should only use these drugs when the benefits are more important than the risks.

Can I use Vyvanse or Ritalin with alcohol?

Drinking alcohol could make the levels of these drugs in your blood go up, so you should not drink alcohol when you are taking these drugs.

What is the closest drug to Vyvanse?

Vyvanse changes into another drug in your body, called dexmethylphenidate. Dexmethylphenidate is the same drug that is in Focalin.

What is the newest ADHD medication?

Jornay is a new form of methylphenidate. It is different because you take it at night before you go to sleep, and it releases the drug in your stomach in the morning. It causes less trouble sleeping than the older forms of methylphenidate.

What ADHD medication is similar to Vyvanse?

Lisdexamfetamine, the drug that is in Vyvanse, changes into another drug in your body, called dextroamphetamine. Dextroamphetamine is the same drug that is in Adderall. Adderall XR and its generic versions are usually taken once a day, like Vyvanse.

Is there a cheaper option than Vyvanse?

Focalin and Focalin XR are the same drug that Vyvanse changes into in your body, and they have generic versions that are cheaper. Insurance usually pays for these drugs. SingleCare also has discount cards for these drugs.