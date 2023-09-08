Foot Finder Review: Is It Worth the Hype?

For me, making money on Foot Finder wasn’t exactly easy. Not only is the competition fierce but the website itself is overrun with sellers. The high commission fees and monthly payments make it difficult to price your content reasonably.

For example, a foot pic I would normally sell for $8 on a site like FunwithFeet.com where I keep 100% of my profit would need to sell on Foot Finder for $10 or even $15 for me to make a profit. A lot of buyers don’t want to spend this much on a single foot pic. To increase my sales, I needed to lower my prices and, therefore, took a hit on my bottom line.

One way to increase your sales on Foot Finder is to accept custom orders. I got plenty of DMs when selling on FootFinder, with some resulting in legitimate inquiries and sales and others being creepers looking for dirty conversation or worse, scammers. Of the legitimate requests, I was able to land a few custom sales. These usually involve the buyer requesting a very specific type of foot pic. For example, one customer asked for a video of me rubbing honey on my feet and in between my toes. I sold the 5-minute video for $50, which was well worth my time and effort.

My suggestion is to choose your custom orders carefully. Only invest time in those that will earn you a decent profit and that you’re comfortable with. Some buyers make outlandish and bizarre requests that might leave you feeling uncomfortable. Never feel pressured into filling an order and don’t be afraid to politely decline.

Foot Finder also offers boosts that let you “boost” your profile to the top of the search results. I never tried this advertising technique because the prices seemed too high for such a short-lived benefit. Boosts only last for 5 hours and even though Foot Finder sees thousands of page visits every hour, it just didn’t seem worth the investment to me.