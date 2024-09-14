World's First Laser stone and Laser Prostate Surgery Done with the Help of Apple Vision Pro

The world's first successful laser stone and laser prostate surgery was done with the help of Apple Vision Pro at Chirayu Hospital, Kalwar Road, Hathoj, Jaipur. This surgery has been done by the country's famous laser stone and prostate surgery specialist Dr. Ankit Kayal. The surgeries were performed with the support of advanced technological innovations, demonstrating Chirayu Hospital’s commitment to providing world-class medical care to the people of Jaipur. The use of Apple Vision Pro in these surgeries has set a new milestone in the field of medical science, particularly in the treatment of kidney stones and prostate-related issues, making the hospital a leader in surgical innovation across India.
Apple Vision Pro, primarily known as a mixed-reality headset designed for augmented and virtual experiences, has now found applications in the medical field, especially in precision surgeries. This innovative technology allows surgeons to visualize the human anatomy in 3D, thereby improving the accuracy and efficiency of complex surgical procedures.
In this particular case, the Apple Vision Pro was used to assist in laser-based surgeries. Laser surgery is already considered a minimally invasive procedure, which involves using laser beams to target specific areas without the need for large incisions. By integrating Apple Vision Pro, the procedure becomes even more precise, as it allows for enhanced visualization of the surgical site, reducing the risks and improving patient outcomes.
Renowned Urologist Dr. Ankit Kayal is an expert in laser surgery for both stones and prostate with an experience of over 10,000 surgical procedures. He also performs all Andrology Surgeries and Urethral Surgeries regularly. He has been awarded several international scholarships throughout his academic career.
After completion of urology training he specialized his training in Advance Endourology from Hongkong & also got fellowship in Advance Endourology from Shanghai University. He has work experience with famous endourologist Mahesh Desai (MPUH, Nadiyad) & C. Mallikarjun (AINU, Hyderabad) during his most prestigious fellowship awarded by Urology Society of India.
He is also a very good speaker and delivered many presentations in national & international conferences & published more than ten articles in International journals. The surgeries at Chirayu Hospital were performed under the leadership of Dr. Ankit Kayal, one of India’s top urologists and laser surgery specialists. This technology has helped him to perform surgeries accurately with reduced risks and provide better treatment to the patient. Due to his interest in medical innovation, he was also awarded a scholarship by the World Urology Society America in 2017. Dr. Kayal’s expertise in minimally invasive procedures has earned him national recognition, and his pioneering work in integrating new technologies into healthcare has made him a sought-after expert in his field.
Speaking about the use of Apple Vision Pro in laser surgeries, Dr. Kayal stated, "This is a monumental moment not only for Chirayu Hospital but for the entire medical community in India. The successful use of Apple Vision Pro technology in these surgeries marks a new era in precision healthcare, and I believe it will pave the way for even more advanced treatments in the future. This technology allows us to perform surgeries with a higher degree of accuracy and safety, which ultimately benefits the patient."
Dr. Kayal also highlighted how the enhanced visualization provided by the Apple Vision Pro helps in better planning and execution during surgeries. "The risk of complications can be subsequently reduced with accurate precision cuts when we have better knowledge of the surgery area. The 3D visuals of the patient's anatomy helps better perform surgery." he added.
Kidney stones and prostate enlargement are two common yet challenging medical conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. Traditional surgical treatments for these conditions have often involved invasive procedures, with extended recovery times and the possibility of complications. However, with the introduction of laser surgery, these procedures have become much more streamlined. As a result, patients in Jaipur and nearby areas have access to world-class medical care that significantly enhances their quality of living.
This landmark surgery places Chirayu Hospital on the map as one of the leading medical institutions in Rajasthan and India. The hospital’s successful integration of advanced technologies like the Apple Vision Pro for routine surgeries signals a shift towards a future where healthcare is increasingly driven by innovation.
Mr. Mohit Choudhary, Director of Chirayu Hospital, commented on this remarkable achievement and added we feel proud to be the first hospital in Jaipur who has successfully used the Apple Vision Pro technology for laser stone and prostate procedures. This is just the beginning of how we plan to integrate cutting-edge innovations to improve the quality of care provided to our patients. Our goal is to make Jaipur a hub for advanced medical treatments, and this is a step in that direction."
With this breakthrough, Chirayu Hospital is setting new standards in the healthcare industry, demonstrating that state-of-the-art treatments are not limited to metropolitan cities like Delhi or Mumbai. Patients from Jaipur and surrounding regions now have access to high-quality, minimally invasive treatments right in their city, eliminating the need for travel to far-off locations for such procedures.