Zyrexin Reviews: Ingredients, Benefits, and Side Effects World Best Alternative

Overview- Test Boost Max is a product that makes more testosterone made by Sculpt Nation, a business with a lot of people talking about it & following it on social media. With support from fitness models, and 8 good, proven ingredients, and money-back promise it should be a safe buy for some men. Amounts of some ingredients like Ashwagndha, Ginseng etc. are low compared to how much you need for the best testosterone making. It also does not have some other ingredients like D-AA (d-aspartic acid). Overall, a fair buy- not very good, not very bad, and it costs the same as some other famous brands. It might be a cheap product that makes more testosterone that you can try, costing $41 for a bottle, plus shipping. But, it does not have some ingredients, while some of the best choices are only around $10 more. Read full list of top 10 products that make more testosterone for men at Sports Resource.

Introduction The makers say that as a product that makes more testosterone based on Ashwagandha, Test Boost Max will make your Testosterone levels better, give you more power & energy in the gym, and even make your journey of making muscles & losing weight much easier.

This product is being sold by Vince Sant, a model and fitness expert. The ad that is shown on many places all go to a 30-minute video that tells you why men lose testosterone. The video goes into a lot of detail of how to stop losing testosterone and also sells this product more. There is also another thing to sell into the exercise plan.

Keep reading to find out how Test Boost Max can help you!

SportsResource team spent months looking online for reviews of products that make more testosterone, talking about the ingredients, and then getting many user reviews. We also judge a product that makes more testosterone on how well its ingredients work.

What is Test Boost Max?

Test Boost Max is a product that makes more testosterone made by SculptNation, a business with a lot of people talking about it & following it on social media. They have around 3 million likes on Facebook and 290k followers on Instagram. Sculpt Nation product line comes from the makers of the very famous V Shred, a diet & training plan that is made for you and sold through an online fitness place with thousands of customers in over 100 countries in the world.

With Test Boost Max product, they have tried to make something to make more testosterone naturally, which can make muscles grow and get stronger faster, lose body fat, and have more energy & performance.

The main ingredients & plants in Test Boost Max have some proof & say they make more testosterone, strength, and muscle mass while one different thing ie. Ashwagandha also works to control cortisol levels.

Test Boost Max Ingredients

We looked into Test Boost Max’s ingredients to find out, looking for any studies that show that Test Boost Max does its job by making your T levels better.

Using that research, we’ll talk about the products’ best ingredients!

KSM 66 Ashwagandha Extract: 600mg

Tribulus whole plant extract: 500mg

Epimedium grandiflorum leaves: 160mg

Hawthorn Berry Extract: 40mg

Eurycoma longifolia root: 20mg

American ginseng root: 20mg

Cordyceps mycelium extract: 20mg

1). American panax ginseng- This is a helpful ingredient for a test booster, well researched, it improves blood circulation and also raises testosterone levels. Ginseng is found in many great t boosters. It has many health benefits, such as making you feel better, strengthening your immune system, and sharpening your mind.

2). KSM 66 Ashwagandha Extract - Ashwagandha is a healing plant used in traditional Indian medicine & Ayurveda for over 3,000 years. A scientific study has shown that ashwagandha can help lower the amount of the stress hormone cortisol. Ashwaganda is a good option for boosting Testosterone levels, because it not only reduces cortisol, but it also has potential to increase testosterone production. One study showed 10-22% increase in testosterone when taking 3grams per day.

And if you like Ashwagandha based T boosters, you’ll know it helps increase your energy levels, reduce cortisol stress & anxiety and may even make you less hungry!

Overall, our investigation into KSM-66 Ashwagandha confirmed that this specific ingredient can have an effect on Testosterone levels and all the advantages that come with it. Ashwagandha may help raise T levels directly, but it may also do so by lowering cortisol levels in the body. However, since the FDA does not control ashwagandha, it is important to get a supplement from a trustworthy company.

If you want to read more user feedback & personal stories we at Sports Resource collected about KSM-66 ashwagandha for testosterone and expect possible Test Boost Max results, you can do here !

However, one problem with Test Boost Max, is that it only has 600mg, which is much lower than the best levels suggested in the study. This is probably because of another small-scale scientific study which had decent results with this amount, and also because it’s being used with other T boosting ingredients too.

3). Tribulus Terrestris is one of the main ingredients in Test Boost Max. Many T boosters in the market have this ingredient. But people in general and experts in particular have realized that this ingredient has been exaggerated over the years, with huge promises of more muscle and strength similar to using anabolic steroids. However, the ingredient hasn’t been that good in terms of results, as reported by many users and bodybuilders in particular.

4). Cordyceps mushroom - The studies on this ingredient’s effectiveness used 2400mg per day, Test boost max uses 20mg per day. This amount speaks for itself and it seems it’s just there to add one more ingredient to the label.

5). Hawthorn berry extract - In theory, hawthorn berry may improve blood flow, but it’s very uncertain. The idea is that it may improve stamina & performance, but there isn’t enough data to support it.

6). Longjack, or Tongkat Ali is also excellent, but the reviews that supported its use used dosages of around 200mg a day. Readers of this Test Boost Max review should remember that the normal dose of longjack root is 200-300mg of a 100:1 extract in a Testosterone supplement. The dose in Test Boost Max is only 20mg.

7). Epimedium is a plant that has been used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with male health problems.

We are pleased with the ingredients that are backed by science that make up Test Boost Max testosterone pills. We at SportsResource also made a table comparing Test Boost Max ingredients with those of other popular T-boosters like PrimeMale, TestoPrime.

For some reason, the below 2 ingredients are not mentioned under full product description, on the official website, but are on the product labels on the official website and also on those sold on other online websites like Walmart, eBAY etc. It’s possible that the new version of Test Boost Max does have the below mentioned ingredients.

8). Eleuthero Root - Eleuthero root (also called Siberian ginseng) extract is often used as an adaptogen, like ashwagandha. Adaptogens help the body deal with the effects of stress, anxiety, tiredness, sickness, or a mix of these.

9). Diindolylmethane - Diindolylmethane is a common ingredient in anti-estrogen/estrogen blocker pills. It is usually found in vegetables such as broccoli, kale, and cauliflower. Besides being used as an estrogen blocker, it may have potential to help prevent cancer and to help prevent obesity. (Source : www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3048776/ )

Test Boost Max vs Test Boost There is another Testosterone supplement with a similar name Test Boost, selling on Amazon and comes from a company Vitamin Bounty. Its formula is very different from SculptNation’s Test Boost Max.

Vitamin Bounty’s Test Boost is made with key ingredients to help support healthy levels of testosterone in men, with Tribulus Terrestris, Fenugreek & Saw Palmetto, Coleus Forskohlii, milk thistle, alpha lipoic acid etc. However, the exact amounts of ingredients are hidden behind a secret blend, so we’d prefer SculptNation’s Test Boost Max version over Test Boost.

Does it work? Increasing your testosterone level can and will help fight most of the issues with men like loss of muscle mass, low energy & stamina, tiredness, stress etc. However, for most men it takes more than just taking a pill unless you’re very dependent on the placebo effect.

As with any good natural testosterone booster, what Test Boost Max can do for you is going to depend on your current testosterone levels and if you might have any deficiencies which it covers. And some test boosters do this very well, focusing not only on ingredients that increase free testosterone levels, but also taking care of most common vitamin deficiencies which might be causing low testosterone.

For example 60-70% of US adults are lacking in vitamin D, and taking more of it was proven to increase testosterone levels by up to 46%. An increase like this, could achieve the effects that Test Boost Max promises, it’s another story Test Boost Max doesn’t have any extra vitamins and minerals. So, to be honest, results might change from person to person!

Pros & Cons Quality of product(Ingredients wise) : 3.5/5

Benefits: 3 / 5

User reviews: 2.5 / 5

Price: 4 / 5

Safety: 4 / 5

Pros: Good mix of T boosting ingredients

Enough dose of stress/cortisol lowering ashwagandha helps boost T levels

All-natural ingredients

Clear formula without secret blends

Discount on more purchases

Also has energy/stamina increasing ingredients

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Cons:

High priced but discounts on offer

Hasn’t gone through a scientific study on its own

Lacks some powerful ingredients like D-AA etc.

Main Ideas If you feel like you have no energy or you are not seeing any changes in your body after working out, this might be the main problem. We know that testosterone is important, but why should you use this supplement?

It has a strong online presence, with support from fitness models, and good, scientifically tested ingredients, along with a money-back guarantee that might make it a safe purchase for some men.

It has 8 natural ingredients that can boost your testosterone levels, and SculptNation is very confident in Test Boost Max. They offer a 100% guarantee so you can get your money back if you are not happy.

You have a few options when you want to buy it. The company gives you different ways to save money! One bottle usually costs $67 but now it is on sale for $49. But you can save even more! You can buy three bottles for $44 each or six bottles for just $33 each.

Sculpt Nation also has a plan that automatically sends you a new bottle every month and lowers the price to $41 per bottle.

What I learned and experienced with T boosters

So, look at this. The bottle has 90 capsules and you need to take 3 capsules every day, after opening it. This is how I would use the Test Boost Max product to get stronger, more energetic and lose weight while trying to increase my testosterone levels:

The first thing is to change your diet. People with low testosterone can improve their levels by eating some foods, such as ginger, healthy fats like fish, healthy protein and some vegetables. Learn more about the diet part.

The second thing is to exercise. One study in 2015 with men who were overweight found that being more active was better than eating less for increasing testosterone levels. Also, strength training, like lifting weights, has been shown to raise testosterone levels for a short time.

The third thing is to take a good T booster like Test Boost Max. I know it sounds obvious…but it’s also important. Even though it’s not the best one in the market, it still has 8 good, scientifically proven ingredients.

Test Boost Max side effects - How safe is it?

Some minor negative effects may happen, like stomach problems. Ashwagandha may make some men sleepy. Also, Epimedium in Test Boost Max may make your heart beat faster, while some ingredients like ginseng or Hawthorn berry may not work well with other drugs that could cause more serious side effects. It’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor before taking a supplement with many ingredients like Test Boost Max.

How To Take Test Boost Max?

3 capsules a day, but they don’t tell you how or when to take them. It’s a good idea not to take more than two at once and not on an empty stomach. This would reduce the risk of side effects, which can happen with similar testosterone boosting ingredients.

Test Boost Max Customer Reviews

To be honest, it was very hard to find real Test boost max reviews online, while some are clearly fake, paid or not very helpful. It’s a bit surprising that even though Sculpt Nation has a lot of followers on Facebook and Instagram, there are not many customer reviews for the product on the internet forums, blogs etc.

We did find one real positive user review though, on Youtube- So, I have been taking Burn Evolved, Black Turmeric, Test Boost Max and Burn PM. I can definitely say I am losing stomach fat, and I am getting stronger. It is working. So, for me, and a lot of people are on the supps and working out and getting results.

Main Points Like with most good stories, men who use the supplement for at least 30 days while eating a diet that helps testosterone, taking the Test Boost Max pills in the morning and also working out regularly might see some changes.

Also, there was a survey done on this supplement that 147 customers answered, 59% of them said they had more stamina while using Test Boost Max. 61% said they did better in sports, and 73% said they had more energy.

From my experience you won’t get the amazing benefits right away, but at the same time you won’t stop using your new Testosterone supplement after one day! It has some great ingredients.

But what happens when you eat a good diet that boosts testosterone and take a good supplement like Test Boost Max pills together?

It should make getting muscles, manly benefits and losing weight even easier right? Well, it does!

Who Is Test Boost Max For?

Sculpt Nation made Test Boost Max for men aged 18 and up, who want to naturally increase their testosterone levels for more energy, body and performance.

Ratings when I wrote this review

Better Business Bureau: 3.5/5 stars over 450 reviews

Trustpilot: 3.1/5 stars over 655 reviews

Conclusion Sculpt nation’s Test boost max has been one of the most popular testosterone boosters in the US lately. But, there might be better products out there.

In our opinion, for most men, it won’t do better than any of the products on our best testosterone boosters list. Having said that, there are some good things about the product, like 8 good, scientifically tested ingredients and much better ways to save money than most other products.

Some ingredients don’t seem to help testosterone production. Amounts of some ingredients like Ashwagndha, Ginseng etc. are low compared to how much you need for the best testosterone production. Just to explain, TestBoost Max has ginseng at 1/5 of how much it works and cordyceps mushroom at 1/100 of how much it works. Two of its main ingredients, tribulus terrestris and cordyceps mushroom, haven’t shown much good in human studies.

The best & safest place to buy Test Boost Max is from the SculptNation’s official website. Check carefully if the product label on the official website is different from labels on websites like Walmart etc. On Amazon or Walmart, be careful because the product might be fake and not from the maker.

TestBoost Max also doesn’t have any important vitamins for testosterone production, though that might be a problem for men NOT already taking a multi-vitamin.

Some strong T boosting ingredients are missing that we’d want from a test booster in this price range.

It’s not great, it’s okay, and it’s priced to compete with some other famous brands. It might be a cheap test booster that you can try, priced at $41 a bottle, plus shipping. But some of the best choices are available for only around $10 more.