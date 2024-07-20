What are Integrated Retirement Communities, and why do we need them?

New Delhi (India) July 17 : Senior living communities are here to stay. The past decade has shown a steady rise in the number of senior living or retirement communities, as they are also called. Taking a U-turn to full-blown endorsement from skepticism, the happy verdict of people experiencing a fulfilling retired life is loud and clear in these gated complexes where one doesn’t have to worry about the daily chores or dealing with ailments. The practical benefits of choosing a managed retirement community for your senior parents or planning for your future needs is nudging younger buyers towards retirement homes.

Let’s face it - despite having an active lifestyle, everybody will require assistance of some degree as they age. Be it due to boredom of managing a household - a common complaint among women, or requiring assistance because of health impediments, every senior looks forward to a life free from the daily toil of decision making. It could be simple ones like what to cook today or complicated ones like what are the first steps in terms of an accident or illness. Modern-day family dynamics are changing from multi-generational households to nuclear set-ups as even the seniors prefer separate space and flexibility to choose their lifestyle.

However, a one-size-fits-all concept for retirement homes cannot satisfy a section of varying ages and capabilities. Mr Rahul Sabharwal, co-founder and director of Vedaanta Senior Living, reveals that the blanket term ”seniors” is usually a deterrent in the conversion rate of potential buyers. What a 50-year-old active retiree seeks out of his residential neighborhood vastly differs from what a 70-year-old would want, which would change as he touches 85 years and beyond. One cannot categorize them all under a homogenous group of senior citizens that assumes or limits what they can do. A community that caters to them uniformly is a definite no-no and will not stand the test of time and faith.

This is where Integrated Retirement Communities will bridge the gaps between the ages in aspects such as comfort, care, convenience, and level of camaraderie: aesthetically designed residences that appeal to every budget and style, home maintenance, facilities and amenities for everyone in the spectrum of active to needing assistance, and a dedicated assisted living center for those requiring continuous care and support. An integrated community will serve the needs and aspirations of the multi-diverse section of seniors with varying ages, fitness levels, personal interests, and expectations.

India’s first Integrated Retirement Township- Vedaanta Premam at Coimbatore will integrate several aspects of retirement living under one roof. One can choose from villas, deluxe villas, and apartments within a beautifully landscaped 6-acre plot. The young retirees will have access to modern-day recreational options, from pickleball courts to putting green patches to gourmet restaurants to movie theaters, wellness spas, and more. A 43,000 sq ft clubhouse will provide state-of-the-art amenities for fitness and entertainment. The clubhouse will be open to seniors across Coimbatore on a subscription model, ensuring the social net is wider than the community neighborhood.

Mr. Sabharwal, reveals that the managed services that include robust health care top the charts in favor of retirement communities, so much so that even young retirees in their fifties want to move into such communities to start a second inning that nurtures a life strained by work and home commitments.

Vedaanta Senior Living, India’s fastest brand in the senior living sector, has significant senior service experience to understand the audience and anticipate future needs. With its presence in over six cities and 14 successful projects, Vedaanta is carving a loyal (and growing) customer base that trusts it for its quality, sincerity in customer care, affordability, and consistent delivery.

