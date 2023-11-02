Guide for studying in the UK : Application, scholarships, fairs & visa process for Indian students

The UK is one of the most desired locations in the world for students who wish to study abroad. According to the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2024, the top 10 universities in the UK currently are:
University of Cambridge
University of Oxford
Imperial College London
University College London
The University of Edinburgh
King’s College London
The London School of Economics and Political Science
The University of Manchester
University of Bristol
University of Glasgow
These universities deliver excellence in education through leading research and teaching facilities. In addition, universities in the UK offer a diverse range of courses to select from in every field that prioritises practical and utility-oriented learning over textbook knowledge.
A major benefit of pursuing higher education in the UK is the shorter duration of courses. While undergraduate courses in the UK last three years, postgraduate programmes are limited to one year.
Another advantage of studying in the UK is that you can work while pursuing your higher education. Not only will that help you with your day-to-day expenses, but also help you gain work experience that will eventually help you with your career prospects.
What makes studying in the UK more worthwhile are the experiences you garner as an international student in a culturally rich environment. Studying in a multicultural space offers you a broader perspective of the world since you will be interacting with students and faculties coming from different cultural backgrounds.
Studying in the UK will provide a specialised education, opening many career possibilities and opportunities. Not only will you gain insight through a multicultural lens, but you will also be studying under the world’s most renowned research and teaching faculty.
The application process across UK universities differs depending on the course, university, and level of education (undergraduate, postgraduate, or doctorate). While the application procedure changes according to the course level, the SOP and supporting documents, such as banking, are valid for both levels. These documents are essential because admissions officers assess your eligibility for the course based on your supporting documents.
Undergraduate students must register and use the UCAS system. With only five university choices, you must understand the UCAS process fully and choose the right universities to apply to. The process is as follows:
- Decide on five UK universities and courses to apply to
- Create your UCAS application
- Review and edit your statement of purpose
- Add your reference to UCAS and send your application
Students can apply for postgraduate study directly via UK universities. As for your postgraduate application, the average entry requirements to apply to any UK university are:
- At least a 2:2 in a relevant degree at the undergraduate level
- Relevant work experience for selected courses
- English test scores proving your English proficiency is above 62 overall, with 60 in each subtest
While applying for any undergraduate or postgraduate programme in the UK, write all about your accomplishments and do not limit your application letter to your academic grades. This can include your extracurricular activities, internships or volunteer work. Make sure to make your application letter as impressive and poignant as possible. The same goes for your Statement of Purpose (SOP), where you will give a detailed account of your academic and career goals. The documents necessary for your application are as follows:
- Passport and visa
- High school transcript (original and translated)
- High school graduation certificate/ Predicted grades sheet (original and translated)
- Certificate of graduation/bachelor’s degree (only for PG applications)
- Certificate of English proficiency tests
- Personal statement
- One academic reference letter
Studying in the UK (or any other foreign country), as an international student can be expensive. To help students meet the cost of studying, universities in the UK offer scholarships that either cover your fees partially or are fully funded. Below is a small selection of the types of funding available to Indian students in the UK.
A UK student visa is required by students aged 16 and above who have received a place on a course at a UK university. To be eligible for a student visa, some requirements must be met.
- Must have confirmation of acceptance from a recognised UK institution.
- A required English Language proficiency test score such as IELTS or Pearson PTE.
- Financial proof to verify that you can support yourself and pay for your course. You would need approximately £1,334 per month (for up to 9 months) for courses in London and £1,023 per month (for up to 9 months) for courses outside London (also known as maintenance funds).
- A current passport or other valid travel documentation.
- Evidence of funds to provide your living expenses for the duration of your course.
- Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) reference number and documents used to obtain CAS.
- Passport-sized colour photographs.
- Tuberculosis screening (mandatory for South Asian countries).
- Assessment documentation.
- Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) clearance certificate (if required).
Additional documents may be required if you are: -
- Not a citizen of the country you are applying from
- Under 18 years of age
- Have family/dependents
While applying for a visa, it is advisable to keep the duration of your course in mind and arrange for a visa six months before the date you start your course. As for arriving in the UK, it is preferable to come a month before the starting date of your course.
