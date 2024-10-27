Market expansion plans

KSDL has ambitious plans to expand its market presence. Capacity expansion is on the agenda. The company plans to install a new modern soap plant with an annual capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes to meet growing demand.

The organisation plans to expand its global marketing. KSDL will enhance its international presence, having already established markets in the UAE, UK an USA, to name a few. The company is focusing on aggressive marketing strategies to reach younger demographics while maintaining its traditional customer base.

New products

As part of its ambitious plans to reach out to larger audience, KSDL is introducing new products. These include the Turmeric Soap, Cologne Soap, Lime & Deo Soap, Transparent Soap, Shower Gels, Pooja Oil, Scented Candles, Kajol and Colour Cosmetics, Perfumes and a new range of Agarbathies, aiming for a turnover target of Rs 5,000 crores in the coming years, further diversifying its product line.

Through these initiatives, KSDL seeks not only to uphold the legacy of Mysore Sandal Soap but also to adapt to contemporary market demands while preserving its traditional roots.