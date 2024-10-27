Appaji C S Nadagouda, Chairman, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd
Quality maintenance
The quality of Mysore Sandal Soap is maintained through several rigorous processes. Pure ingredients is one of the significant factors. The soap is made from 100 per cent pure sandalwood oil, combined with glycerin and other natural components. This ensures that it is gentle on the skin and free from harsh chemicals.
Making of the fine soap
KSDL adheres to traditional soap-making techniques while integrating modern technology to enhance production efficiency. This blend of old and new helps preserve the unique qualities that define Mysore Sandal Soap.
The company conducts strict quality control measures throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring that each batch meets high standards before reaching consumers.
Composition
Mysore Sandal Soap is known for its unique formulation. Its primary ingredient is sandalwood oil, renowned for its soothing properties and fragrance. Other natural essential oils like Amyris oil, Patchouli oil and Orange oil, among others, are also included in the soap-making process.
Brand extensions
KSDL has extensions of the Mysore Sandal brand.
Mysore Sandal Baby Soap: Formulated for babies.
Millennium Soap: A premium variant containing pure sandalwood oil, marketed as a luxury product.
Popular range of soaps: Launched in 2017 - Rose Milk Cream and Jasmine Milk Cream, aimed at younger consumers and the masses.
Point Advance Liquid Detergent: For modern households.
Kleenol, multipurpose liquid: For multipurpose use in dishwashing, floor cleaning etc.
Freshnol, perfumed phenyl: Household disinfectant.
Market expansion plans
KSDL has ambitious plans to expand its market presence. Capacity expansion is on the agenda. The company plans to install a new modern soap plant with an annual capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes to meet growing demand.
The organisation plans to expand its global marketing. KSDL will enhance its international presence, having already established markets in the UAE, UK an USA, to name a few. The company is focusing on aggressive marketing strategies to reach younger demographics while maintaining its traditional customer base.
New products
As part of its ambitious plans to reach out to larger audience, KSDL is introducing new products. These include the Turmeric Soap, Cologne Soap, Lime & Deo Soap, Transparent Soap, Shower Gels, Pooja Oil, Scented Candles, Kajol and Colour Cosmetics, Perfumes and a new range of Agarbathies, aiming for a turnover target of Rs 5,000 crores in the coming years, further diversifying its product line.
Through these initiatives, KSDL seeks not only to uphold the legacy of Mysore Sandal Soap but also to adapt to contemporary market demands while preserving its traditional roots.