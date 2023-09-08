Foot Finder Review: Is It Worth the Hype?

When I first started selling feet pics online, Foot Finder was the first website I tried. Known for its popularity, size, and versatility, it seemed like the perfect place to start. Before long, I realized that Foot Finder had just as many flaws as it did benefits, making it difficult to stand out and make money.
This Foot Finder review documents my experience on the foot pic website including how I got started, the type of content I sold, and many of the pros and cons I encountered. Hopefully, this review can help you make an informed decision about using Foot Finder and offer alternative platforms to try.
Foot Finder is like most other foot pic websites and works by connecting motivated foot content creators with serious and legitimate buyers. Foot Finder has a rigorous verification process for both buyers and sellers. As a content creator, I had to upload a photo of my ID and a selfie of me holding my ID to verify both my age and my identity. Buyers are required to keep a credit or debit card on file to ensure that sellers get paid for their work.
Registering on Foot Finder was fairly easy. The sign-up process is similar to other websites I’ve seen and used. Foot Finder asks for personal details including your name, ethnicity, birthday, location, and gender. You’ll also need an email address and password to use as your login credentials. If you want to remain anonymous, you can create a new email address just for your foot pic business.
The next step is the verification process, which I was a little hesitant about at first but then realized it was being done, partially, for my own safety. I uploaded a picture of my driver’s license and then a selfie of me holding my license.
The website claims it takes between 48 and 72 hours to verify your identity but I received a confirmation email within a few hours. You also get a “Verified Seller” badge on your profile which helps you garnish more attention and sales. Most buyers on Foot Finder won’t purchase from you unless you’re a verified seller, so it’s worth the risk of uploading your ID even if you’re unsure.
Once your account is verified, you can start working on your profile, uploading pictures, and browsing the navigation menu on your dashboard. I found it a little overwhelming at first but with a little time and practice, I figured out which pages and menus were important and which ones I could ignore.
I suggest uploading a high-resolution cover photo and profile picture that shows buyers the quality of your work. I wasn’t concerned with selling anonymously so I used a face pic for my profile picture and then a foot pic for my cover photo. I felt this gave buyers a complete picture of who I am, what I look like, and what I have to offer. You can also edit your personal preferences including your likes and dislikes, fetishes, hobbies, and other personality traits. I found that buyers are just as interested in who you are as they are in your foot pics.
Using Foot Finder isn’t free. Not only did I have to pay a monthly fee to access the site and its resources, but there was also a 20% commission on all sales. This put a huge dent in my earnings and is one of the main reasons I decided to explore other options.
Foot Finder has two plans to choose from – basic and premium. Each one has its own benefits, but the basic plan is cheaper and, in my opinion, good enough. This is especially true if you’re not sure how long you’ll be selling on the platform or you’re not ready to make a big commitment or investment.
The basic plan gives you all of these perks for $4.99 per month, $14.99 for the entire year, or $40.00 if you want to subscribe for a lifetime. The premium plan isn’t much different and offers all the above-mentioned perks plus your profile appears before basic users and comes with a heftier price tag.
One month as a premium member will cost you $14.99, or you can pay $49.99 for the year or $80 for a lifetime.
Foot Finder is known for their security and safety, which is why the platform uses two of the safest payment systems online – Segpay for residents inside the US and Paxum for users outside the US. These subscriptions are also recurring so be sure to cancel in plenty of time if you choose not to use Foot Finder anymore.
For me, making money on Foot Finder wasn’t exactly easy. Not only is the competition fierce but the website itself is overrun with sellers. The high commission fees and monthly payments make it difficult to price your content reasonably.
For example, a foot pic I would normally sell for $8 on a site like FunwithFeet.com where I keep 100% of my profit would need to sell on Foot Finder for $10 or even $15 for me to make a profit. A lot of buyers don’t want to spend this much on a single foot pic. To increase my sales, I needed to lower my prices and, therefore, took a hit on my bottom line.
One way to increase your sales on Foot Finder is to accept custom orders. I got plenty of DMs when selling on FootFinder, with some resulting in legitimate inquiries and sales and others being creepers looking for dirty conversation or worse, scammers. Of the legitimate requests, I was able to land a few custom sales. These usually involve the buyer requesting a very specific type of foot pic. For example, one customer asked for a video of me rubbing honey on my feet and in between my toes. I sold the 5-minute video for $50, which was well worth my time and effort.
My suggestion is to choose your custom orders carefully. Only invest time in those that will earn you a decent profit and that you’re comfortable with. Some buyers make outlandish and bizarre requests that might leave you feeling uncomfortable. Never feel pressured into filling an order and don’t be afraid to politely decline.
Foot Finder also offers boosts that let you “boost” your profile to the top of the search results. I never tried this advertising technique because the prices seemed too high for such a short-lived benefit. Boosts only last for 5 hours and even though Foot Finder sees thousands of page visits every hour, it just didn’t seem worth the investment to me.
Any foot pic website you use is going to have its pros and cons. The trick is deciding if the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. For me, Foot Finder had too many flaws for me to overcome and make money, but you may have a different experience.
Here are some of the pros and cons I noticed when using the site for about a year.
This benefit of Foot Finder was a blessing and a curse for me, but the sheer volume of categories to choose from on Foot Finder guarantees you’ll find something that fits your personality and skill set.
Foot Finder has the most extensive list of categories on any foot pic website I’ve encountered. While many of them are traditional like high heels, dirty feet, pedicures, and tattoos, some are truly bizarre like 9 toes, rubber, smoking, and train. I don’t know what half of these categories are or mean, so it makes navigating the site a little confusing. However, if you want variety and need some inspiration, Foot Finder can help get your creative juices flowing.
Foot Finder is one of the most popular and well-known foot pic websites on the Internet. When most people think of selling feet pics online, this is the marketplace that comes to mind. If you’re interested in going with the flow, you can capitalize on Foot Finder’s popularity in the foot pic business.
The platform has millions of users from around the world. With high-traffic numbers and plenty of exposure, your profile and page is sure to get a lot of views. Just remember that you’re competing with thousands of other sellers so you need to stand out or you’ll get lost in the shuffle.
External advertising isn’t the only way Foot Finder helps bring attention and exposure to its sellers. The website itself has several pages that highlight the most popular sellers and categories.
For example, buyers can browse by active sellers, recommended sellers (based on their searches, purchases, and interests), and active sellers. Foot Finder notifies buyers when you’re online and active, facilitating conversations and increasing the likelihood that a buyer will reach out and make an offer or purchase.
The goal of selling feet pics online is to make money. Unfortunately, Foot Finder makes this increasingly difficult for its sellers and members. Most foot pic websites let sellers keep 100% of their sales, but not Foot Finder. This platform keeps a hefty 20% commission on all sales, plus any tips you receive.
Although the membership fees aren’t that extreme, they do cut into your bottom line and are a requirement for using the site. I did fine using the basic plan but some sellers feel that without the premium subscription, their exposure and success on the site are limited. If you want to make money on Foot Finder, be sure to calculate all of these expenses into your listing prices before posting any content.
The ratio of buyers to sellers on Foot Finder is extremely disproportionate. There are far more sellers than buyers, which means you’re constantly fighting for a sale. One misstep (no pun intended), and you could lose a sale to a competitor.
It took me weeks to get my first sale and to weed through all the DMs that were either spam or creeps. It seems like Foot Finder is constantly adding new sellers without bringing in enough buyers to balance the scales. The best way to increase your sales on any foot pic platform is to post consistently, remain active, engage with serious buyers, and accept custom orders.
Regardless of how experienced you are at selling feet pics, the design, and layout of Foot Finder are overwhelming. I consider myself pretty computer savvy and I still struggled to navigate my dashboard, find the best categories for my content, check my balance, and respond to messages. I’m also not a fan of the childlike design of the website and prefer a more professional and streamlined look. If you’re looking for simplicity, I suggest you look elsewhere.
Sometimes, size doesn’t matter. Just because Foot Finder is one of the largest foot pic platforms out there doesn’t mean it’s the best. At least for me, my experience on Foot Finder left a lot to be desired. I would have preferred an easier-to-use website and fewer overhead fees. I also found myself lost in a sea of sellers all fighting for the same small pool of buyers. While it’s by no means impossible to succeed on Foot Finder, you definitely need industry knowledge, a serious worth ethic, and plenty of time to dedicate to fostering your online presence.