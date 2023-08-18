Successfully selling feet pics online isn’t just about making money (although that’s a nice bonus!). It’s also about building a brand – you! Any successful entrepreneur will tell you that the secret to gaining a loyal following and positive reputation is hard work, consistency, and engagement. The same is true when selling feet pics online.
Posting your foot content on just any site isn’t enough. You need to market your work, promote yourself, engage with clients, and stay relevant. You also need to recognize a good opportunity when you see one.
And this is how I stumbled on Feetify and its unique approach to the foot pic industry. Unlike other foot pic websites like FeetFinder which seem more concerned with making money and taking a portion of your earnings, Feetify actually invests in its models and sellers, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.
If you’re thinking of venturing into the foot pic industry, check out this Feetify review first to learn the pros and cons of this particular platform and how to make it work for you.
Every foot pic platform has its pros and cons. And with over two years of experience trying them all, I’ve weeded out the ones that are a waste of time and found a select few that work with my goals and schedule. One of which is Feetify. (You should also check out FunwithFeet.com!)
Like FunwithFeet, Feetify is a foot pic websitewhere sellers and models can post foot pics and videos for sale and buyers can search using different keywords and categories. Once you upgrade to a premium account (which you should and basically, have to if you want to make money), you can chat directly with buyers, negotiate your price, accept custom orders, and create long-lasting relationships.
But in addition to these basic features, Feetify does a lot of things that other foot pic platforms don’t like: promote their sellers, give out cash rewards, and ban suspicious users and potential scammers. I love selling on Feetify because you can tell they care about their models. Sure, part of this is self-serving since the better you do as a seller on the site, the more popular the site becomes, but it’s a win-win situation for everyone involved so why not take advantage of the perks that Feetify offers?
Feetify offers some major perks that other foot pic websites just don’t have. Here are some of my favorite things about Feetify.
This is one of Feetify’s major selling points for me and a lot of other sellers. Even if you never make a single sale on the platform, as long as you’re a premium member, you’re eligible to earn Ca$h Awards, prizes, praise, and recognition. Feetify recognizes the most active and engaged sellers and those that post high-quality content, consistently. For example, if you’re active and posting quality content every day of the month but never land a sale, you can still win some cash if Feetify deems you worthy.
According to the website, they reward active members between $1,000 and $10,000 per month. I’ve won a few times with my lowest earnings being $10 and my most, being $50, although I know some models who have received $100 rewards. Either way, it’s more money in the bank! So just add these cash prizes to your regular earnings on the platform and as long as you remain active and consistent, you can earn a decent income.
Again, my favorite thing about Feetify is how much they support and promote their models. The Featured Sellers page is exactly what it sounds like – a page where randomly selected sellers are showcased and highlighted. When a buyer visits this page, if your profile is near the top, it’s more likely they’ll click on your page and you’ll land a sale. Although the showcased models on this page are selected at random, you have to be in it to win it, which is another reason to upgrade to a premium membership.
The Sellers Paid page is another interesting feature that’s beneficial for both buyers and sellers. Here, Feetify lists models that have recently made sales, plus how much they’ve made. This gives sellers a good benchmark for how much to charge for their own content, plus motivation and proof that you can actually make money on this platform. On the flip side, buyers can see which sellers are the most active, the most popular, and the most affordable.
Although I didn’t use them often, you may also want to check out Feetify’s Celebrity Feet Photos and Active Members pages.
Feetify works like most other foot pic websites. Sellers and buyers both register for free by entering basic information like your name, email address, date of birth, and location.
You’ll also be asked to enter your foot size, for obvious reasons, and you can create a fun and playful username. Some people choose to sell anonymously on Feetify, but I don’t mind using my name and picture since, for me, this is a career path and I also market myself on multiple sites. However, if you want to conceal your identity and just sell feet pics sporadically without anyone knowing, Feetify supports this approach as well.
After you fill in all the required fields, you’ll receive a confirmation email. Confirm your identity and get ready to access and explore your dashboard.
Logging in is simple – just enter the username and password you created. It’s important to note, though that Feetify does require you to upload a profile picture before proceeding. Again, this doesn’t have to be of your face but it can be.
Once you’re logged in, you can access your dashboard. I imagine these look different for buyers and sellers, but I’ve only experienced the site from a seller’s perspective.
As a basic member, only certain tools and features are available when you log in. You can post a few pictures and use the navigation bar on the left of the page to post new content to your timeline (sort of like a social media feed), check your notifications, and see if anyone messaged you. Unfortunately, that’s about all you can do.
The option to “Go Premium” can be found at the top and on the side of your dashboard in red. Premium memberships are available for both buyers and sellers for $49. As I said before, without a premium membership your tools and success on Feetify are severely limited. The one downside to Feetify’s premium membership, though, is that it can only be purchased using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Coinbase.
Before signing up with Feetify, I never dabbled in virtual currency because I didn't understand it. But, using CashApp, the process was pretty simple and I was easily upgraded to a premium member. Another neat benefit of Feetify is that they reward active and professional users with an additional year of premium access for free.
There are endless benefits for premium sellers (and buyers), which are all listed on the website but here are some of my favorites, which make the $49 payment totally worth it.
● You keep 100% of your sales for maximum earnings
● You’re eligible to win Ca$h Awards just for being active and posting quality content
● You can upload and sell unlimited photos and videos
● You can chat with buyers directly
● Your profile will appear on the Featured Sellers and Active Members page
● You get faster responses from customer service
Once you get the basics down of using Feetify, becoming a premium member, and navigating the website, you can really start capitalizing on the site’s features and making money. Here are a few techniques that have worked for me, that I’d like to share with you.
When it comes to selling feet pics on Feetify, you’re only as good as your content. After all, buyers don’t know you from the next seller. All they’re looking at is your feet pics and the quality of your work. Your foot pics need to speak for themselves. Always post high-quality content that showcases your best work and your skills as a content creator and amateur photographer.
I spend just as much time editing my work as I do taking my foot pics. Take dozens of foot pics before sitting down with a free editing tool and getting to work. Remove any imperfections and smooth things out. It’s important not to over-edit your work or overuse filters and other enhancements that may take away from the natural beauty of your work.
If I could offer one piece of advice for succeeding in selling feet pics – especially on Feetify – it would be to post often. The more active and engaged you are, the more likely buyers are to view your profile and make a purchase. Clients want a content creator that is energetic, engaged, and relevant. They also want to see that you have a history of success on the platform and in the industry as a whole.
On Feetify, the more active you are, the better your chances are of being acknowledged and granted a Ca$h Award. Remember, even if your quality content doesn’t land you a sale, it could land you a cash prize from the admins of the site. I suggest creating a posting schedule where you create content and post every day at the same time (i.e. Monday morning or Friday night) or the same day week. Not all content creators can be as active as others but try to remain active and present on Feetify so you don’t lose traction or sales to your competitors.
There’s no worse feeling than missing a message or notification from a prospective buyer. I experience an overwhelming sense of pride when someone contacts me directly to either compliment my work, make a purchase, or place a custom order.
If you want to continue receiving admiration, custom orders, and payments, be sure to turn on your notifications and check your messages regularly. Respond to all inquiries politely, professionally, and in a timely fashion. If you receive spam messages or the person seems more interested in sexting or ordering nudes than your foot content, I suggest you block and report them. This not only protects your safety but also helps preserve your image and reputation as a reputable, upstanding content creator.
Feetify lets you accept and fill custom orders from clients. No matter how much foot content you create, there are some buyers out there with very specific interests, likes, and preferences. In these situations, only a custom order will do.
I love when a buyer contacts me via messenger asking to place a custom order. The more involved and detailed the request is, the more I can reasonably charge. I suggest not taking advantage of these buyers since, if all goes well, they may become repeat customers and place future orders. Charge what you’re worth by calculating the amount of time and effort creating the custom will take, plus the cost of any props or accessories you have to buy.
If the offer makes you uncomfortable, don’t be afraid to decline. No means no, even when it comes to creating foot content. Report any especially pushy and aggressive buyers to Feetify’s admins.
My Feetify review wouldn’t be complete without pointing out some of the drawbacks of this foot pic platform. As much as I love the monthly rewards and recognition the site gives its sellers, the website isn’t without its flaws and negatives. Consider these before registering and selling on Feetify.
Cryptocurrency isn’t for everyone. If I’m being honest, I still don’t fully understand how it works! However, if you want to upgrade to a premium account on Feetify (which is a must if you want to make money and gain a following), you need to purchase the subscription in crypto. This requirement could isolate some potential members that aren’t comfortable dealing with virtual currency. Once you’re registered you can accept payments through other systems like Venmo and CashApp, but you still need to pay in crypto to get started.
Luckily, I haven’t had to contact Feetify’s customer service often but the few times I have, it felt like forever before I received a response. On the plus side, Feetify has a direct email address you can use for any questions, concerns, or inquiries (contact@feetify.com). This seems more personal and direct than most other websites which offer a generic contact form that seems to disappear into the digital atmosphere once you hit “submit”.
However, even after sending a direct email to the admins, it took almost a week for me to get a response. And the response I get didn’t quite address my issue. It took a few follow-up emails to get my issue resolved but, in the end, the customer support team did address my concerns and rectify the situation. If you have a serious or time-sensitive concern, though, you may be out of luck.
Once I made enough money on Feetify to make a withdrawal, I was beyond excited. Unfortunately, when I went to make a withdrawal request I was met with an error message telling me that I needed to have at least one positive review from a verified buyer before they would release my money. Although it wasn’t too hard to obtain this, since I had already successfully completed several transactions, I didn’t realize this was a requirement.
I had to go back and contact some of my satisfied customers and politely ask them to submit a positive review, which was a little embarrassing but not impossible. Had I known this from the beginning, I would’ve asked for a review before concluding the sale. Once this was done, I received my money pretty quickly, but it was definitely a slight delay in the process that I didn't anticipate.
Don’t let my Feetify review be the deciding factor of whether or not you use this platform for your feet pics. It’s always best to perform plenty of research and see what a variety of different users have to say about their experiences.
Here are a few more Feetify reviews that may help guide your decision and give you a complete picture of what selling feet pics on Feetify is like.
I received one of the monthly cash prizes for being one of the most active members and I really like Feetify because it allows me to share my passion for feet with people who are also passionate about it. – La Clau
Feetify has been great thus far, this is a wonderful platform that lets you keep everything that you earn without having to pay commission to anyone. – Nicole
If you don’t have the money for a premium membership, don’t bother! You really can’t do anything without it and I don’t trust cryptocurrency, so that was a deal breaker for me. – Celia
You can't do anything on the site without paying and I’m tired of getting scammed when I really just want to sell feet pics. – Amy
Absolute scam. You’ll pay 49$ for the premium cause you can’t add pics and connect with buyers with it but then… Nothing. You can live on this site, post hundreds of pics a day, write to buyers, and make excellent pics, and you’ll never return even this 49$ back. – Ruth
The only way to know if Feetify is a viable foot pic platform for your work is to give it a try, but it does take a certain level of risk and dedication.
No foot pic platform is perfect. It takes time, effort, and trial and error to find the right fit for your foot content, goals, and schedule. Overall, I’ve had a positive experience on Feetify with a few hiccups along the way. You may or may not have the same experience, but you won’t know until you try. Just remember to protect yourself, stay true to your personality, and keep an open mind as you navigate the wonderful and rewarding world of selling feet pics online.