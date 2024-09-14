World's First Laser stone and Laser Prostate Surgery Done with the Help of Apple Vision Pro

How Dr. Ankit Kayal Pioneered Laser Surgery

Renowned Urologist Dr. Ankit Kayal is an expert in laser surgery for both stones and prostate with an experience of over 10,000 surgical procedures. He also performs all Andrology Surgeries and Urethral Surgeries regularly. He has been awarded several international scholarships throughout his academic career.

After completion of urology training he specialized his training in Advance Endourology from Hongkong & also got fellowship in Advance Endourology from Shanghai University. He has work experience with famous endourologist Mahesh Desai (MPUH, Nadiyad) & C. Mallikarjun (AINU, Hyderabad) during his most prestigious fellowship awarded by Urology Society of India.

He is also a very good speaker and delivered many presentations in national & international conferences & published more than ten articles in International journals. The surgeries at Chirayu Hospital were performed under the leadership of Dr. Ankit Kayal, one of India’s top urologists and laser surgery specialists. This technology has helped him to perform surgeries accurately with reduced risks and provide better treatment to the patient. Due to his interest in medical innovation, he was also awarded a scholarship by the World Urology Society America in 2017. Dr. Kayal’s expertise in minimally invasive procedures has earned him national recognition, and his pioneering work in integrating new technologies into healthcare has made him a sought-after expert in his field.

Speaking about the use of Apple Vision Pro in laser surgeries, Dr. Kayal stated, "This is a monumental moment not only for Chirayu Hospital but for the entire medical community in India. The successful use of Apple Vision Pro technology in these surgeries marks a new era in precision healthcare, and I believe it will pave the way for even more advanced treatments in the future. This technology allows us to perform surgeries with a higher degree of accuracy and safety, which ultimately benefits the patient."

Dr. Kayal also highlighted how the enhanced visualization provided by the Apple Vision Pro helps in better planning and execution during surgeries. "The risk of complications can be subsequently reduced with accurate precision cuts when we have better knowledge of the surgery area. The 3D visuals of the patient's anatomy helps better perform surgery." he added.