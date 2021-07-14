Great Learning collaborates with Karnataka's #1 ranked PES University to offer an industry-centric executive MBA program

In the current times, corporates are increasingly relying on technology to enable critical business processes, including aspects like management, marketing, strategy, and decision making. As a result, new and lucrative job opportunities have emerged in various fields like data science, digital marketing, artificial intelligence, and overall operations management. Working professionals who wish to benefit from these opportunities can enrol in the Executive MBA program offered by PES University, Bangalore in association with Great Learning.
The industry-focussed program by the PES University is 2.5 years long and delivered through a weekend classroom program at the PES University - Electronic City campus in Bangalore. Designed to provide high-quality learning through a flexible and convenient schedule, the program is divided into five modules with project-based specialisations in digital marketing, data science, and operations management.
What’s unique about this Executive MBA?
No two MBA programs are created equal – that's a fact. And that's also why PES University offers you an Executive MBA program that's curated for the leaders of tomorrow. Unlike most other programs, more than 50% of the Executive MBA offered by PES University focuses on your chosen specialisation. In addition, while most other universities provide a theory-based curriculum with limited case studies, this program takes a refreshing approach by including numerous case studies by Harvard Business Review. You will also benefit from an internationally acclaimed faculty from leading international and national B-schools, including Stanford, IIMs, and ISI.
A practical learning approach is stressed upon with two projects per course, real-life simulations, group projects, and business hackathons. All students must also complete a 6-month capstone project with active mentoring from industry experts to earn an Executive MBA degree. This is unlike most courses that award you with a PG Diploma/Certificate on completion.
Besides quality education, the program also prepares you for a thriving career in a competitive industry through 1:1 career mentorship, aptitude development, and interview preparation workshops. Working professionals with at least 2 years of work experience, and a minimum score of 50% in their graduation are eligible to apply for this executive MBA program.
