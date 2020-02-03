Here’s how you could win a €130m European lottery jackpot from India!

They’re not as well known as what’s available in America, but European lotteries offer some of the biggest lottery jackpots in the world. Lottery fans all over Europe regularly play EuroMillions, the continent’s leading multi-national lottery. Those fans are now hurrying to purchase tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw, a special lottery event that will take place on Friday, 7 February 2020. The draw will offer a guaranteed jackpot prize of €130 million.
Amazingly, you can play and possibly win the €130 million jackpot (equivalent to ₹ 10 billion) from the comfort of your home in India! You can purchase official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets at LottoSmile.in, the world’s leading online ticket courier service.
How do you play EuroMillions?
To play the EuroMillions lottery, you are called upon to choose five main numbers in a 1-50 guess range, as well as two additional numbers, called Lucky Stars, in a 1-12 guess range.
If your five main numbers and two Lucky Stars match the numbers selected in the EuroMillions draw, you win the EuroMillions jackpot!
When you purchase tickets for the EuroMillions Superdraw on 7 February 2020, you’ll be playing to win an incredible prize of €130,000,000.
How do you play the EuroMillions Superdraw from India?
Open an account at LottoSmile.in and you can purchase EuroMillions tickets online, safely and securely.
Simply fill out your EuroMillions Superdraw entries and LottoSmile.in will purchase official EuroMillions tickets on your behalf. LottoSmile.in scans and uploads a copy of your entry to your account and keeps the paper ticket in a safe for you to collect in case it is a winner.
If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified via SMS or email with the good news, thanks to LottoSmile’s automated results checking. And more importantly, you will receive the entire amount of your prize, with no commissions taken!
Playing the €130m EuroMillions Superdraw is as simple as clicking a mouse. Purchase your official EuroMillions Superdraw tickets online today at LottoSmile.in and you could win the Superdraw jackpot from your home in India!
For more information how to play the EuroMillions Superdraw online from India, please visit LottoSmile.in. Good luck and please play responsibly!