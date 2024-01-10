Wegovy vs Semaglutide: What is the Difference Between These Weight Loss Injections?

"What are some ways to help people who are too heavy?
The first thing you should do is to eat less and move more. Doctors will not give you any medicine to help until you try to change your lifestyle first, and you will have to keep doing these things while you are on any treatment.
If eating less and moving more alone did not work for you, Pharmacy2U’s doctors can give you some medicines that may help you lose weight. We have four medicines that we can give you: Wegovy (semaglutide), Saxenda (liraglutide), Xenical (orlistat), and Mysimba (naltrexone and bupropion).
Wegovy is a medicine that helps you lose weight by injecting it into your body. It comes in pens that have the medicine already in them. It is made to help people who want to lose weight. It has a substance called semaglutide, which makes your body feel less hungry and more full. Wegovy is easy to use because it only needs to be injected once a week, and it is good for adults who weigh more than 30 kg, or those who weigh more than 27 kg and have other health problems related to their weight, as long as they eat less and move more. Wegovy must be started with the lowest dose, 0.25mg once weekly (using the 0.25mg pens), and then increased as shown in the patient information leaflet1, which you can read here.
Saxenda is a medicine that helps you lose weight by injecting it into your body every day. It has a substance called liraglutide, which is similar to a natural hormone that your body makes after eating called GLP-1. It works in your brain, making you feel less hungry. This makes you eat less quickly, and so it helps you lose weight. Saxenda is injected once daily, starting with a dose of 0.6mg daily and then increased as shown in the patient information leaflet2 here.
Xenical has a substance called orlistat which works by sticking to some enzymes in your digestive system and stopping them from breaking down about one third of the fat that you eat during meals. This makes it harder for you to gain weight. You can see the patient information leaflet for Xenical3 here.
Mysimba has two substances called naltrexone hydrochloride and bupropion hydrochloride. They work in the parts of your brain that control how much food you eat and how much energy you use. Mysimba helps make you feel less hungry and use more energy. The patient information leaflet for Mysimba4 can be read online here.
Please remember that these treatments may not work for everyone.
There is also an over-the-counter treatment called alli which we sell in our consumer health shop. It is similar to Xenical, but has a lower amount of orlistat in each capsule, and does not need a prescription. The patient information leaflet for alli5 can be found here.
Please remember, our weight loss treatments are not for:
Patients under 18 years old People who have chronic problems with absorbing nutrients or bile Pregnant or breastfeeding women
Nausea is a common side effect when starting Wegovy, while other side effects can include constipation or diarrhoea.
If you have diabetic eye disease (retinopathy) and use insulin, then Wegovy may make your vision worse, and this may need treatment. Tell your doctor if you have diabetic eye disease or if you have eye problems while using this medicine.
More information about the side effects will be given in the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) that comes with the medicine box.
It is important that a person gets advice from their healthcare team before starting a new prescription of Wegovy, and tells them any side effects."
"Getting rid of extra weight is hard, even if you try to eat healthy and exercise regularly. You may not see the results you want, but don’t give up. Weight loss supplements can help you get rid of stubborn fat.
The best weight loss supplements can help you lose weight faster than a single diet and exercise. These weight loss pills have pure ingredients that make you less hungry, start burning fat, give you more energy, and make your body use more calories.
It can be hard to find the right weight loss supplements. Here are the best weight loss pills that actually work to lose weight in a safe and healthy way.
PhenQ: Best Weight Loss Supplement to Lose 30lb Monthly PhenQ is one of the best weight loss pills on the market for all those who have trouble losing weight and reducing body mass index. The company says that PhenQ has helped 320,000+ customers change their bodies for the better!
PhenQ has many ingredients that burn fat and make you feel less hungry. With PhenQ, you don’t need any other supplement because it does many things at once. It helps your body burn fat, control your appetite and cravings, give you more energy, stop new fat from building up, and make you feel happier.
PhenQ Benefits & Pros
● No.1 rated weight loss pills on the market
● 5-in-1 weight loss supplement that actually works
● Helps normal fat metabolism to help you burn more calories
● Makes you less hungry and crave less food
● Gives you more energy by turning fat into energy to avoid feeling tired
● Stops new fat from making your body bigger
● Makes your mood better and fights tiredness
● High-quality formula made in the US and UK in GMP-approved places
● Made from 100% natural, vegan ingredients
● Buy 2 and Get 1 FREE (Limited Time Offer)
● 67-Day money back guarantee
● Free worldwide shipping
α-Lacys Reset - Proven for these results:
A 3.8% increase in overall lean muscle mass A 7.24% reduction in body mass index A 3.44% decrease in body weight
Chromium picolinate - Proven to stop craving and keep full for longer
L-Carnitine fumarate - Proven to burn extra body fat for energy creation
Caffeine: Proven energy booster, fat burner and appetite suppressant
Nopal cactus fiber - Proven to make you less hungry
Capsimax Blend - Proven to start burning fat stubbornly
Calcium carbonate - Proven to relieve heartburn, indigestion and bloating
Cellulose (capsule)
#2. Phen24: Best Weight Loss Pill to Boost Metabolism Day and Night Phen24 is a new weight loss supplement with its complete approach to weight loss. Through a mix of natural, science-backed ingredients, Phen24 works to give you more energy while burning fat and calories.
With Phen24, you can burn fat all day! This new two-pill combo works for boosting metabolism during the day and then helps keep it while you sleep. All without doing more work or giving up those late night snacks!
Also, Phen24 is backed by years of research and studies, giving you the confidence that its effectiveness has been scientifically proven.
Phen24 Benefits & Pros
Works all day long to help you lose weight faster
Helps boosting metabolism all day long to burn extra fat
Burns extra calories to prevent more fat storage
Keeps you full for longer, makes you less hungry and crave less food
Improves sleep quality and supports metabolism at night
Safely gives you more energy levels to avoid feeling tired
Decreases cortisol levels and makes you feel calmer
100% Natural, Safe, Vegan ingredients
Made in the US and UK in FDA & GMP approved places
Big savings when buying 2 pills together Buy 2 Get 1 FREE (Limited Time Offer)
67 Day money back guarantee Free worldwide shipping
Phen24 Day-time Formula Ingredients
"What is “normal” weight, and who decides that?
More than weight, Body Mass Index (BMI) is often used to measure obesity. A normal BMI, as the World Health Organization says, is 18.5-24.9 kg/m2, with some differences for Asian people. BMI is used as a screening tool because it usually goes along with metabolic diseases, it is easy to use and low cost. However, it does not take into account muscle mass, does not tell the health risks between men and women or different races/ethnicities. Other ways to measure obesity include percent body fat or waist size.
At the individual level, there is no “normal” weight. Instead, the focus should be on making your body better, improving objective measures like blood sugars and cholesterol and improving your quality of life through better sleep and more energy.
There are many medications that the Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A) has approved for weight management, all with different ways of working. These include making you less hungry, controlling the reward system in your brain, making you feel fuller or delaying emptying of your stomach.
Conclusions With more people becoming obese, nonprescription product use is likely to increase. Clinicians should know about their patients’ use of both prescription and nonprescription weight loss products.
Successful weight loss and healthy weight management depend on long-term lifestyle changes such as eating less calories and moving more. However, because these changes are hard, easily available nonprescription weight loss products and prescription diet pills are an attractive option to the increasingly overweight US population. It has been thought that people may use nonprescription products and prescription pills instead of lifestyle changes.1 No studies have looked at how many people use overall nonprescription weight loss products and how many use prescription weight loss pills or lifestyle changes for weight loss.2 How people use specific nonprescription products (eg, phenylpropanolamine [PPA] and ephedra) are also important because of safety concerns.
Ephedra products have stimulant properties and are supposed to make you lose weight when used with caffeine through making you burn more calories and less food.3 In June 1997, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suggested limits on dietary supplements containing ephedrine alkaloids.4 However, this suggestion was taken back in April 2000 after the General Accounting Office said that more evidence was needed to support these limits.5 Although the FDA took back some parts of the ephedrine alkaloids suggestion, the agency still cares about what happens when people use these products. Because of possible bad health effects among people with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and other conditions, the FDA has suggested a statement that tells ephedra users to ask a health care provider before using them.4
Phenylpropanolamine is the main ingredient in over-the-counter (OTC) weight loss aids Dexatrim and Acutrim. It is a synthetic ephedrine alkaloid with stimulant properties that may make you less hungry. Until recently, PPA was thought to be a safe short-term weight reduction agent; however, case reports of bad events involving blood vessels[^9-11] [12]and a study that showed PPA increased the risk of stroke led to all OTC PPA products being taken off the market in November 2000.[13]
To find out who uses nonprescription weight loss products in the United States, 5 states added questions that asked about overall and specific nonprescription product use during the last 2 years into their 1998 Behavioral Risk
"Phen24 Night-time Formula Ingredients
Phen24 Night-time formula lets you sleep well and boost your weight loss process. This top diet pill can lower stress hormones at night, giving you a calm feeling while stopping those annoying cravings that often come with diets!
These are the ingredients in Phen24 Night0time formula:
Ascorbic Acid - Helps keep ideal weight and helps the growth and healing of body tissues. Calcium D-Pantothenate - Helps reduce stored fat, especially around the belly. Pyridoxine HCL - Helps reduce hunger and helps the health of nerves, red blood cells and skin. Thiamine HCL - Helps use glucose and helps your cells change carbohydrates into energy. Chromium - Shown to help curb appetite, reduce carb and sugar cravings. D-Biotin - Shown to help increase the resting metabolic rate and speed up weight loss by enhancing fat burning.
Molybdenum - Shown to activate the enzymes that get rid of toxic elements and take them out of the body. Glucomannan - A dietary fiber shown to help you feel more full, making it a good hunger controller.
Griffonia Extract - Shown to keep you satisfied and lower your want for unhealthy foods, helping you lose weight and stay at perfect weight. Choline Bitartrate - Helps use body fat and supports metabolism. Green Tea Extract - Makes fat cells break down to make more energy you can use during workouts. Hops Extract - Shown to manage stress and anxiety improve night sleep.