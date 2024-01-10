Wegovy vs Semaglutide: What is the Difference Between These Weight Loss Injections?

#1. PhenQ: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#2. Capsiplex: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#3. PhenGold: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#4. Phen24: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

#5. PrimeShred: Click Here To Buy (Official Website)

___________________________________

Wegovy is a medicine that helps you lose weight by injecting it into your body. It comes in pens that have the medicine already in them. It is made to help people who want to lose weight. It has a substance called semaglutide, which makes your body feel less hungry and more full. Wegovy is easy to use because it only needs to be injected once a week, and it is good for adults who weigh more than 30 kg, or those who weigh more than 27 kg and have other health problems related to their weight, as long as they eat less and move more. Wegovy must be started with the lowest dose, 0.25mg once weekly (using the 0.25mg pens), and then increased as shown in the patient information leaflet1, which you can read here.

Saxenda is a medicine that helps you lose weight by injecting it into your body every day. It has a substance called liraglutide, which is similar to a natural hormone that your body makes after eating called GLP-1. It works in your brain, making you feel less hungry. This makes you eat less quickly, and so it helps you lose weight. Saxenda is injected once daily, starting with a dose of 0.6mg daily and then increased as shown in the patient information leaflet2 here.

Xenical has a substance called orlistat which works by sticking to some enzymes in your digestive system and stopping them from breaking down about one third of the fat that you eat during meals. This makes it harder for you to gain weight. You can see the patient information leaflet for Xenical3 here.

Mysimba has two substances called naltrexone hydrochloride and bupropion hydrochloride. They work in the parts of your brain that control how much food you eat and how much energy you use. Mysimba helps make you feel less hungry and use more energy. The patient information leaflet for Mysimba4 can be read online here.

Please remember that these treatments may not work for everyone.

There is also an over-the-counter treatment called alli which we sell in our consumer health shop. It is similar to Xenical, but has a lower amount of orlistat in each capsule, and does not need a prescription. The patient information leaflet for alli5 can be found here.

Please remember, our weight loss treatments are not for:

Patients under 18 years old People who have chronic problems with absorbing nutrients or bile Pregnant or breastfeeding women

Does Wegovy have side effects?